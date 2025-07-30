fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Epstein and Tisha b’Av

He took his life about 12 hours before the onset of Tisha b’Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar
[additional-authors]
Picture of Amy Neustein, PhD

Amy Neustein, PhD

July 30, 2025
A protest group called “Hot Mess” hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, legislators across a broad political spectrum have been raising questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking empire, asking who were his clients? The media, likewise, has been awash with stories of conspiracies and cover-ups following the Justice Department’s statement that Epstein did not keep a client list. 

While many media stories have focused on Trump’s interactions with Epstein prior to their falling out in 2004, there is a much more important story that should not be overlooked, especially for those in the Jewish community.

As a Jewish woman who has devoted her life to writing about child sexual abuse in the academic literature and for the popular press, I was deeply troubled by the horror Epstein visited upon innocent under-aged girls, which included rape, sodomy and forced performance of perverse sexual acts. Yet, when reading the headline stories of Epstein’s suicide, I found myself troubled by his ending of his life. He was a Jew and I couldn’t push that out of my mind, no matter how hard I tried. 

Nor could I dismiss the eerie coincidence that he took his life about 12 hours before the onset of Tisha b’Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar when we commemorate the destruction of the Holy Temple by following the rituals of mourning and committing to a 24-hour fast. Perhaps most eerie is that one of the reasons for the destruction of the Holy Temple, particularly the First Temple, was that the Jewish community had descended into sexual depravity, along with murder and idolatry. Epstein, taking his life hours before the start of Tisha b’Av makes it especially hard to escape the fact that his existence on earth was ironically defined by the same sexual depravity that had brought about the desecration of the Holy Temple. Epstein, whose life of sin was now squarely before the world for everyone to see. 

I had a brief encounter with Jeffrey Epstein myself. It was sometime in the ‘90s when I was at my parents’ home in Brooklyn. My father was a prominent rabbi whose synagogue, The Jewish Center of Brighton Beach (where Nicolas Cage would later be filmed in “Lord of War”), was a stone’s throw from where Jeffrey Epstein grew up in the Seagate section of Brooklyn. My father would often be called upon to privately counsel those facing the difficulties of public life. As a member of the clergy he kept these matters strictly confidential. 

One day I recall how the phone rang at the Brooklyn home. I took the call. It was Jeffrey Epstein on the line asking to speak to “the rabbi” about a “highly personal matter.” Epstein was noticeably upset. I could see my father was visibly shaken after the call and I knew something was wrong. My father never uttered a word because confidentiality was sacrosanct to him as a member of the clergy.

Years later when I read the headline news reports of Jeffrey Epstein having strangled himself with his bedsheets at the Manhattan jail where he was awaiting trial on child-sex trafficking charges, I realized that this detestable child-sex trafficker who had reached out to my father for rabbinic guidance so many years prior might have actually taken his life to spare the Jewish community from a “shanda” – profound community shame.

Having taken his life hours before the start of Tisha b’Av makes it hard to escape the fact that Epstein’s suicide might have arguably – and in the most twisted way – been a “sacrificial” act – a way of effacing his memory so that he would not bring down the Jewish people. For Epstein, he may have left the world because his shame as a Jew had become too burdensome to bear. If so, his strangling of himself may have been his last attempt to smite the enemy from within. And that would have been his last message as a Jew who had fallen into an abyss of shame.

Amy Neustein, Ph.D. (Sociology) is the author/editor of 16 academic books. Her two books on child-sex abuse are “From Madness to Mutiny: Why Mothers are Running from the Family Courts –and What Can Be Done about It” and “Tempest in the Temple: Jewish Communities and Child-Sex Scandals.” She resides in Fort Lee, NJ.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Fighting Antisemitism Before It’s Too Late

July 30, 2025

Fighting the “world’s oldest hatred” requires more than words.  It demands that each sector of society that fuels harmful impressions about Israel and Jews examine how they have contributed to the toxic environment that has led to hateful words and violent acts against Jews. 

The Curse with No Answer

July 30, 2025

People hate because they choose to hate and as tempting as it is to uncover the root cause of this hatred, it might just be an exercise in futility.

Epstein and Tisha b’Av

July 30, 2025

He took his life about 12 hours before the onset of Tisha b’Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar

Superman and the Jews

July 30, 2025

Much has been written about what a Jewish hero Superman is, from the fact that his creators were Jews to his Moses-like origin story, but perhaps what makes him most Jewish is the fact that he has a core narrative that still shifts and evolves to meet the needs of the moment.

Why Bibi Blinked

July 30, 2025

His decision temporarily saved the lives of Hamas terrorists, but it also rescued Palestinian children from starvation. 

Influencing the Creator Economy ft. Gigi Robinson

July 29, 2025

After a brief summer hiatus Marla and Libby are back with some very exciting updates. Marla shares a huge turn of events in her relationship updates and how a canceled trip to Israel turned into spontaneous decision to explore France instead. Libby…

Potpourri of Bad News…for Jews

July 27, 2025

What we have here is antisemitism as surrealism. Paint the crooked contours and you have a Salvador Dalí. He, apparently, had no fondness for Jews, either.

Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Denise Eger: Retired … Only More Active

July 25, 2025

In addition to writing, Eger’s focus has been her executive coaching practice: tutoring rabbis, ministers and non-profit executives – on Zoom – all over the U.S. and Canada. Since March, she has also been the interim executive director for A Wider Bridge.

She’s 13. She’s Jewish. And This Is What Found Her

July 25, 2025

When my 13-year-old daughter forwarded me a number of posts she’d seen on Instagram—accusing Israel of genocide, twisting history into propaganda, and riddled with the same tired antisemitic tropes—I was shaken.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.