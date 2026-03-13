The Architecture of Will: Decision and the Structure of Transformation
A Bisl Torah — The Story You Need to Tell
May the story you share be a reminder that through our fears and uncertainty, alongside the bitterness we experience, redemption awaits.
Dutch Mistreat: Anti-Zionists in the Netherlands Tried Disrupting My Zoom Lecture
Denouncing my invitation, anti-Zionists smashed over 25 plate-glass windows in two nights of vandalism. Their graffiti proclaimed: “Stop your Zionist war propaganda” and “stop zios.”
Dancing While The War Raged On – A poem for Parsha Vayakhel-Pekudei
I just returned from B’nei Mitzvah in Chicago … War broke out in the middle of the festivities
Suspect Dead after Car Crash, Shooting at Detroit-area Reform Temple, Largest in North America
The director of security at Temple Israel was injured in the attack, the Reform congregation said.
Print Issue: The Year Everything Changed | March 13, 2026
Crazy as it might sound, it all started with the Dodgers, and how they won back-to- back World Series in 2024 and 2025. That year, with those two championships on either end, is the exact same year l became a practicing Jew. And I don’t think that’s a coincidence.
Rabbi Jerry Cutler, 91
In 1973, he founded Synagogue for the Performing Arts, drawing the likes of Walter Matthau, Ed Asner and Joan Rivers.
Racing Back to War: Israelis Stranded Abroad Desperate to Return Home
From Los Angeles to Thailand, Israelis are sitting anxiously, waiting for a notice from El Al or other airlines, hoping for a chance to board a flight back to Israel.
Healing Through Play: Mobile STEAM Unit Delivers Trauma Relief to War-Affected Communities
We are delivering hands-on learning and building resilience for a generation growing up under conflict in a region that lacks a dedicated children’s museum.
Friday Night Star – Spicy, Saucy Salmon
We made this recipe Passover-friendly because who doesn’t need an easy one-skillet dish that is healthy and delicious!?!
Pies for Pi Day
March 14, or 3/14 is Pi Day in celebration of the mathematical constant, 3.14159 etc. Any excuse to enjoy a classic or creative pie.
Table for Five: Vayakhel
Funding The Mishkan
The Light of Wonderment: A Letter to My Sons
Crazy as it might sound, it all started with the Dodgers, and how they won back-to-back World Series in 2024 and 2025.
Rosner’s Domain | Why Israelis See the War Differently
American malaise involves gloomy thoughts about spiking gas prices, or depressing flashbacks to previous wars where days stretched into decades. Israeli malaise is accompanied by gloomy thoughts about the Americans.
God: An Invitation
No single philosophical system can contain God.
For the Dogs? The Delightful Surprises of Jewish Medieval Art
Canines’ renowned loyalty was a natural representation of the “loyal transmission of the divine mandate from generation to generation.”
Honoring Palestinian Women Terrorists on International Women’s Day
Even those self-described human rights groups that are strongly biased in favor of the Palestinian Arab cause acknowledge the PA’s systemic mistreatment of women.
It Didn’t Start with Auschwitz
Jews today do have a voice. For the moment. But we have not used it where it counts – in the mainstream media, the halls of power, on campuses, on school boards, in the public square.
Regime Humiliation: No, You Won’t Destroy Israel
After years of terrorizing Israelis with existential threats, the Islamic regime is now worried about its own existence. In a region where the projection of power is everything, that is humiliation.
Congress Must End Institutional Immunity That Allows Officials to Act With Impunity
Congress has already established this principle for corporate America; it must apply the same standard to education, where vulnerability and the risk of exploitation are high.