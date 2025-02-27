A Moment in Time: “It Takes Years to Make an Overnight Success”

Dear all,

Eli got a hole-in-one the other day! He was certainly proud of himself. Sure, there was some luck involved. But it also took patience, practice, and perseverance.

I was reminded of wisdom that a rabbi mentor once shared:

“It can take years to make an overnight success.” This can be true across so many of our goals. That lucky break, that winning formula …. They usually don’t happen right away – but after trial and error, honing our skills, and nurturing relationships.

And when we do achieve a milestone – we keep our vision forward, because there are always additional milestones in our life journey.

It took Eli well over par to reach the hole in the subsequent round. So while he reveled his success in that moment in time – he learned that life keeps moving.

(FYI – I have YET to achieve a hole-in-one in mini golf!)

WIth love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro