fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “It Takes Years to Make an Overnight Success”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

February 27, 2025

Dear all,

Eli got a hole-in-one the other day! He was certainly proud of himself. Sure, there was some luck involved. But it also took patience, practice, and perseverance.

I was reminded of wisdom that a rabbi mentor once shared:

“It can take years to make an overnight success.” This can be true across so many of our goals. That lucky break, that winning formula …. They usually don’t happen right away – but after trial and error, honing our skills, and nurturing relationships.

And when we do achieve a milestone – we keep our vision forward, because there are always additional milestones in our life journey.

It took Eli well over par to reach the hole in the subsequent round. So while he reveled his success in that moment in time – he learned that life keeps moving.

(FYI – I have YET to achieve a hole-in-one in mini golf!)

WIth love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Six Million and One, Twelve Hundred and Two

February 27, 2025

We cannot comprehend high numbers. It is too daunting for our minds and souls. But we can wrap our hearts around two little redheaded boys. Boys whose names signify the holiness of Jerusalem and the courage of a lion cub.

Print Issue: Books During War | Feb 28, 2025

February 27, 2025

In the midst of an existential war, many prominent thinkers have written a slew of books examining the implications for Jews in both Israel and America. We review five of them.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.