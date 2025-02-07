Tikkun Olam: Restoring Palisades School Libraries, One Book at a Time

Donate

Hi everyone,

As you may know, I’m the owner of Zibby’s Bookshop in Santa Monica, CA and a (part-time) Palisades resident who has been deeply affected by the fire. I’ve just finished organizing a pop-up clothing drive for 800+ families who lost their homes with items donated by 50+ brands.

Now, I’m committing to rebuild the school libraries for four Palisades schools which have been destroyed by the fire. Many of the students at these schools have also lost their homes.

Please consider what it would feel like if you were in this situation, if your school library (and school) had burned down. Think about what books you loved reading growing up. The librarians. The cozy nook where you fell into a book that changed your life. Or think about the power of school libraries for your kids. The books they’ve brought home and begged you to read. The chapter books they couldn’t put down. The times you volunteered to read to the class.

Now imagine losing all of it.

I know so many people want to help families who have been affected by the fires but just don’t know how. Here’s one specific way you can help.

Donate

Please contribute to the Zibby’s Bookshop campaign to rebuild the school libraries of

You can contribute at any level.

$0 – $20: Helper

$21 – $50: Great Helper

$51 – $100: Super Helper

$101 – $250: Awesome Helper

$251 – $500: Incredible Helper

$501 – $1,000: Amazing Helper

$1,001 – $10,000: Fantastic Helper

$10,001 – $100,000: SUPERSTAR Helper

$100,001 – $800,000: UNBELIEVABLE Helper

Every donation helps. In addition to donating yourself, please, please forward the drive to all your friends and family who might consider joining you in this effort. Give others the opportunity to make a tangible difference in someone’s life.

We will try to put personalized bookplates in all the donated books with your names (or whoever you’d like to honor, perhaps your kids!) or will find other specific ways to acknowledge your generosity.

Let’s get the schools their books again. It’s the least we can do.

Donate

(Note: please no used books or individual book donations at this point. The schools have specific catalogs that we will be replacing so while the thought is lovely, please don’t send or offer books you’ve written or have in your own library. Thank you!)