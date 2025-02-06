fbpx
A Moment in Time: “Blend In or Stand Out?

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

February 6, 2025

Dear all,

Temple Akiba hosted a breakfast last weekend for our Religious School parents. As I looked at the bagels on offer, I thought about the many times in life I had to make quick decisions on whether I should blend in or stand out, whether I should stay silent or make noise, whether I should let things be or be shake things up.

There is no crystal ball to guide us. And even if we do want to stand out – the timing can be critical.

I think of Ecclesiastes, which teaches that there is a time for every purpose under heaven.

What Ecclesiastes does not teach is when that time actually is!

And so – we have a lot to consider at any given moment in time.

Perhaps we do need to be an agent for change. And perhaps we need to get our ducks in order before taking action.

___________________________________

No – I did not take the rainbow bagel. I did not take ANY bagel. I took a donut instead!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

