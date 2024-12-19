A Moment in Time: “Chanukah – Transforming the Ordinary into the Limitless”

Dear all,

Last year during Chanukah, I snapped this photo (while Ron was driving). Over the year, I’ve looked at this as a reminder that at the darkest time of year, we do all we can to harness light.

We do this with our Chanukiah, increasing the light each of the eight nights.

We do this with our loved ones, finding reasons to laugh and smile.

We do this for our community, volunteering for organizations that need our help.

We do this for humanity, donating to causes that can use our resources.

As we approach this season, it will take just a moment in time for your light to make a difference – and to transform the ordinary into the limitless.

Ron, Maya, Eli, and I wish you and all you love a season of incredible joy!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro