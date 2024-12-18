Unwrap the Joy: A Holiday Gift Guide for Adventure Seekers

We Said Go Travel 2024 Holiday Travel Gift Guide by Robin Catalano andLisa Niver
While there are many travel gift guides out there designed to inspire the wanderer in your life, we believe there’s always space for something unique and meaningful. This guide offers a mix of thoughtful essentials and standout items that enhance travel experiences, providing options for every type of traveler. Lisa and Robin spent time sifting through a variety of choices and reaching out to our trusted network to bring you We Said Go Travel’s first-ever travel gift guide. We’re excited to share these special finds with you!
Beauty
Whenever my toiletry bag feels a bit too hefty, the first things to get the heave-ho are usually makeup. Don’t get me wrong; I actually like the way it makes me look and feel, but my tolerance for spending time in front of the mirror has inversely decreased with age.
These days, I like my cosmetics small, versatile, and multiuse. Flyte.70’s collection of primer, cream and powder blush, mascara, eye shadows, eye liners, lip liners, lipsticks, and more are made by a pair of Gen X beauty pioneers for the needs of 40-and-up skin. That means formulas that glide on and don’t settle into lines and creases, and that give mature skin a glowy, youthful look. Their color choices are like magic: I’ve yet to find a single product in their line that isn’t flattering to my complexion. —Robin
I’m also lovingHaute Minute Makeup. They make itty-bitty powder foundations and blush/highlighter combos, as well as a range of concealers, finishing powders, lipsticks, and glosses, and more. I tried dozens of their products, and nearly all were shades I could wear without feeling like I’d just stepped into a nightclub. I’m especially smitten with the mini tweezers and foundation, blush, and powder brushes. The latter distribute the makeup in a soft, diffuse pattern and retract into their metallic cases when not in use—perfect for my carry-on and even my gym bag. —Robin
I just tried Prime Prometics’s eye products for women over 50. The PrimeEyes Glide Eyeliner applies effortlessly, even on mature lids, with a water-resistant, smudge-proof formula that lasts through long days of exploring. The PrimeLash Mascara lifts and separates lashes while boosting natural growth—no clumps or irritation. For an instant refresh, the creamy PrimeEyes Brightener hydrates and illuminates, erasing signs of jet lag and adding a youthful glow. These pro-age essentials are lightweight, compact, and designed to keep you looking radiant wherever your travels take you. I am going to try their lipstick next. –Lisa
Books
I love books. They’re my constant travel companion, offering insight, inspiration, and a sense of connection wherever I go. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to connect personally with some truly talented authors whose work continues to enrich my journeys. Here are some of my NEW favorite BOOKS for you to add to your kindle which I never travel without or to pick up in your favorite local bookstore:
It Could Be Worse by Dara Levan – A heartfelt memoir about finding strength in the face of life’s challenges.
Lovers in Auschwitz by Keren Blankfeld – A haunting and poignant story of love and resilience in the darkest of times.
More or Less Maddy by Lisa Genova – A forthcoming emotional journey that I can’t wait for you to dive into. All of her books use her knowledge as a neuroscientist to share challenging diseases and how they impact the entire family. This is an empathetic look at bi-polar disorder. For more about Lisa Genova, watch our interview on my podcast, Make Your Own Map.
The Goddess of Warsawby Lisa Barr – A powerful historical novel set in WWII-era Poland, deeply moving and unforgettable.
Six Days in Bombay by Alka Joshi – The fourth book in her captivating series, continuing the rich storytelling that transports readers to vibrant, immersive worlds. I love love love Alka’s books and was very honored that she wrote a blurb for my memoir! Learn more about her on my podcast.
We Are Made of Stars by Rochelle B. Weinstein – PREORDER–I love this book and cannot wait for you to read it. While you are waiting for it to arrive, read all her other books including my favorite, This Is Not How It Ends.
BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty by Lisa Niver – My own memoir about the 50 challenges I did before I turned 50 to reinvent myself after my divorce. Remember: Small steps lead to BIG changes! It is a reflection of personal growth and embracing life’s adventures with courage.
I personally know each of these authors and their work has had an impact on my love of storytelling, and their books inspire me on every journey. –Lisa
Culinary
Full disclosure: I eat. A lot. And I especially like to sample new foods from places I haven’t visited before. So when a friend or family member sends me a food gift for the holidays, I am all in.
That’s why I was excited to tryIkigai Fruits. Fresh fruits assembled by Japan’s first collective of growers who are bringing luxury fruit to the US market, their Omakase Ikigai Gift Box is a brand-new offering, and it’s perfect for both Japanophiles and foodies alike. I was sent a box to try, and it included 8 sweet strawberries, 3 juicy kiwifruit, 2 tangy persimmons, and 2 fat Japanese pears that easily serve two people. The whole, beautiful box arrived beautifully packaged in rich purple furoshiki, a traditional Japanese cloth whose origin dates back over 1,200 years. I can’t think of a better gift for that impossible-to-buy for person on your list.
If you’re looking for a kid-friendly culinary gift,eat2explore has you covered. Each Explorer Subscription Box comes with three recipes, plus hard-to-find spice blends and sauces, and a lapel pin for each destination—Brazil, China, Greece, Germany, and more. (You purchase your own proteins.) More experienced cooks might find that the recipes could use some reformatting to make them easier to follow, but overall it’s a fun concept and a solid way to learn about different cultures.—Robin
Fashion
Know how well-meaning friends always warn you about pickpockets and bag thieves in pretty much any destination you plan to visit? While those reports are generally overblown, sticky fingers do exist. But you don’t need to go nuts with slice-resistant straps or hidden pockets.
Enter the travel scarf from Waypoint Goods. This soft, cozy infinity scarf has a secret pocket for stashing a few lightweight items, like cash and credit cards, lip balm, a passport, or a hotel key. No more reaching into your bra to get to your cards, or trying to conceal a money belt that makes you look like the Michelin tire man. The best part? Waypoint’s scarves come in a bunch of fun colors and patterns, most inspired by travel destinations, and are a great way to change up that outfit you’ve already worn twice.—Robin
When traveling in varying weather conditions, it’s essential to have clothing that balances comfort, versatility, and style. I rely on both 32 Degrees and Anatomie to provide high-performing travel wear that adapts to any situation.
32 Degrees offers everyday basics designed for value and comfort, with pieces that are lightweight, moisture-wicking, and wrinkle-resistant. Their clothing is perfect for those moments when you need to stay comfortable yet look put-together—from walking through chilly landscapes to navigating busy airports. I bought some of their basics when I went on a Polar Bear Walking Safari this summer with Churchill Wild. I loved everything so much I bought one or more of everything they sell for my Travel TV special about Ireland. I wore their jackets, long sleeve shirts, short sleeve shirts, sweaters, socks and pants!
On the other hand, Anatomie has become my go-to for more elevated, stylish travel essentials. Known for their sleek, tailored designs that move with you, Anatomie pieces are ideal for everything from business trips to outdoor adventures. Their fabrics are lightweight and functional, offering the perfect blend of form and function. I wore their dresses for my TV segment on Icon of the Seas and as a judge at the Business Travel Awards. Whether I’m on TV, attending events, or exploring new destinations, Anatomie ensures I’m always prepared and polished. –Lisa
Gifts for Travelers and Educators
Travel is more than just sightseeing—it’s a journey of learning, exploration, and discovery. Whether you’re immersing yourself in new cultures or diving into the mysteries of science, these unique gifts inspire curiosity and offer opportunities to grow both personally and intellectually.
HUGG-A-PLANET:
HUGG-A-PLANET is a huggable globe that introduces geography to young minds and curious learners of all ages. With over 600 places of interest, including countries, continents, and oceans, each planet fosters empathy and a deeper understanding of our interconnected world. Made from 100% cotton and printed with non-toxic inks, it’s a sustainable gift with a purpose—proceeds support rePurpose to combat plastic waste.
Yo Sabo:
I love to learn the language of the places I travel. I speak Spanish well but always need to practice. I love this game that combines translation, trivia, and challenges, making language practice engaging and accessible. I recommend having a deck of cards or a game when you are traveling. It is a good way to make friends because you can always invite them to play with you!
Active Airbrush Entertainment:
I met the team from Active Airbrush Entertainment at the new Intuit Stadium in Los Angeles. They were airbrushing basketballs! They also do anything from T-Shirts to phone cases. Are you looking for something unique and personalized? This is now my favorite part of my zoom background! It’s not just about the art—it’s about sparking joy and promoting self-expression through creativity.
GIANTmicrobes:
In all my travels and videos, I include as much science as possible! I am a former science teacher and I love learning. Science comes to life in a fun, approachable way with GIANTmicrobes. These adorable stuffed animals bring the complexity of microbes into focus, offering lessons on biology, health, and the wonders of tiny life forms. Each toy is 1,000,000 times the actual size of the microbe it’s based on. Microbes arose 3.5 billion years ago they continue to thrive. Our planet has 9,900 species of birds and 30,000 species of fish. There are 950,000 species of insects. How many microbe species are there? The number is thought to be about 1,000,000,000,000 species of microorganisms. That’s one TRILLION!
These gifts aren’t just items—they’re gateways to knowledge, creativity, and meaningful connections. They encourage exploration, foster understanding, and celebrate the beauty of learning through travel and science. Perfect for educators, curious travelers, and anyone who appreciates the art of discovery. –Lisa
Health/Wellness
Some months, I practically live out of a hotel. As fun as it can be to jet from place to place and pile my plate with breakfast items I rarely eat at home, it’s also incredibly disruptive to my everyday routine, and especially to my health.
It’s challenging to maintain my exercise regimen when I’m away—this goes double for hotels that don’t have gyms—so I jumped at the chance to try theSHRED fitness app. Billed as an “AI fitness trainer in your pocket,” the app has a robust collection of short videos for varied workouts. I especially appreciate the ability to choose from gym versions (when I have access to weights and equipment) and “home” versions (when I’m just using my own body weight). As long as you have a WiFi connection, you can fire up the app and choose a different workout every day, or download them for later use offline. For the time being, workouts are silent—the company is working on adding sound/music—which I find to be a nice antidote to the blaring “inspirational” dance music at gyms.
Riding in a metal tube 30,000 feet in the air and crossing time zones can wreak havoc on the body, from jet lag to stomach upset and suppressed immunity.Morning Kick promises to relieve some of this in a mix-with-water superfood powder that contains prebiotics and probiotics to improve digestion and reduce gas and bloating, collagen peptides for joint health, and ashwagandha to increase energy and reduce stress. While the herbs and supplements still aren’t well studied in Western medicine, I find the strawberry lemonade flavor to be pleasant, and the probiotics help tamp down acid reflux. Morning Kick comes in single-serving packets that are perfect for travel—and, since they’re powder, they don’t count toward your liquids allowance.—Robin
Luggage
When it comes to travel, having the right luggage makes all the difference! From stylish backpacks to durable hardside sets, I want to share what I am using right now!
The BEIS Wicked Backpack in Wicked Green is a true standout. Its opulent vegan leather, padded straps, and sleek design make it perfect for everything from work trips to weekend getaways. With a wide zip opening, padded laptop compartment, and compact size, this backpack combines style with functionality effortlessly. It’s like having a touch of luxury with you wherever you go! The Green is sold out but the POPULAR Pink is still available!
For those who need versatility and reliability, the BEOW Luggage Sets 3 Piece Hardside Expandable Suitcase Set is a must-have. Lightweight yet incredibly durable, these bags feature TSA-approved locks and expandable capabilities—perfect for packing everything you need for any adventure. The dual-spinner wheels make navigating airports and crowded streets smooth and easy. I love having new luggage with 8 wheels. It is so much easier to be in the airport or in hotels with carpeted hallways. I bought this luggage in green before I got the Beis backpack but the colors look like they were MADE FOR EACH OTHER!!
If you’re all about innovation, the Props 22″ Carry-on with Legs is a game-changer. With its patent-pending PROPS leg system, you can enjoy hands-free stability while waiting or lounging. The dual-spinner wheels and TSA-approved features ensure smooth handling, while the expandable design gives you that extra space you sometimes need. It’s truly designed for the modern traveler! I loved having this in the airport when I need to work or for a personal picnic table to have a snack before boarding my plane.
For adventure travel, the Solo NY Checkpoint-friendly Grand Travel Backpack has quickly become my go-to. With a fully padded 17.3″ laptop compartment and a spacious 30L-capacity main compartment, it easily accommodates all my essentials. I love the compression straps that keep everything secure while freeing up extra space, and the comfortable padded back and straps make it a breeze to carry. Whether I’m navigating through airports or exploring new destinations, this backpack keeps everything organized and makes travel seamless.
Finally, the Arden Cove Crossbodyin Crispy Crossbody Forest Green adds a touch of sophistication to everyday travel. With adjustable straps and water-resistant materials, it’s perfect for carrying essentials in style, whether you’re exploring new destinations or simply out and about.
These thoughtfully designed luggage options are sure to enhance your travel experiences—offering both practicality and a touch of luxury for every journey! –Lisa
On the Plane
Staying connected and powered up during travel is essential, especially on long flights or layovers. That’s where the Boosa Charger and Anker iPhone Portable Charger truly shine!
The Boosa Charger is a compact, high-capacity power bank that ensures you’ll never run out of battery again. With enough juice to charge multiple devices—smartphones, tablets, even laptops—you can stay connected throughout your journey without worrying about finding an outlet. Its sleek design and fast-charging capabilities make it a must-have for frequent flyers and tech-savvy adventurers alike. I learned about Boosa from Peter Shankman who always has his pulse on the latest and greatest!
For those seeking ultimate convenience, the Anker iPhone 16 Portable Chargeris a game-changer. With its built-in USB-C connector and compact size, this 5,000mAh power bank delivers impressive 22.5W charging speeds for iPhone 16/15 Series, Samsung S22/23 Series, iPad Pro/Air, AirPods, and more—no separate cord needed! Its lightweight, travel-friendly design makes it easy to slip into your pocket or bag, offering reliable power without the bulk. I love that it does not need a cable. I once went to a conference and was so proud that I had a power bank but I brought the WRONG cable so even though it was charged….I could not use it. Someone lent me their cable but I appreciate that I cannot lose or bring the wrong cord and it is so small it fits in my pocket or any small purse.
For a touch of luxury and comfort, I always pack the Greenleaf Linens Elysium Silk Sleep Mask. Made with smooth silk, it effortlessly blocks out light, muffles sounds, and helps regulate temperature, ensuring I step off the plane feeling refreshed and ready to explore. I also love to have a sleep mask for hotels where the curtains do not truly block the light.
And let’s not forget Dr. Motion Compression Socks—a true game-changer for keeping feet comfortable on long-haul flights. With graduated compression, moisture-wicking material, and anti-odor features, these socks provide the perfect balance of support and comfort, no matter where the journey takes you.
These essentials ensure that travel is not only seamless but also comfortable and enjoyable every step of the way! –Lisa
Services
Travel can come with its share of hassles, from unpredictable baggage policies to the frustration of lost luggage. While tracking tags offer some peace of mind by showing where your bag is—most of the time—you’re still dependent on the airline for its timely arrival. This can be especially challenging when your trip is brief or you need something specific from your luggage for an important event, like a wedding or a ski vacation.
Ship&Play is an end-to-end luggage delivery service that takes care of getting your bags to and from your destination. Purchase their gift cards, and when the time comes, they send the recipient a box, pick up the package, track it, and deliver it straight to their hotel, short-term rental, cruise ship, or other accommodation. This means no waiting in line at the airport counter to have their bag weighed and tagged, or hanging around the baggage carousel until every last bag—but theirs—is spit out onto the belt. For about $55 per 50-pound bag (domestic; international costs more), you can spare your travel-loving friends from haggling over the weight or size with the counter agent, or dragging their bags through the terminal as they race to catch their connecting flight. —Robin
Experiences
We could write a book about all the cool travel experiences you can buy, limited only by personal interests and budget. Here are two of the most unusual I’ve found this season:
In my home state of Rhode Island, theSteel Yard has been supporting innovative artists and offering one-of-a-kind workshops for over a decade. Buy your travel-loving friend or significant other a spot in theirWeekend Welding Workshop, where they’ll learning the basics of metalworking, including ripping through steel with gas torches and fusing it back together with a 10,000° electrical arc. By the end of the first day, they’ll be able to heat, cut, join, bend, and polish. The second day is devoted to using those badass new skills to create an object to take home.
Or head south to Baton Rouge and join in a cocktail-making class with Miranda Howell, aka theTipsy Librarian. In Howell’s studio-meets-shop, you’ll learn how to craft a perfectly balanced cocktail for dinner parties, holiday celebrations, or because life is hard but your nights shouldn’t be. Howell walks participants through ingredient basics, flavor balance, and mixology history.—RobinEach of these experiences below holds a special place in my heart. Whether it’s creating, soaring, diving, or storytelling, there’s something here that can inspire and transform you too.I’ve had the chance to immerse myself in so many creative and thrilling activities, and I highly recommend each one. From the vibrant colors of Santa Barbara Art Glass to the majestic birds of prey at Ireland’s historic castles, these experiences are about more than just a moment—they stay with you. –Lisa
At the Santa Barbara Art Glass Workshop, I had the joy of crafting my own personalized glass piece. I chose a design from their options—whether a vase, drinking glass, paperweight, or sun catcher—and got hands-on with the fascinating art of glassblowing. It was thrilling to shape molten glass, and Saul, a third generation glass maker, guided me every step of the way. Now, I have a tangible memory of this creative adventure and a newfound respect for this intricate craft.
In San Diego, I soared above the coastline for the best helicopter ride with Corporate Helicopters. It’s one thing to visit iconic spots like Del Mar, La Jolla, Torrey Pines, and Coronado Bridge—but it’s another to see them from above! The views of the Pacific Ocean, the sandy beaches, and the urban skyline were jaw-dropping. This was not just sightseeing; it was a thrilling new perspective on one of my favorite destinations. I absolutely LOVED this ride!
My soapstone carving workshop with Frederick Spence was awesome. This was my very first experience with carving stone. I started with a rough stone and gradually worked it into a unique piece of art under Frederick’s guidance. His expert teaching made the process smooth and enjoyable—every step felt purposeful and exciting. I had the incredible opportunity to shape and craft a beautiful polar bear out of soapstone. There were many steps—from using rasps to refining details to finally oiling the piece at the end. Holding that finished piece felt incredibly fulfilling—it’s more than just a sculpture; it tells the story of every moment spent shaping and perfecting it. Frederick’s expertise and passion made the experience truly unforgettable.
Falconry at Ireland’s Dromoland Castle and Ashford Castle was like stepping into another world. These historic estates provide the perfect backdrop for interacting with majestic birds of prey. At Dromoland Castle, I had the chance to fly a Harris hawk against the backdrop of ancient architecture. At Ashford Castle, nestled within a secluded forested estate, I marveled at the incredible bond between humans and nature as the hawk soared gracefully through the serene surroundings. Both experiences were unforgettable—connecting deeply to Ireland’s rich history and natural beauty. The skilled instructors ensured a safe and immersive experience, creating memories that will last a lifetime.I’ve been a member at Members Only LA pottery studio since 2019, and I absolutely love it there. This intimate space provides everything needed for experienced ceramic artists to create, from tools and clay to a welcoming community. While I focus solely on wheel-throwing, the studio offers hand-building options as well. The satisfaction of creating something beautiful and functional with my own hands is always rewarding. Members Only LA also hosts workshops and classes tailored for couples, holiday parties, and their sister studio, Good Dirt, provides ongoing beginner classes for those new to pottery.
I first met Judith at the Members Only LA art studio, where her passion for capturing the world’s beauty was clear in her work. Adding a touch of artistic inspiration to my home, Judith Gigliotti’s travel photography art prints are simply stunning. Each image captures the essence of a destination, blending light, color, and emotion in a way that makes you feel like you’re there. With scenes of Italy, Africa, beaches, and other beautiful locations on my walls, it feels like I’m traveling every day, surrounded by the wonder and beauty of the places she has captured.
Underwater exploration was something I never thought I’d experience, but after college, I took a PADI Scuba Diving class and it completely changed my perspective! With experienced instructors guiding me through the essentials, I took my first breaths underwater and dove into a whole new world beneath the surface. This program provides an incredible introduction to scuba diving, and since then, I’ve had the opportunity to dive around the world, creating unforgettable adventures and experiences beneath the waves.
For anyone dreaming of sharing their own adventures, Travel Writer 101 is my course on Udemy. As the writer and teacher, my approach is designed to provide a taste of each essential element of travel writing—like appetizers, giving you a glimpse of the key areas to get you started on your journey. From crafting engaging narratives to capturing the essence of your travels through photos and videos, this class offers a bite-sized introduction to the world of travel storytelling.
What will you learn?
Embark on the Adventure of Travel StorytellingNavigate the Landscape of Social MediaExplore the Pathways with Industry ExpertsPlunge into Travel Photos and VideoSoar with Press Trips and Networking
Jessie said about my class: “Want to get started as a travel writer but not sure where to start? Look no further. Award-winning travel writer Lisa Niver shares her decades of travel wisdom in Travel Writer 101, a beginner class on how to get started in the world of content creation. From how to start, why photos and videos show more than words, social media, and creating community, this is a complete guide to how you can best share your travels with the world. Highly, highly recommended!”
AND! My holiday gift to YOU–click here for a complimentary class.
Whether you’re searching for the perfect present for a loved one or treating yourself to something special, this guide offers a variety of thoughtfully curated gifts that blend style, utility, and meaning. From unique travel essentials to items that elevate everyday experiences, each suggestion is designed to bring joy and inspiration to your gifting. Happy gifting! Lisa and Robin
Unwrap the Joy: A Holiday Gift Guide for Adventure Seekers
Lisa Ellen Niver
BeautyWhenever my toiletry bag feels a bit too hefty, the first things to get the heave-ho are usually makeup. Don’t get me wrong; I actually like the way it makes me look and feel, but my tolerance for spending time in front of the mirror has inversely decreased with age. These days, I like my cosmetics small, versatile, and multiuse. Flyte.70’s collection of primer, cream and powder blush, mascara, eye shadows, eye liners, lip liners, lipsticks, and more are made by a pair of Gen X beauty pioneers for the needs of 40-and-up skin. That means formulas that glide on and don’t settle into lines and creases, and that give mature skin a glowy, youthful look. Their color choices are like magic: I’ve yet to find a single product in their line that isn’t flattering to my complexion. —Robin I’m also loving Haute Minute Makeup. They make itty-bitty powder foundations and blush/highlighter combos, as well as a range of concealers, finishing powders, lipsticks, and glosses, and more. I tried dozens of their products, and nearly all were shades I could wear without feeling like I’d just stepped into a nightclub. I’m especially smitten with the mini tweezers and foundation, blush, and powder brushes. The latter distribute the makeup in a soft, diffuse pattern and retract into their metallic cases when not in use—perfect for my carry-on and even my gym bag. —Robin I just tried Prime Prometics’s eye products for women over 50. The PrimeEyes Glide Eyeliner applies effortlessly, even on mature lids, with a water-resistant, smudge-proof formula that lasts through long days of exploring. The PrimeLash Mascara lifts and separates lashes while boosting natural growth—no clumps or irritation. For an instant refresh, the creamy PrimeEyes Brightener hydrates and illuminates, erasing signs of jet lag and adding a youthful glow. These pro-age essentials are lightweight, compact, and designed to keep you looking radiant wherever your travels take you. I am going to try their lipstick next. –Lisa
BooksI love books. They’re my constant travel companion, offering insight, inspiration, and a sense of connection wherever I go. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to connect personally with some truly talented authors whose work continues to enrich my journeys. Here are some of my NEW favorite BOOKS for you to add to your kindle which I never travel without or to pick up in your favorite local bookstore:
CulinaryFull disclosure: I eat. A lot. And I especially like to sample new foods from places I haven’t visited before. So when a friend or family member sends me a food gift for the holidays, I am all in. That’s why I was excited to try Ikigai Fruits. Fresh fruits assembled by Japan’s first collective of growers who are bringing luxury fruit to the US market, their Omakase Ikigai Gift Box is a brand-new offering, and it’s perfect for both Japanophiles and foodies alike. I was sent a box to try, and it included 8 sweet strawberries, 3 juicy kiwifruit, 2 tangy persimmons, and 2 fat Japanese pears that easily serve two people. The whole, beautiful box arrived beautifully packaged in rich purple furoshiki, a traditional Japanese cloth whose origin dates back over 1,200 years. I can’t think of a better gift for that impossible-to-buy for person on your list. If you’re looking for a kid-friendly culinary gift, eat2explore has you covered. Each Explorer Subscription Box comes with three recipes, plus hard-to-find spice blends and sauces, and a lapel pin for each destination—Brazil, China, Greece, Germany, and more. (You purchase your own proteins.) More experienced cooks might find that the recipes could use some reformatting to make them easier to follow, but overall it’s a fun concept and a solid way to learn about different cultures.—Robin
FashionKnow how well-meaning friends always warn you about pickpockets and bag thieves in pretty much any destination you plan to visit? While those reports are generally overblown, sticky fingers do exist. But you don’t need to go nuts with slice-resistant straps or hidden pockets. Enter the travel scarf from Waypoint Goods. This soft, cozy infinity scarf has a secret pocket for stashing a few lightweight items, like cash and credit cards, lip balm, a passport, or a hotel key. No more reaching into your bra to get to your cards, or trying to conceal a money belt that makes you look like the Michelin tire man. The best part? Waypoint’s scarves come in a bunch of fun colors and patterns, most inspired by travel destinations, and are a great way to change up that outfit you’ve already worn twice.—Robin When traveling in varying weather conditions, it’s essential to have clothing that balances comfort, versatility, and style. I rely on both 32 Degrees and Anatomie to provide high-performing travel wear that adapts to any situation. 32 Degrees offers everyday basics designed for value and comfort, with pieces that are lightweight, moisture-wicking, and wrinkle-resistant. Their clothing is perfect for those moments when you need to stay comfortable yet look put-together—from walking through chilly landscapes to navigating busy airports. I bought some of their basics when I went on a Polar Bear Walking Safari this summer with Churchill Wild. I loved everything so much I bought one or more of everything they sell for my Travel TV special about Ireland. I wore their jackets, long sleeve shirts, short sleeve shirts, sweaters, socks and pants! On the other hand, Anatomie has become my go-to for more elevated, stylish travel essentials. Known for their sleek, tailored designs that move with you, Anatomie pieces are ideal for everything from business trips to outdoor adventures. Their fabrics are lightweight and functional, offering the perfect blend of form and function. I wore their dresses for my TV segment on Icon of the Seas and as a judge at the Business Travel Awards. Whether I’m on TV, attending events, or exploring new destinations, Anatomie ensures I’m always prepared and polished. –Lisa
Gifts for Travelers and EducatorsTravel is more than just sightseeing—it’s a journey of learning, exploration, and discovery. Whether you’re immersing yourself in new cultures or diving into the mysteries of science, these unique gifts inspire curiosity and offer opportunities to grow both personally and intellectually. HUGG-A-PLANET: HUGG-A-PLANET is a huggable globe that introduces geography to young minds and curious learners of all ages. With over 600 places of interest, including countries, continents, and oceans, each planet fosters empathy and a deeper understanding of our interconnected world. Made from 100% cotton and printed with non-toxic inks, it’s a sustainable gift with a purpose—proceeds support rePurpose to combat plastic waste. Yo Sabo: I love to learn the language of the places I travel. I speak Spanish well but always need to practice. I love this game that combines translation, trivia, and challenges, making language practice engaging and accessible. I recommend having a deck of cards or a game when you are traveling. It is a good way to make friends because you can always invite them to play with you! Active Airbrush Entertainment: I met the team from Active Airbrush Entertainment at the new Intuit Stadium in Los Angeles. They were airbrushing basketballs! They also do anything from T-Shirts to phone cases. Are you looking for something unique and personalized? This is now my favorite part of my zoom background! It’s not just about the art—it’s about sparking joy and promoting self-expression through creativity. GIANTmicrobes: In all my travels and videos, I include as much science as possible! I am a former science teacher and I love learning. Science comes to life in a fun, approachable way with GIANTmicrobes. These adorable stuffed animals bring the complexity of microbes into focus, offering lessons on biology, health, and the wonders of tiny life forms. Each toy is 1,000,000 times the actual size of the microbe it’s based on. Microbes arose 3.5 billion years ago they continue to thrive. Our planet has 9,900 species of birds and 30,000 species of fish. There are 950,000 species of insects. How many microbe species are there? The number is thought to be about 1,000,000,000,000 species of microorganisms. That’s one TRILLION! These gifts aren’t just items—they’re gateways to knowledge, creativity, and meaningful connections. They encourage exploration, foster understanding, and celebrate the beauty of learning through travel and science. Perfect for educators, curious travelers, and anyone who appreciates the art of discovery. –Lisa
Health/WellnessSome months, I practically live out of a hotel. As fun as it can be to jet from place to place and pile my plate with breakfast items I rarely eat at home, it’s also incredibly disruptive to my everyday routine, and especially to my health. It’s challenging to maintain my exercise regimen when I’m away—this goes double for hotels that don’t have gyms—so I jumped at the chance to try the SHRED fitness app. Billed as an “AI fitness trainer in your pocket,” the app has a robust collection of short videos for varied workouts. I especially appreciate the ability to choose from gym versions (when I have access to weights and equipment) and “home” versions (when I’m just using my own body weight). As long as you have a WiFi connection, you can fire up the app and choose a different workout every day, or download them for later use offline. For the time being, workouts are silent—the company is working on adding sound/music—which I find to be a nice antidote to the blaring “inspirational” dance music at gyms. Riding in a metal tube 30,000 feet in the air and crossing time zones can wreak havoc on the body, from jet lag to stomach upset and suppressed immunity. Morning Kick promises to relieve some of this in a mix-with-water superfood powder that contains prebiotics and probiotics to improve digestion and reduce gas and bloating, collagen peptides for joint health, and ashwagandha to increase energy and reduce stress. While the herbs and supplements still aren’t well studied in Western medicine, I find the strawberry lemonade flavor to be pleasant, and the probiotics help tamp down acid reflux. Morning Kick comes in single-serving packets that are perfect for travel—and, since they’re powder, they don’t count toward your liquids allowance.—Robin
LuggageWhen it comes to travel, having the right luggage makes all the difference! From stylish backpacks to durable hardside sets, I want to share what I am using right now! The BEIS Wicked Backpack in Wicked Green is a true standout. Its opulent vegan leather, padded straps, and sleek design make it perfect for everything from work trips to weekend getaways. With a wide zip opening, padded laptop compartment, and compact size, this backpack combines style with functionality effortlessly. It’s like having a touch of luxury with you wherever you go! The Green is sold out but the POPULAR Pink is still available! For those who need versatility and reliability, the BEOW Luggage Sets 3 Piece Hardside Expandable Suitcase Set is a must-have. Lightweight yet incredibly durable, these bags feature TSA-approved locks and expandable capabilities—perfect for packing everything you need for any adventure. The dual-spinner wheels make navigating airports and crowded streets smooth and easy. I love having new luggage with 8 wheels. It is so much easier to be in the airport or in hotels with carpeted hallways. I bought this luggage in green before I got the Beis backpack but the colors look like they were MADE FOR EACH OTHER!! If you’re all about innovation, the Props 22″ Carry-on with Legs is a game-changer. With its patent-pending PROPS leg system, you can enjoy hands-free stability while waiting or lounging. The dual-spinner wheels and TSA-approved features ensure smooth handling, while the expandable design gives you that extra space you sometimes need. It’s truly designed for the modern traveler! I loved having this in the airport when I need to work or for a personal picnic table to have a snack before boarding my plane. For adventure travel, the Solo NY Checkpoint-friendly Grand Travel Backpack has quickly become my go-to. With a fully padded 17.3″ laptop compartment and a spacious 30L-capacity main compartment, it easily accommodates all my essentials. I love the compression straps that keep everything secure while freeing up extra space, and the comfortable padded back and straps make it a breeze to carry. Whether I’m navigating through airports or exploring new destinations, this backpack keeps everything organized and makes travel seamless. Finally, the Arden Cove Crossbody in Crispy Crossbody Forest Green adds a touch of sophistication to everyday travel. With adjustable straps and water-resistant materials, it’s perfect for carrying essentials in style, whether you’re exploring new destinations or simply out and about. These thoughtfully designed luggage options are sure to enhance your travel experiences—offering both practicality and a touch of luxury for every journey! –Lisa
On the PlaneStaying connected and powered up during travel is essential, especially on long flights or layovers. That’s where the Boosa Charger and Anker iPhone Portable Charger truly shine! The Boosa Charger is a compact, high-capacity power bank that ensures you’ll never run out of battery again. With enough juice to charge multiple devices—smartphones, tablets, even laptops—you can stay connected throughout your journey without worrying about finding an outlet. Its sleek design and fast-charging capabilities make it a must-have for frequent flyers and tech-savvy adventurers alike. I learned about Boosa from Peter Shankman who always has his pulse on the latest and greatest! For those seeking ultimate convenience, the Anker iPhone 16 Portable Charger is a game-changer. With its built-in USB-C connector and compact size, this 5,000mAh power bank delivers impressive 22.5W charging speeds for iPhone 16/15 Series, Samsung S22/23 Series, iPad Pro/Air, AirPods, and more—no separate cord needed! Its lightweight, travel-friendly design makes it easy to slip into your pocket or bag, offering reliable power without the bulk. I love that it does not need a cable. I once went to a conference and was so proud that I had a power bank but I brought the WRONG cable so even though it was charged….I could not use it. Someone lent me their cable but I appreciate that I cannot lose or bring the wrong cord and it is so small it fits in my pocket or any small purse. For a touch of luxury and comfort, I always pack the Greenleaf Linens Elysium Silk Sleep Mask. Made with smooth silk, it effortlessly blocks out light, muffles sounds, and helps regulate temperature, ensuring I step off the plane feeling refreshed and ready to explore. I also love to have a sleep mask for hotels where the curtains do not truly block the light. And let’s not forget Dr. Motion Compression Socks—a true game-changer for keeping feet comfortable on long-haul flights. With graduated compression, moisture-wicking material, and anti-odor features, these socks provide the perfect balance of support and comfort, no matter where the journey takes you. These essentials ensure that travel is not only seamless but also comfortable and enjoyable every step of the way! –Lisa
ServicesTravel can come with its share of hassles, from unpredictable baggage policies to the frustration of lost luggage. While tracking tags offer some peace of mind by showing where your bag is—most of the time—you’re still dependent on the airline for its timely arrival. This can be especially challenging when your trip is brief or you need something specific from your luggage for an important event, like a wedding or a ski vacation. Ship&Play is an end-to-end luggage delivery service that takes care of getting your bags to and from your destination. Purchase their gift cards, and when the time comes, they send the recipient a box, pick up the package, track it, and deliver it straight to their hotel, short-term rental, cruise ship, or other accommodation. This means no waiting in line at the airport counter to have their bag weighed and tagged, or hanging around the baggage carousel until every last bag—but theirs—is spit out onto the belt. For about $55 per 50-pound bag (domestic; international costs more), you can spare your travel-loving friends from haggling over the weight or size with the counter agent, or dragging their bags through the terminal as they race to catch their connecting flight. —Robin
ExperiencesWe could write a book about all the cool travel experiences you can buy, limited only by personal interests and budget. Here are two of the most unusual I’ve found this season: In my home state of Rhode Island, the Steel Yard has been supporting innovative artists and offering one-of-a-kind workshops for over a decade. Buy your travel-loving friend or significant other a spot in their Weekend Welding Workshop, where they’ll learning the basics of metalworking, including ripping through steel with gas torches and fusing it back together with a 10,000° electrical arc. By the end of the first day, they’ll be able to heat, cut, join, bend, and polish. The second day is devoted to using those badass new skills to create an object to take home. Or head south to Baton Rouge and join in a cocktail-making class with Miranda Howell, aka the Tipsy Librarian. In Howell’s studio-meets-shop, you’ll learn how to craft a perfectly balanced cocktail for dinner parties, holiday celebrations, or because life is hard but your nights shouldn’t be. Howell walks participants through ingredient basics, flavor balance, and mixology history.—Robin Each of these experiences below holds a special place in my heart. Whether it’s creating, soaring, diving, or storytelling, there’s something here that can inspire and transform you too.I’ve had the chance to immerse myself in so many creative and thrilling activities, and I highly recommend each one. From the vibrant colors of Santa Barbara Art Glass to the majestic birds of prey at Ireland’s historic castles, these experiences are about more than just a moment—they stay with you. –Lisa At the Santa Barbara Art Glass Workshop, I had the joy of crafting my own personalized glass piece. I chose a design from their options—whether a vase, drinking glass, paperweight, or sun catcher—and got hands-on with the fascinating art of glassblowing. It was thrilling to shape molten glass, and Saul, a third generation glass maker, guided me every step of the way. Now, I have a tangible memory of this creative adventure and a newfound respect for this intricate craft. In San Diego, I soared above the coastline for the best helicopter ride with Corporate Helicopters. It’s one thing to visit iconic spots like Del Mar, La Jolla, Torrey Pines, and Coronado Bridge—but it’s another to see them from above! The views of the Pacific Ocean, the sandy beaches, and the urban skyline were jaw-dropping. This was not just sightseeing; it was a thrilling new perspective on one of my favorite destinations. I absolutely LOVED this ride! My soapstone carving workshop with Frederick Spence was awesome. This was my very first experience with carving stone. I started with a rough stone and gradually worked it into a unique piece of art under Frederick’s guidance. His expert teaching made the process smooth and enjoyable—every step felt purposeful and exciting. I had the incredible opportunity to shape and craft a beautiful polar bear out of soapstone. There were many steps—from using rasps to refining details to finally oiling the piece at the end. Holding that finished piece felt incredibly fulfilling—it’s more than just a sculpture; it tells the story of every moment spent shaping and perfecting it. Frederick’s expertise and passion made the experience truly unforgettable. Falconry at Ireland’s Dromoland Castle and Ashford Castle was like stepping into another world. These historic estates provide the perfect backdrop for interacting with majestic birds of prey. At Dromoland Castle, I had the chance to fly a Harris hawk against the backdrop of ancient architecture. At Ashford Castle, nestled within a secluded forested estate, I marveled at the incredible bond between humans and nature as the hawk soared gracefully through the serene surroundings. Both experiences were unforgettable—connecting deeply to Ireland’s rich history and natural beauty. The skilled instructors ensured a safe and immersive experience, creating memories that will last a lifetime.I’ve been a member at Members Only LA pottery studio since 2019, and I absolutely love it there. This intimate space provides everything needed for experienced ceramic artists to create, from tools and clay to a welcoming community. While I focus solely on wheel-throwing, the studio offers hand-building options as well. The satisfaction of creating something beautiful and functional with my own hands is always rewarding. Members Only LA also hosts workshops and classes tailored for couples, holiday parties, and their sister studio, Good Dirt, provides ongoing beginner classes for those new to pottery. I first met Judith at the Members Only LA art studio, where her passion for capturing the world’s beauty was clear in her work. Adding a touch of artistic inspiration to my home, Judith Gigliotti’s travel photography art prints are simply stunning. Each image captures the essence of a destination, blending light, color, and emotion in a way that makes you feel like you’re there. With scenes of Italy, Africa, beaches, and other beautiful locations on my walls, it feels like I’m traveling every day, surrounded by the wonder and beauty of the places she has captured. Underwater exploration was something I never thought I’d experience, but after college, I took a PADI Scuba Diving class and it completely changed my perspective! With experienced instructors guiding me through the essentials, I took my first breaths underwater and dove into a whole new world beneath the surface. This program provides an incredible introduction to scuba diving, and since then, I’ve had the opportunity to dive around the world, creating unforgettable adventures and experiences beneath the waves. For anyone dreaming of sharing their own adventures, Travel Writer 101 is my course on Udemy. As the writer and teacher, my approach is designed to provide a taste of each essential element of travel writing—like appetizers, giving you a glimpse of the key areas to get you started on your journey. From crafting engaging narratives to capturing the essence of your travels through photos and videos, this class offers a bite-sized introduction to the world of travel storytelling. What will you learn? Embark on the Adventure of Travel Storytelling Navigate the Landscape of Social Media Explore the Pathways with Industry Experts Plunge into Travel Photos and Video Soar with Press Trips and Networking Jessie said about my class: “Want to get started as a travel writer but not sure where to start? Look no further. Award-winning travel writer Lisa Niver shares her decades of travel wisdom in Travel Writer 101, a beginner class on how to get started in the world of content creation. From how to start, why photos and videos show more than words, social media, and creating community, this is a complete guide to how you can best share your travels with the world. Highly, highly recommended!” AND! My holiday gift to YOU–click here for a complimentary class. Whether you’re searching for the perfect present for a loved one or treating yourself to something special, this guide offers a variety of thoughtfully curated gifts that blend style, utility, and meaning. From unique travel essentials to items that elevate everyday experiences, each suggestion is designed to bring joy and inspiration to your gifting. Happy gifting! Lisa and Robin
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
‘Sabbath Queen’ Examines the Evolution of Artist to Rabbi
Taking a New Look at The Zodiac Killer
Israeli Basketball Team Shattered by Oct. 7 Visits Los Angeles.
“OY! to the World”: A Stage Show Celebrating Christmas Music Written by Jews
Unwrap the Joy: A Holiday Gift Guide for Adventure Seekers
How the Democratic Socialists of America Hijacked the Democratic Party
Culture
Taking a New Look at The Zodiac Killer
“OY! to the World”: A Stage Show Celebrating Christmas Music Written by Jews
Feld Entertainment Bringing Disney on Ice to LA Just in Time for Hanukkah
Branching Out for Hanukkah
Should the NFL Tolerate Support for Hamas?
It turns out that the brutal hit resulting in the suspension of an NFL player is not the only kind of violence the culprit embraces—he also appears to endorse Hamas violence.
The Ivy League of Extraordinary Antisemites
Decorum went from black tie to black eye. There was no greater evidence of the alarming decline of Western civilization. And at Oxford, of all places, which imagines itself as its cradle.
The Year Conservatives Became Cool
The problem with “owning the culture” is that you’re no longer the counterculture. As painful as this is for Democrats to hear, it is conservatives today who represent the counterculture.
ASIF Follow the Food Tour
ASIF’s Follow the Food initiative, which began in April, has been supporting food tours around Israel by raising money to sponsor free tours with Israel’s top independent tour guides.
Survival Optimism
And there is nothing more sacred than survival optimism.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Yuliya Patsay: “Until the Last Pickle,” Family and Sirniki
Breaking Barriers ft. Zach Sage Fox
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.