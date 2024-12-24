Ireland’s Celtic Charm on The Jet Set TV

I am deeply honored to have collaborated with The Jet Set TV on a travel television special that beautifully captures Ireland’s extraordinary beauty and rich culture. This project allowed me to explore some of the country’s most captivating destinations, each offering unique charm and a sense of history.

From the surreal landscapes of the Burren to the awe-inspiring Giant’s Causeway, Ireland’s natural wonders leave a lasting impression. I loved making perfume with Sadie at Burren Perfumery and creating chocolates with Sister Genevieve at Kylemore Abbey. I had an unforgettable dance lesson with Trad on the Prom and hula hooped in the turret of the historic Abbeyglen Castle Hotel.

Ireland’s charm lies in its breathtaking landscapes, rich heritage, and genuine hospitality, making it a dream destination for travelers seeking adventure and culture. Whether exploring the scenic Wild Atlantic Way, experiencing traditional Irish dance with Trad on the Prom, or marveling at the artistry of Malachy Kearns’ handcrafted bodhráns, Ireland offers a tapestry of memorable moments. Every experience feels like a story waiting to be told, and every traveler leaves with their own version of the magic that makes Ireland so special.

Perfume-making at The Burren Perfumery in Ireland!

I had an unforgettable lesson in perfume-making at The Burren Perfumery in Ireland! Sadie taught me how they recreate her neroli-inspired formula, giving me a hands-on experience with the art of crafting natural scents. Beyond the workshop, I explored their beautiful gardens and watched how their soaps and perfumes are made, all inspired by the unique beauty of The Burren. The region’s famous karst limestone formations are unlike anything I’ve seen before—horizontal stretches of stone that look like nature’s puzzle, so different from the towering, vertical karsts I visited in Thailand. The landscape is just as much a part of the magic here as the fragrances.

Dancing with Trad on the Prom, Ireland’s #1 Irish dance group, was an incredible experience!

Dancing with Trad on the Prom, Ireland’s #1 traditional Irish dance group, was an incredible experience! I had the honor of learning from and dancing alongside world champions Evan O’Brien and Owen Gaughan. Their skill, precision, and passion for Irish dance were truly inspiring. With the guidance of the talented Yvonne Fahy playing the bodhrán, Chris Kelly, and Maureen, every step was filled with energy and history. The tradition and culture they embody made it a memorable experience I’ll cherish forever!

Spending the day at Roundstone Music with the legendary Malachy Kearns

Spending the day at Roundstone Music with the legendary Malachy Kearns was an experience I’ll treasure forever! As the go-to bodhrán maker for Trad on the Prom, Riverdance, The Chieftains, and so many other iconic Irish music groups, Malachy is truly a master of his craft. He shared the fascinating process behind his handmade drums—crafted exclusively with goat skins for their superior sound—and even taught me how to play! His passion for preserving Irish musical heritage and his warm storytelling made the visit unforgettable. What an honor to learn from such a cultural treasure.

My stay at Abbeyglen Castle was nothing short of enchanting!

My stay at Abbeyglen Castle was nothing short of enchanting! Meeting the delightful owners, Ronan and Brian Hughes, was a true highlight, with Brian serenading us at dinner—an unforgettable moment. From hula-hooping on my turret (yes, that happened) to strolling the beautiful grounds with the charming fountain, every corner of this historic castle felt alive with magic and warmth. The meals were just as memorable as the atmosphere—every detail made it an unforgettable experience

My visit to Kylemore Abbey was a journey into history, beauty, tradition and chocolate

My second visit to Kylemore Abbey was a journey into history, beauty, and tradition. This neo-Gothic masterpiece, nestled in the Connemara mountains, is a symbol of love and resilience. Originally built in the 19th century by Mitchell Henry as a romantic gift for his wife, Margaret, the abbey later became a Benedictine monastery and a school, housing generations of young women who were educated within its majestic walls. The grounds are just as captivating as the architecture—lush gardens, tranquil lakes, and sweeping mountain views create an atmosphere of serenity and awe. Walking through the walled Victorian garden feels like stepping into a painting, and the abbey itself is a testament to Ireland’s rich heritage and artistry. The highlight of my visit? Spending time with Sister Genevieve in the chocolate shop. She welcomed me with warmth and showed me how to craft chocolate sheep! It is harder than it looks. They also create sheep-shaped soaps, a delightful nod to the pastoral beauty of the surrounding countryside. Kylemore Abbey is more than just a destination; it’s a place where history and creativity come alive, making it a must-see for anyone visiting Ireland.

Lough Erne Resort is a serene retreat in the Fermanagh Lakelands.

Staying at Lough Erne Resort offers a serene retreat surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Fermanagh Lakelands. On this visit—my second to the resort—I stayed in one of their spacious three-bedroom lodges, ideal for sharing with family or friends. Last time, I enjoyed a two-bedroom lodge with expansive views of the picturesque grounds. From the wooden walking paths along the water’s edge, I watched graceful swans gliding across the tranquil lake. The resort offers many ways to unwind, from the award-winning Thai spa, complete with an indoor pool, to leisurely strolls through the enchanting grounds. Enjoy a variety of dining options, whether indulging in fine dining, enjoying a casual meal at the golf clubhouse, or savoring a comforting bowl of soup in the cozy Blaney Bar. Journey to the nearby Boatyard Distillery to savor local craft spirits. Golf enthusiasts will appreciate the famous championship course, designed by the legendary Nick Faldo, known for its stunning Lakelands setting and challenging yet scenic layout. Lough Erne Resort is a true haven, where the stunning landscape and welcoming hospitality create an unforgettable escape.

Ever dreamed of seeing bears and wolves in their natural habitat? Wild Ireland

Ever dreamed of seeing bears and wolves in their natural habitat? Wild Ireland in Northern Ireland offers an unforgettable experience showcasing the beauty and importance of rewilding efforts. Founded five years ago by Killian Mullan, who is deeply committed to restoring natural habitats and preserving native wildlife, the sanctuary provides a safe haven for wolves, bears, lynx, foxes, and red deer. Visitors can witness these majestic creatures in a semi-wild environment, offering a truly immersive experience. Killian established Wild Ireland to address the decline in native wildlife and promote biodiversity through conservation and education. Beyond animal welfare, Wild Ireland focuses on educating the public, fostering a deeper understanding of rewilding to ensure a sustainable future for Northern Ireland’s native wildlife.

Escape to the eco-luxury of The Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle

Escape to the eco-luxury of The Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle, where the dramatic Antrim coastline meets sustainable living. Powered entirely by wind and solar energy, this award-winning retreat perfectly blends comfort with conscious travel. My suite was absolutely gigantic and beautifully designed. The stunning bed, dressed in soothing colors, set the tone for ultimate relaxation. I loved having a cozy couch, a comfortable chair with a table, a well-appointed desk, and thoughtful treats waiting for me—every detail made the space feel both luxurious and welcoming. The views from my room offered sweeping vistas of the ocean and lush green hills—a serene escape like no other. The dining experience was equally unforgettable. Breakfast arrived on a charming three-tiered tray, reminiscent of afternoon tea, brimming with delicious treats that made mornings feel extra special. And their house-made gin, whiskey, and spirits added a wonderfully local flavor to the stay. Dinner was a spectacular culinary experience, featuring a menu that left just enough room for their stunning dessert creations—each one a masterpiece and a perfect end to the evening. The spa was the ultimate indulgence. A relaxing seaweed bath and rejuvenating treatments left me feeling refreshed and connected to the natural beauty surrounding the resort. The Salthouse is more than a hotel—it’s a destination that celebrates the breathtaking beauty of Northern Ireland while championing sustainability for generations to come.

Visiting the Giant’s Causeway is an unforgettable experience.

Visiting the Giant’s Causeway feels like stepping into a world where science and legend collide to create an unforgettable experience. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is renowned for its striking basalt columns—perfectly interlocking hexagons formed by volcanic activity millions of years ago. Rising dramatically along the Antrim coastline, these natural formations are a geological marvel that captures the imagination. But the Giant’s Causeway isn’t just about its awe-inspiring geology; it’s also woven into the rich tapestry of Irish mythology. According to legend, these stones were part of a bridge built by the mighty Irish giant Finn MacCool to challenge his Scottish rival, Benandonner. When Benandonner crossed the bridge to confront Finn, Finn’s clever wife, Oonagh, disguised her husband as a baby. Seeing the “baby,” Benandonner assumed Finn must be a colossal giant and fled back to Scotland, tearing up the causeway behind him in terror. What made my visit truly extraordinary was Neville Mcconachie, a masterful storyteller who brought this legendary tale to life. With vivid detail and boundless enthusiasm, he painted a picture so vivid that I could almost see Finn, Oonagh, and the fleeing Benandonner in my mind’s eye. His storytelling transformed the stunning stones into a living, breathing piece of Irish folklore. Whether you’re fascinated by the science or charmed by the myth, the Giant’s Causeway offers an experience that blends ancient history with the timeless magic of Ireland.

Dunluce Castle stands as a stunning reminder of Northern Ireland’s rich history and mythology.

Dunluce Castle stands as a stunning reminder of Northern Ireland’s rich history and mythology. Perched dramatically on a clifftop overlooking the roaring Atlantic Ocean, these iconic ruins were once home to the MacDonnell clan and have inspired countless legends. I was lucky enough to visit on a day with blue skies and even a rainbow arched over the sea—a breathtaking sight that made this magical place even more unforgettable. Fans of Game of Thrones might recognize Dunluce Castle as the filming location for the Iron Islands, but its real-life tales of clan battles and the dramatic collapse of the kitchen into the sea are just as captivating. A visit to Dunluce is more than just sightseeing—it’s stepping into the rugged beauty and storied past of Northern Ireland.