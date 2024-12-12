fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “You Are Key”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

December 12, 2024

Dear all,

Our piano has a broken key. It’s just one key out of 88. It really shouldn’t make a difference, right? Theoretically, I should just be able to compensate by playing other notes, or the same note in another octave.

But it doesn’t work that way.

Each key adds a unique sound, soul, and impression.

It doesn’t work that way in life either. No matter how big and impressive and important those around us might present themselves, we each have a unique opportunity to add our soul-print in to the world.

Dear friends, you are key. You are key to participating in the world’s symphony. You are key to composing the word’s future.

Do not shy away from your moment in time to play your note with love. Because if you don’t play it – no one else will!

(And if you can recommend a good piano tuner/ repair person, let us know!)

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

What Starts in Europe

December 12, 2024

Bret Stephens was in dialogue with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, focused on the fact that the war in Gaza has been merely an excuse for the global surge in violent, normalized antisemitism.

We Can’t Allow Our Enemies to Define Us

December 12, 2024

America has admired Jews for so long because we are the ultimate contributors. As we continue our fight against hate, it behooves us to keep that upbeat aspect of the Jewish story alive.

Act Like You Have NEVER Been There Before

December 12, 2024

These are obviously exceedingly trying times for Israel and for the entire Jewish people.  But we must not lose heart and stop celebrating moments of happiness and success.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.