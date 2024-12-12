A Moment in Time: “You Are Key”

Dear all,

Our piano has a broken key. It’s just one key out of 88. It really shouldn’t make a difference, right? Theoretically, I should just be able to compensate by playing other notes, or the same note in another octave.

But it doesn’t work that way.

Each key adds a unique sound, soul, and impression.

It doesn’t work that way in life either. No matter how big and impressive and important those around us might present themselves, we each have a unique opportunity to add our soul-print in to the world.

Dear friends, you are key. You are key to participating in the world’s symphony. You are key to composing the word’s future.

Do not shy away from your moment in time to play your note with love. Because if you don’t play it – no one else will!

(And if you can recommend a good piano tuner/ repair person, let us know!)

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro