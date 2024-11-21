A Moment in Time: “An Eye that Sees”

Dear all,

One of the highlights of my recent time in Israel was a presentation in the library at the Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion. The presentation itself (about Baruch Spinoza) was fascinating. But even more was the architecture of the space – specifically the ceiling above us.

Looking up, the design evoked the image of an eye.

Did this represent our eye exploring the world? Or was it the world looking at us?

Perhaps both?

It reminded me of teaching from our Mishna: “Know what is above you. There is an eye that sees and an ear that hears. And all your deeds are recorded in a book (Pirkei Avot 2:1).”

We have an awesome opportunity each day to see the world with compassion. We have an awesome opportunity each day to hear others with empathy. And we have an awesome opportunity to remember that everything we do makes a difference.

Each moment in time opens our eyes, ears, and hands with potential to make the world a better place.

What will you see, hear, and do today that will bridge our world with light?

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro