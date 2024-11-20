Online Journalist of the Year: NAEJ 2024 Finalist

THANK YOU! I am honored to be a FOUR TIME finalist for the 2024 17th annual National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards. I am a finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, and for three of my podcast interviews with Beth Santos, Wanderful, Carolyn Roy, JourneyWoman, and Samantha Brown, Places to Love.

What an honor to be a four-time finalist. The judges carefully reviewed more than 1,600 entries to find the best Arts and Entertainment reporting the nation had to offer, and I am a finalist for these awards:

A3. Online Journalist of the Year — Independent

Lisa Niver, We Said Go Travel

A.D. Amorosi, Freelance

Philip Boroff, Broadway Journal

Holly Gleason, Freelance

Kate Nelson, Freelance

J3. Diversity in the Entertainment Industry

Lisa Niver, PODCAST: Make Your Own Map, “Ageless Ambition: Inspirational Leadership of Carolyn Ray, JourneyWoman”

Lisa Niver, PODCAST: Make Your Own Map, "Maximum Beth: Disrupting Travel for Women, Changing the Wander World Worldwide – A Community Builder's Journey"

Caroline Feraday, KCLU, "America's first all-female mariachi group bring the rich cultural heritage of Latin America to Santa Barbara County"

Norma Martinez, Marian Navarro, Texas Public Radio, “‘My instrument is the orchestra’ — Colombian-born conductor discusses her path to the podium”

Elvis Mitchell, Rebecca Mooney, Katie Gilcrest, KCRW, “New Yorker writer Hua Hsu reflects on memoir ‘Stay True’”

J5. One-on-One Interview, TV Personalities

Lisa Niver, We Said Go Travel, “Journey into the World of Wanderlust: Samantha Brown, Travel Goddess”

We Said Go Travel, “Journey into the World of Wanderlust: Samantha Brown, Travel Goddess” Madeleine Brand, Angie Perrin, KCRW, “Julia Louis-Dreyfus on coping with grief, refusing to be ignored”

Deborah Zara Kobylt, iHeartRadio and Youtube, “Fox11’s Christine Devine talks about meeting her father for the first time in Brazil”

Jennifer Maas, Variety, “Xbox Game Content and Studios President Matt Booty on ‘Beginning to Hit Our Stride,’ Game Pass Strategy, ‘Fallout’ Update, Studio Closures and More”

Michael Schneider, Variety, “Day Eating With Seth Meyers: The ‘Late Night’ Host Counts Down His Top 10 Pizza List”

