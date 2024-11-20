THANK YOU! I am honored to be a FOUR TIME finalist for the 2024 17th annual National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards. I am a finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, and for three of my podcast interviews with Beth Santos, Wanderful, Carolyn Roy, JourneyWoman, and Samantha Brown, Places to Love.
What an honor to be a four-time finalist. The judges carefully reviewed more than 1,600 entries to find the best Arts and Entertainment reporting the nation had to offer, and I am a finalist for these awards:
Madeleine Brand, Angie Perrin, KCRW, “Julia Louis-Dreyfus on coping with grief, refusing to be ignored”
Deborah Zara Kobylt, iHeartRadio and Youtube, “Fox11’s Christine Devine talks about meeting her father for the first time in Brazil”
Jennifer Maas, Variety, “Xbox Game Content and Studios President Matt Booty on ‘Beginning to Hit Our Stride,’ Game Pass Strategy, ‘Fallout’ Update, Studio Closures and More”
Michael Schneider, Variety, “Day Eating With Seth Meyers: The ‘Late Night’ Host Counts Down His Top 10 Pizza List”
2024 6x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year, Podcast Host and for my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown, Tony Phelan and Christie Tate
2023 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in Entertainment
Online Journalist of the Year: NAEJ 2024 Finalist
Lisa Ellen Niver
A3. Online Journalist of the Year — Independent
J3. Diversity in the Entertainment Industry
J5. One-on-One Interview, TV Personalities
More about Lisa Niver: https://lisaniver.com/awards/
More about BRAVE-ish
