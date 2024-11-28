A Moment in Time: “Thanksgiving – Just How Long is a Moment in Time?”

Dear all,

One of these timers is accurate. One is not.

Which is which?

We often realize that time is relative. Some moments speed by. Others drag their feet. The last ten minutes of Shakespeare in High School English class often seemed like five years.

But the first five years of Maya and Eli’s life have gone by in an instant.

As our country celebrates Thanksgiving, we realize just how important it is to harness a moment in time and not let it pass us by.

A moment to offer gratitude.

A moment to consider how fortunate we are to live in a land of freedom.

A moment to recognize that many around the world do not enjoy those freedoms.

A moment to remember those whose dreams enabled us to do what we do.

A moment to call an old friend to say hello.

A moment to feed those without nourishment.

A moment to pray.

A moment to pause before we say something we might regret.

A moment to say something now, before it’s too late.

A moment to love, to laugh, to dance, to be silly. A moment to do.

A moment to be.

Ron, Maya, Eli, and I wish you and all you love a day and a year filled with moments in time.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro