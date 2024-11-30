Grateful at Thanksgiving: Niver’s Nov News 2024

November News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

As the year comes to a close, I’m filled with gratitude for the incredible experiences this month. My memoir, BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, was honored with a Readers’ Favorite Award at the Miami Book Fair, and I’m also excited to be writing for both Booking.com and Reader’s Digest!

I’m thrilled to share that I’m a finalist for FOUR National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, including Online Journalist of the Year and three nominations for interviews on my podcast. It’s been an amazing time for recognition and growth!

In November, I had the privilege of attending multiple events in Philadelphia—I visited my book at the Penn Book Store and went to the Alumni Awards at the University of Pennsylvania, where my class won three awards. I also had the honor of participating in the Living Beyond Breast Cancer Gala, a deeply inspiring event. While in Philadelphia, I stayed at the beautiful The Logan Hotel, which was the perfect place to unwind after such meaningful experiences.

I then headed to Miami for the Miami Book Fair, where I received my Readers’ Favorite Award, further fueling my passion for sharing stories.

I loved being at the ON BEING JEWISH NOW book panel with Lisa Barr, Keren Blankfeld, Dara Levan, and Rochelle B. Weinstein. I was also at the launch of the book in Los Angeles and my Miami video is in Zibby Owen’s substack!

https://youtu.be/VIAF0IMrTxk

In Miami, I stayed at the Hilton Miami Blue Lagoon–and swam both days!

I also had the chance to attend multiple book events in New York City

BUT by far one of the most magical moments of the month was visiting the Wicked Suite at Hilton Midtown New York. Following the yellow brick road to Oz was a true highlight, and I believe the lessons from the new movie about kindness and belonging are more relevant than ever.

On the adventure front, I have two new articles about my unforgettable journey with Churchill Wild, where I had the chance to walk with polar bears, take a polar plunge, and witness the beauty of beluga whales in Seal River, Hudson Bay. These experiences remind me of the wild, untamed beauty of our planet and the importance of preserving it.

I absolutely loved my art workshop with the talented Joanne Fink. It was a deeply inspiring session that allowed me to explore my creativity and learn new artistic techniques in a warm, welcoming environment.

At Thanksgiving, we honored my dad, who at 83 celebrated the milestone of a second bar mitzvah—an incredible tradition stemming from the Torah, where 70 years is considered a full life. The Torah portion, perfectly aligned with themes of gratitude and kindness, beautifully reflected the values my dad embodies. It was a joy to gather with family, hosted graciously by Uncle Stuart and Aunt Arlene, and to celebrate together, including Dave’s 99-year-old mom, Mikki. I’m also deeply grateful to be recognized this month in Debby Waldman’s Substack, What to Believe, and to have an “Extraordinary Traveler Profile” in Richard Bangs’ Extraordinary Traveler‘s Club newsletter!

While I celebrate these milestones, my heart remains heavy with the ongoing struggles in the world. I continue to pray for peace and the safe return of the 101 hostages held captive in Gaza. This Shabbat they have been underground for 420 days.

Thank you for being part of my journey. Together, let’s keep learning, traveling, and growing.

With gratitude, Lisa Niver We Said Go Travel

Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon (now at 61 reviews! Help me get to 100!)–but you can do anywhere you bought your book! You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks!

People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!

Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here

Want to travel more? Take my Travel Writer 101 class on Udemy.

THANK YOU for watching my award-winning podcast, Make Your Own Map! It has now been seen and heard in 53 countries on 6 continents.

WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?

Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have nearly 2.25 Million views on YouTube! (now at: 2,245,000).

Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,420 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE

Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow on TikTok: @LisaNiver, Twitter at @LisaNiver, Instagram @LisaNiver and on Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and at LisaNiver.com.

WALK with ME and the Polar Bears: Click here to see all of my videos