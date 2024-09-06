Giovanna Rossi interviewed me to discuss my book “Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty” and “The transformative potential of embracing change. The importance of setting bold goals for personal growth. Strategies for overcoming fear and self-doubt, and much more!”
The importance of setting bold goals for personal growth.
Strategies for overcoming fear and self-doubt.
The books she recommended were:
Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things by Adam Grant
50 Years of Ms.: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution by Katherine Spillar
I met Giovanna on Women’s Equality Day 2023 in Los Angeles at the Take the Lead Conference when she was presenting “Be SELF-ish: How to set boundaries without sacrificing your career.” Kathy Spillar of Ms. Magazine accepted the Leading Media award at the conference and was also a guest on Giovanna’s NPR show.
BRAVE-ish on NPR
Lisa Ellen Niver
Thank you to Giovanna Rossi for interviewing me on The Well Woman Show for NPR!
324: How to be Brave with Lisa Niver
By Giovanna Rossi | November 30, 2023 | https://player.captivate.fm/483dd2b1-3063-4607-9816-f9bb72f8e37b

"Hello well women! On the Well Woman Show today I interview Lisa Niver. Lisa is the author of Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty and an award-winning travel expert who has explored 102 countries and six continents. Discover her articles in publications from AARP: The Magazine and AAA Explorer to WIRED and Wharton Magazine, as well as her site WeSaidGoTravel. For her print, podcast, digital and broadcast segments, she has been awarded five Southern California Journalism Awards and three National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards. Niver is also the host of the award-winning podcast Make Your Own Map."
Giovanna’s episodes about turning fifty: Part 1 Part 2
