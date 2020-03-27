I had the opportunity to speak with Lakshmy Menon, MPH (Master of Public Health), an epidemiologist who works as an infection preventionist in Los Angeles and serves as the communications chair for the Greater Los Angeles chapter of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC). She previously spent seven years (between 2008 and 2015) working as a health scientist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the Division of Tuberculosis Elimination. Our discussion was about the new coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

Prior to my interview, I wanted to afford an opportunity for others to ask a few of their own questions, so I posted on my Facebook account that people had one hour to chime in with anything they wanted answered about this pandemic. Incredibly, over 100 comments poured in during that short period of time. I tried to include most of those questions in my interview, and Menon, to her credit, tried to answer as many as possible over a lengthy interview of more than three hours, with a focus on Los Angeles County. The interview was conducted on March 25.

Trust

Jewish Journal: When I asked people what I should ask you, their questions showed me just how much misinformation or lack of information seems to be out there. Why do you think that is?

Lakshmy Menon: I do think there’s a lack of understanding and an imprecise use of words. For example, many are suspicious of the data from China, but I do trust the data they have provided on the people who have been tested, how many have died and what the course of the disease looks like.

My hypothesis is that we as a society now mistrust institutions. Not just a mistrust of government, but also academic facilities, think tanks and research facilities; so as a result, more people than you think distrust these sources that have otherwise been trusted for so many years. On top of that, I think the media exists in large part to create profits, not necessarily to communicate the best and most accurate information. Facts and the journalism of those facts should be all that matter. I think what happens is we’ve come so far away from trusting the media that even when journalists are reporting the facts with accuracy, it has become hard for the general public to distinguish what to read and who to trust. It gets lost in the noise of too much reporting. It has become too hard to distinguish an opinion piece in a reputable newspaper versus the rest of the reporting of that news from the same newspaper — both are often reported and presented in the same way by that publication. The people writing these op-eds are writers, not epidemiologists, and they often attack the expertise, unfortunately. When people don’t trust the media, they look instead for what they do instinctively trust more, whether that’s a personal friend or a public figure such as Tom Hanks, whether or not that source is valid. I’m not even saying that’s right or wrong, but getting information from individuals is a skewed way of learning information.

Droplet vs Airborne Transmission

JJ: On the topic of something with large-scale conflicting information, please clarify whether this virus is airborne versus droplet transmission. How long does this linger in the air?

LM: Let me be clear about this important fact. Coronavirus is primarily transmitted by droplets. What that means is that these droplets are produced when you cough or sneeze, and when they leave your mouth they are gone from the air and fall to the ground and any other surfaces within seconds. The virus is in the droplets themselves; those droplets are heavy and fall. They do not linger in the air. Other infections, such as tuberculosis and measles, are spread through airborne transmission; the viral particles of those other diseases stay suspended in the air because they are tiny and light. It may help to visualize a fine mist (for example, from a spray bottle) that can linger in the air. As a result, diseases which are spread via airborne transmission, such as measles, are hard to avoid (assuming you were not vaccinated and immune to it). That is not what we’re dealing with here. Just as influenza (the flu) is droplet transmission, so is COVID-19. If this virus was spread like measles, the pandemic would be far, far more disastrous because we do not have immunity to this — many, many more people would be sick.

JJ: Then why is this being reported so often as an airborne risk?

LM: Many reports about this being airborne and remaining in the air are due to a major misinterpretation of the actual data. There is a way where this virus can become airborne, but that is primarily in a health care setting when certain types of medical treatments create aerosols that disperse the virus into the air, such as intubating a patient or a nebulizer treatment. In those particular medical situations, the particulate mist you are inhaling and exhaling would remain in the air, and those health care providers therefore need to practice extra airborne precautions during those specific procedures.

The only example I can think of where someone at home might aerosolize the virus and create the airborne risk is a CPAP/BiPAP machine that some people use for their sleep apnea. That is a closed air system, so while it does aerosolize the virus it should be contained within the device. But if someone were to then open their machine, I suppose it would create that risk in their bedroom for a couple of hours if not corrected immediately.

But again, this is not relevant for someone walking down the street coughing and sneezing. Those droplets will fall within seconds down out of the air onto whatever surface is there; it is not something you will breathe in seconds later.

JJ: So getting in the confined space of an elevator where someone may have just previously coughed?

LM: Hopefully, that person coughed or sneezed into their sleeve, but if they didn’t, the virus is now on the floor, or the walls, or the elevator buttons, but not in the air.

JJ: I recognize we need to be keeping 6 feet of social distance from those outside our household, but any thoughts on those situations when you cannot avoid the distance, such as walking by others on the street or in a grocery store who might cough as you walk by?

LM: As I said, you will not catch it by walking by somewhere where someone recently sneezed, but you need to remember that the droplets landed on something — an object, their hands, their shopping cart, whatever surface was in the path of their cough or sneeze, so thus that’s why hand hygiene is crucial.

Let’s discuss what we consider a real risk of exposure to the virus. The official guidance by L.A. County regarding exposure is that if you spent 10 minutes in close contact (defined as 3-6 feet) with someone who is very obviously symptomatic, and the droplets are being spewed into your face, that becomes a legitimate exposure risk, not just walking by someone who coughs as you pass them. The chances of that brief cough that occurs next to you as you walk by being the perfect storm of:

The person being positive with the virus. Their cough or sneeze in that moment enters your eyes, nose or mouth. The amount is enough that your own body becomes positive with the virus.

All of those things lining up are considered an extremely unlikely risk of exposure. Of course, this is assuming you are a typically healthy individual. People who are immunocompromised are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 if exposed to it, and are vulnerable to other infections, too. Even a short exposure leading to a small amount entering an immunocompromised person’s mucous membranes may lead to infection. This is why those who are at risk should be even more vigilant about staying at home and adhering to social distancing recommendations. But again, even for that person, it has to be in their face, which is why it’s very important that people who cough or sneeze block it with their sleeve as that significantly protects others who are right near you.

The fear and anxiety around anyone who has respiratory symptoms nearby is overexaggerated. People see someone cough 10 feet away and panic when there is no exposure risk to themselves; and if that person then walks by you, there is still no exposure, assuming you are not touching them. You protect yourself with 6 feet of distance whenever possible, and you reduce the chances of it happening to being highly unlikely. I cannot differentiate between your risk at 1 foot versus 2 versus 3, but we do know that 6 feet is very safe. The only way you could possibly get this after the cough ends and you walk by would be by touching the surface where the droplets landed and then touching your face without washing your hands. Thus, the social distancing of 6 feet plus the hand hygiene are the best ways to protect yourself from coronavirus infection.

Contaminated Surfaces and Hand Hygiene

JJ: Let’s talk about surfaces. How long does it last on various types of materials and surfaces? What about dirt and leaves that babies might pick up and put in their mouths outdoors?

LM: Regarding babies and children, if your kid has grown up eating grass and dirt and petting dogs and cats, they’re already in better shape than many of us because their immune system is thought to be more resilient and ready to fight whatever comes its way. So right off the bat, if a small child gets most viruses, they should be more able to fight it if they are used to outdoor play rather that one who has been in an indoor bubble during their upbringing.

Regarding surfaces, rather than get into each type, let’s divide it into porous versus nonporous:

Porous surfaces such as hair, fur, grass, cardboard and paper — viruses are not as effective at adhering to and replicating (being infectious) on porous surfaces. We do not have enough data on timing, but we know it’s far less time than nonporous surfaces. Less than a few hours. So someone putting their hands through their hair or touching the grass is far less likely to have an infectious virus on them than someone touching a countertop.

Nonporous surfaces, such as solid metals, plastics and glass — the virus can and does stick to nonporous surfaces, and it may remain viable (and thus infectious) for at least a few hours. We don’t have enough data exactly. Which is why we need to wash our hands after touching anything, especially something nonporous, before eating or touching parts of our faces.

JJ: How worried should we actually be about contracting the virus from packages being delivered or the mail?

LM: Not much, because the paper mail and the cardboard packages are porous, and as I mentioned, the virus will not remain on those surfaces for more than a few hours, and they were certainly packaged before that, so a risk of transmission in those examples is highly unlikely. The only relevant risk would be the delivery person, who would have to be coughing or sneezing while delivering it. And ideally, they are not out working if they are coughing or sneezing. But if you want to be extra careful for your own sense of security, what I would do above and beyond is:

Open your mail or the cardboard boxes. Wash your hands. Remove the items from the boxes and envelopes, which would (material dependent) be clean. Throw away those boxes and envelopes. Wash your hands again.

But again, I think this is above and beyond. If you want to be safe, then wash your hands frequently. If you’re home, you have control over your own space, so control it by disinfecting your high-touch surfaces, your faucets, doorknobs and area around your toilet daily. It gives you a sense of control of your environment. The idea of wiping things down within each package seems unnecessary to me. The letters are porous, so they wouldn’t have infectious virus on them. And the items you ordered were packaged days ago and are unlikely to have anything on them, so you really don’t need to wipe those down, too. But if it makes you feel safer to wipe down the plastic toy that arrives in your box that may have been packaged as recently as two days ago, then go for it.

These guidelines come from a consensus of experts, and a good resource created to help guide you in much of this topic can be found here.

JJ: Let’s discuss a common question — what to do with the items you bring home from the store. Is it smart to wipe down each carton of milk and box of crackers, or is that overkill? And what about the bags?

LM: OK, here is another example where I need to take a step back to explain a basic concept that is missed by many. There’s a good meme out there that says, “Do not change your behavior to avoid being infected. Assume you are infected and change your behavior to avoid transmitting.” I fully believe that our world would be a far cleaner and safer place if everyone followed that philosophy. We spend so much time worrying about catching things from others that we often miss the point that we could be the ones giving it to others. Wiping each item down as you get home doesn’t really help if you are the one who might be putting others in your household at risk. It’s important to change this mindset in people.

If everyone assumes that their house is clean and safe and that they are clean and safe, then what ends up happening is that they take out their trash, come back in and out of a sense of subconscious security that they already wiped down their carton of milk, they don’t wash their hands, they pick up the carton of milk and pour it. And it’s not just taking out the trash; you’ll have just been touching high-contact surfaces in your home, whether doorknobs or computer keyboards or light switches, any of which could have at some point gotten virus on them, and now you touch that food item before washing your hands. That is the mindset I would love to change. If you want to wipe down the things you purchase when you come home, then do or don’t do that, but before you start to eat your food items, every day, every time, wash your hands. These simple and easy steps seem so obvious but just aren’t practiced by most of us and is not enough of a habit. Hand hygiene is key. Even in your own home.

And sure, recycle or throw away those bags that the groceries were packaged in. If you use your own reusable bags, then you should clean them in the washing machine as you usually would.

JJ: How do you feel about eating meals you buy as takeout or get delivered?

LM: This is a sticky subject. The whole point is that the places that make us food are being kept open as essential services, so that they can cook for you while you maintain your social distancing. They’re all legally mandated to send home employees who are symptomatic, so in theory it would be safe. But I know that the reality of it is that people often will not be paid if they don’t go to work, and thus many will show up even when they shouldn’t. So my personal advice is that if you do get takeout or delivery, make sure it’s all cooked food; I would not be comfortable getting salads or anything uncooked. That way you will be far more safe if someone happened to be sick while they were preparing your food. Upon receiving the food, which was handled by multiple people within the hour of delivery, I would do the following steps:

The food should be left at your doorstep to maintain the 6 feet of social distancing. Wash your hands. Before getting the food, take out whatever dishes you will want to eat it on. Get the containers and take the food out of the to-go container and put it directly on your own clean dishes. Throw away the packaging they delivered it in. As always, wash your hands before you eat.

JJ: OK, you’ve just come home from your errands. Should your clothes you were wearing that day be immediately washed before touching them again? Should you basically start a decontamination process much like how as a nurse I’ll remove my scrubs and shoes before sitting or touching anything?

LM: If you’re in a hospital and constantly exposed to patient rooms with viruses, then absolutely change from those clothes and don’t let them touch anything and wash them on a hot setting. But for the average person, there’s no reason for that. If you’re out and about, just use social distancing. And when you get home, just wash your hands again and don’t stress over the clothes you’re still wearing.

JJ: What’s better, a few fast visits to the stores over the course of the week or one longer trip?

LM: I would do one longer trip rather than a bunch of small ones. This is mostly for psychological reasons. You’re trying to change your patterns to minimize your exposure. In one longer trip, you may be extremely careful and conscious of touching things and not touching your face. If you start to go out more often, you’ll inevitably become more casual with your actions and make mistakes with hand hygiene and social distancing.

Masks and Gloves

JJ: When does someone who has no symptoms appropriately wear a mask? And what type of mask is appropriate?

LM: Someone who is used to wearing it because they are immunocompromised can continue to wear them due to their vulnerability. But anyone else who has no symptoms should not be wearing one. People just shouldn’t be wearing a mask in public unless they’re sick. If you’re at home and start to cough or exhibit symptoms of a respiratory illness, you should wear a mask to protect others in your home, and please don’t leave your home. If you’re sick, you should have someone else do things for you, but if you have nobody to help you and you have no choice but to leave for essential items, then yes, wear a mask. And a surgical mask is fine. Official surgical masks. Cloth masks people are using are inferior. And the N95 masks are useless for most because many don’t achieve a true seal on your face due to stubble, facial hair or the wrong size; so unless they were medically fit-tested for that mask on their face, it is unlikely that it is being used properly, anyway. Medically fit-testing is a process that is thorough and cannot be done at home. But as we talked about earlier, the whole point of an N95 mask is to prevent inhaling fine particulates (which are not caused by this virus unless medical procedures have aerosolized it), so if you are that person who needs to wear a mask in your home or in public, a basic surgical mask is what is appropriate.

For people who work in the hospital, it’s not as simple. If you are in a place where aerosol-generating treatments/procedures are happening, where there is a risk of airborne transmission as previously discussed, those health care workers should ideally wear a PAPR (Powered Air-Purifying Respirator) or CAPR (Controlled Air-Purifying Respirator) rather than an N95, because those are reusable and sustainable, and a time of a pandemic is not when you should use up your limited supply. Both of those devices purify the air with positive air pressure by blowing air onto and away from your face; this prevents virus particles from floating toward your mucus membranes, essentially keeping things away from your face. But these are only necessary if there are procedures or treatments aerosolizing the virus. At other times, the virus falls to the ground in droplets, and those health care workers should just wear a surgical mask like everyone else. Because this virus is infectious and we do not have immunity, we enhance the protection for people working directly in close contact with patients who may have it — so health care workers should use surgical masks, eye protection, gloves and gowns. But that’s in a health care setting only where people cannot social distance and need to be up close with symptomatic people, whether or not they have confirmed it as COVID-19.

JJ: What about gloves?

LM: It is never appropriate to wear gloves in public. It’s not appropriate, ever. Because those gloves are dirty and everywhere you go, everything you touch you end up spreading everywhere else you go and touch. Things will stick to gloves even more than hands, and they should not be wiped down and cleaned like hands; so using gloves on more than one surface is dangerous. People gain a false sense of security as a result of having them on and are truly putting themselves and others at more risk because of this. Please never wear gloves in public — just wash your hands before touching your face or eating.

JJ: Why is it a normal everyday practice in many Asian countries to wear masks even when healthy but discouraged here?

LM: In many Asian countries, people wear masks on the street — and it is culturally acceptable to do so. It may be due to pollution. This practice may also stem from wanting to contribute to the collective well-being of the community. Masking could be interpreted as a civic responsibility to protect others if you are sick. We are quite individualistic as a society and have historically not worn masks in the same way or to the same extent as some of our Asian counterparts. Using masks in some Asian countries is part of routine hygiene, so this is part of their everyday lives, and their competence in it allows the practice to be done safely. Infection preventionists recommend that people wear masks only if they have symptoms of respiratory illness. Because most Americans are not used to wearing masks, you are more likely to wear them incorrectly, touch your face with dirty hands and infect others. The reason I mentioned earlier that immunocompromised people could be the exception of people who could be appropriate to wear a mask in public even without symptoms is because they likely understand the proper use of it as they have been doing it throughout their lives.

The Spread of COVID-19

JJ: Why do you think we are seeing younger age groups being affected here in Los Angeles than what we’ve seen reported from other places? What are the varying risks to different age groups?

LM: We are a different population and community than countries such as China and South Korea, and we also mix in different ways than a place like New York City. L.A. is a city with many people who travel all over the globe for work and pleasure, come back, interact with their large circles, and infect people by working and socializing. We are currently seeing more cases in younger people than in other cities. This may be because the people being tested are ones who are traveling and may have returned from trips to places like China and Italy. So the cases we’re seeing have often been in a younger age group than was seen in other parts of the country. But this is an evolving epidemic and people continue to be tested — that group is expanding beyond those who had recent international or domestic travel. But just as we’ve seen everywhere else, it still seems to be that the older you are, the worse the illness is. Of those who have gotten tested in their 60s 70s and 80s, each older age group has experienced a higher mortality.

What has happened is that, yes, there are people in our Los Angeles community who had this virus, recovered and went back to their lives but they haven’t been coating every surface everywhere they go. Not here in L.A. Not yet. New York is far worse right now, and I would take a far different approach there. The risk is very high over there as they are sheltering in place. I’m answering this for people in Los Angeles and places where the case count is increasing but not a place that has it everywhere such as Italy or New York. New York is a different circumstance due to the density and mixing of people on a daily basis. Everyone lives very close to each other, uses public transport, and it is a far more difficult situation to mitigate — thus they are sheltering in place. In places like New York and Florida, we have an aging population, and that’s where we really have to worry about losing many if they don’t strictly stay in, wash hands and avoid those who don’t live with them.

The best-case scenario we can hope for is that most people were already infected, simply thought they had a cold and got over it; and following that logic, what we’re seeing now are those people who couldn’t kick the virus, it got worse and worse, and then three weeks later they had trouble breathing and required hospitalization. So the best-case scenario is that the severe cases and deaths we’re seeing are a very small minority. But I don’t know if that’s true and we do not have evidence for that right now; it’s simply the best-case scenario. I think more likely what we’re seeing is that we should have been looking in early February at anyone who traveled anywhere internationally, not just China or other Asian countries. We tied our own hands for a long time just by looking at China when clearly there were already cases all over the world because of how interconnected and global we are. Our testing criteria was far too narrow for far too long, and as a result we missed the opportunity to prevent this pandemic reaching the U.S.

JJ: President Donald Trump has recently brought up the idea of removing these social distancing policies by Easter. How relevant is it for these pandemic policies to be nationalized versus each state and county enforcing their own policies and restrictions as we’ve seen?

LM: Things really need to be done at a national level. As the city of Los Angeles or the state of California, we can’t restrict travel from New York to LAX even if we wanted to — that’s a federal matter. So we need federal mandates to keep things consistent across our country. And it needs to be done in a way that’s based on the evidence of what’s happening. What we are seeing right now is a bottom-up and grass-roots pandemic response. This is not the way you get ahead of a pandemic. Cities, counties and state governments are implementing social distancing policies that we hope align for the greatest impact. For example, in Atlanta, where I lived for many years, the city government is trying to shut everything nonessential down while the state is trying to override that decision; or vice versa in other places. A pandemic response should never, ever be local. Different parts of the country are at different stages of the epidemic, and social distancing may start too late in some places. The response should have started with the federal government and with strong and competent coordination from public health experts leading the effort and making evidence-based decisions. The states and counties generally fall in line when the federal government sets the tone and leads the decisions.

Regarding the possibility that things are removed as early as Easter, you need to realize that it takes at least two consecutive incubation periods with zero new cases to be able to declare an outbreak to be over. For this coronavirus, where the incubation period is 14 days, we need to have zero new cases in that region at the end of a 28-day period, and that’s when you can declare an outbreak over.

JJ: So how do we realistically get to zero?

LM: This isn’t spread like measles where 9 out of 10 unimmunized, exposed people would catch it. In this one, without any social distancing, one person is thought to infect an average of 2.5 people. Those 2.5 people will each themselves infect 2.5 other people. However, if we are strict about social distancing now — keeping away from others whether they’re sick or not — we basically limit the number of people we could infect. If you do that long enough, the impact is this: instead of each person infecting 2.5 others, it goes down and down until one person is infecting an average of less than one other person. By maintaining social distancing, we will be able to reduce the number of new cases during an incubation period.

Officially, we started social distancing here in L.A. County on March 16 with the significant change of “Safer at Home” starting the night of March 19th. That means April 16 is our target in L.A. to truly see if we have slowed things down, as it will be a test of 28 days under these protocols. The outbreak will not likely be over by then, but we hope to see it slowed — this means our measures are working. This week, we went from less than 400 cases on March 22 to over 1,200 cases on March 26; this is because we’re finally catching up on testing. A variety of people who needed to be tested were not; the case counts will continue to rise as testing increases. Over the next week, we’ll have a better understanding of how many people are currently sick in the community. We are essentially playing catch-up. In about two weeks, we should be able to see the impact of social distancing leading to fewer new cases every day. By April 16,, we should know just how much this has helped.

So let’s say we have 800 cases here in L.A. County today [March 25], this will be more than 1,000 cases by tomorrow and probably close to 5,000 cases by the first of April — again, because we’re catching up with testing. This widespread testing means we will have increasing case counts locally and in all parts of the U.S. After April 2,what we hope to see are decreasing new cases in L.A. thanks to the social distancing. In Los Angeles, the Safer at Home policy started on March 19. However, there were reports and images of people congregating on beaches in Southern California. This means we were not all adhering to social distancing, which creates the possibility that cases may continue to climb even after April 2.

JJ: When do you think we will be able to safely end these social distancing and shelter in place restrictions? Do you think it will be in July or August like Anthony Fauci has stated?

LM: I think there will be waves. It will take until at least April 16 to see where we’re at here in L.A. —- two incubation periods. If things have started to slow down, they might decide to let certain types of workers return to work in more controlled ways. If they haven’t slowed down, they would add at least one more 14-day incubation period for social distancing — again this is because it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop once someone is exposed. I think if people don’t adhere to social distancing, then, yes, we will see this go on well into the summer. Remember, this is not happening in a vacuum in L.A.

Maybe in some places we will see things improve nicely, but if other places aren’t putting the same restrictions on, as we currently see throughout the country, it could affect us because we are still allowing travel between states. If the entire country was ordered to shelter in place, with no travel between cities for two weeks, I believe we would get through this so much faster … but I’m not seeing that. People still congregate even here in L.A., and certainly many places in the country. So often, I see people walking down the street who are clearly not together and clearly not 6 feet apart. So I have less faith that this will take just a month to get us where we need to be. Even health care workers need to understand that when they’re on their breaks, they should stay 6 feet away from their colleagues. I’m hopeful this slows down by the April 16 target, but I’m guessing at least another cycle will be needed. So I think the way we are doing things right now, we should expect to continue the social distancing until at least April 30 here in L.A. Then the L.A. County Department of Public Health will reevaluate based on the data we have at that time.

Let’s say we are successful in slowing down this pandemic and flattening the curve, and that we’re OK in a month or so. It would still mean the majority of the population wouldn’t have immunity yet. That means if the epidemic is over in one region of a state but not in another region, if restrictions on travel and socializing are lifted, coronavirus could easily be reintroduced to the region that thought it was over. This applies to different states and parts of the country, as well. If the virus is continuing to be spread widely in New York City and there is travel to L.A. — where we contained it — and many people are traveling between the two cities, it is almost certain to be reintroduced. Sometimes the second wave is worse than the first. So it’s important to remain cautious and advocate for policies on precautions like social distancing to be uniform and directed from a federal level.

JJ: What cues should we be looking for that will indicate that we can safely end the worldwide quarantine?

LM: Basically, seeing that new infections or cases are slowing down and that our hospitals are not seeing increased hospitalizations due to this. We want to see that the extra burden on our country and world’s health care has reverted to normal. Not seeing hundreds of new cases on a daily basis and seeing that there is a downward trend. That’s what county public health departments will determine along with the state public health departments. Many people are wondering if they can go on a vacation this summer and it will truly depend on how many cases there are in each different location, because every place is connected to every other place — we don’t live in isolated bubbles. I know I keep saying this, but that’s why it has to be uniform and not different in each city and state; it would make it far easier to know when things are normalizing everywhere, rather than just some parts of the country that can become easily reinfected by other parts of the country.

JJ: Do you think we are on the same trajectory as Italy?

LM: I think New York looks similar to Italy because of many common factors between them. People live very close to each other, and there is an older population living in the city and in close contact with each other. So we’ll probably see many more cases in New York result in severe illness and death — it’s tragic and the hope is that their sheltering in place will flatten the curve there in the next few days. But if we wash our hands and stay away from each other for a few weeks, we can prevent an immense loss of life. That’s true in New York, L.A. and everywhere.

JJ: When do you expect our country to peak, in terms of daily mortality?

LM: There isn’t a widespread testing in enough of the country yet. So certainly, we are not at the peak yet. The places that are catching up on testing, including California, are seeing case counts increase. It will continue in this upward trajectory for at least another two weeks. Probably to over a million cases in the U.S. I think peaking in the U.S. is at least two weeks away due to the expanded testing contributing to our daily increases.

JJ: Without the proper testing in place, do you think this lockdown is enough or will the virus just spread again once it’s lifted?

LM: The whole point is that we’re hoping the virus will be slowed by our current measures and that this will be enough to not overwhelm our health care system (as we do not have enough hospital beds in the country).

JJ: How soon would this burn out if we continue at our current rate?

LM: That’s too complicated to answer; there are too many variables.

JJ: Do you think the actions we are taking in California are strict enough or should things be closer to the strict levels of China to actually mitigate or contain this?

LM: I think our county and state are doing an amazing job of seeing what’s happening in our community and recommending policies and measures to get out ahead of where we need to be. And I’m not just being politically correct — I really do think we are doing an amazing job here at this point.

Vaccines, Treatments & Testing

JJ: You mentioned earlier about antibody serological testing so that we could determine if someone already had this in the past. Has this already been created?

LM: Yes, they have developed serological test, and now it’s a matter of scaling access to that test. This is way, way sooner than a vaccine. And it will give us a bigger picture idea of how many have had this virus without ever realizing they had it.

JJ: Where do we stand on having a vaccine or treatment?

LM: It will take at least 18 months to develop an effective and safe vaccine. There are trials going on in different parts of the world, but it takes time to perform the trials and validate that data. Regarding treatments, right now there are also several trials where various medications including antivirals are being tested, but that also takes time. Truly, the best way to figure this out would be with the serology testing for immunity in addition to the active testing of the infection. If it turns out that this is not as severe as we thought, and it’s similar to the flu in terms of mortality rate, and tons of us had this and just had no idea, then maybe we can reassess and realize this is actually more similar to the flu rather than 10 times worse. We just don’t know yet.

JJ: Do you know how many people have actually been tested and how many they have turned away without testing?

LM: Honestly, I don’t know any of the numbers.

JJ: What is the false negative rate of the COVID-19 test at the moment?

LM: That depends on when you’re swabbed. If you get swabbed with no symptoms, there will a higher chance of a false negative because there’s less virus in your respiratory tract to get onto the swab. Assuming you have respiratory symptoms, though, a false negative becomes far less likely. You really should only test when the symptoms are there and appropriate. If we want to truly see how many people currently have it now, or had it in the past in a given community, you would want to do a combined testing approach: The ones with symptoms get tested with a swab, everyone else would get the serological blood test for antibodies indicating past infection. Swabbing someone who does not have symptoms right now would be not the best way to use our resources that are still being scaled up.

JJ: If someone starts feeling sick or having associated symptoms, is there anything one can do proactively to lessen the severity of the illness? Any supplements or medications that should be specifically avoided in the event they exacerbate the infection?

LM: I’m not a medical provider so I cannot give medical advice. But if you start feeling sick, please stay home, read what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) and your local county are saying about what to avoid or not avoid. And call your doctor, of course. Don’t just take one study here or there to be your anecdotal evidence; wait for expert judgment to make the overall recommendations and guidelines. There’s no evidence that any supplements or anything you can take will lessen the symptoms or prevent you from getting sick. There’s been a lot of possible misinformation about Ibuprofen due to news out of France; there is lots of speculation, but is that true or validated data? Unless I see something issued by the WHO or CDC or county, I wouldn’t give a recommendation. Go to your doctor and ask what they suggest, and only take advice from a medical provider. Plus, your doctors know your own health history, so they will advise you based on your personalized health status. We’re seeing so much information out there of who’s getting sick and why they’re getting sick, but we don’t know all of the real reasons because there’s a lot of noise. Seeing what’s a true association versus a flaw of poorly collected or analyzed data takes time, and we don’t have that luxury right now. To give a made-up example, if CNN posts an article saying that watermelon juice prevents coronavirus, don’t take it seriously. Check the CDC and WHO and county and see if they’re recommending watermelon juice, and if none of them confirm such a thing, ignore it. And if you have more of a science background, feel free to go to the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and find out directly what those infectious disease physicians are recommending right now. If what you’re looking for is not there, you’ll know it is not based on evidence yet, and so at best it is speculation.

Question Potpourri

JJ: Do you have any suggestions of places or sources to read who provide information that isn’t media hype or misinformation?

LM: I love this question. I highly recommend seeing what epidemiologists and trusted science journalists are writing. There are two journalists I adore who are solid and don’t blow things out of proportion or sensationalize. One is Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell), the other is Maryn McKenna (@Marynmck). Helen is a journalist focusing on infectious disease who works for Stat News. Maryn McKenna is a journalist who also writes nonfiction books and pieces on infectious disease and public health. Marc Lipsitch (@Mlipsitch) is an infectious disease epidemiologist at Harvard that I follow. Those three have great twitter accounts that I recommend.

The University of Minnesota has excellent news and analysis available at their Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP). Johns Hopkins has an excellent dashboard where the cases and hot spots are tracked. It is housed at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, all part of their Bloomberg School of Public Health. And go to your local county department of public health, but be aware that many counties don’t have a lot of resources. Thankfully, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health ones are both helpful.

Back in December of last year, I was already seeing things about COVID on Twitter, before the world at large really knew about it. It was already public information on social media though. ProMED (the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases) is a great resource for people like myself who work in the field. It is a website of infectious disease professionals from all over the world, where outbreak-related news is collated daily — really, everything that’s happening in the world — and tracks whatever may be related to infectious disease and puts it together on the website. It’s a publication of the International Society for Infectious Diseases, launched in 1994. So people on ProMED were talking about this early on and it thus made its way to Twitter. SARS, MERS, Ebola and Zika were each first reported there.

JJ: What is something new and important that the medical community has learned in the past few days?

LM: A study published in the journal Pediatrics. Kids may be essential to transmitting this virus. Even though children might not have severe illness as often, there are still a significant number of kids who are transmitting it even with their mild symptoms. Children and babies are likely petri dishes, so after you wipe your kid’s runny nose, please wash your own hands. Of the 2,143 children who had illness in this study, 90% of those kids were asymptomatic or had mild or moderate symptoms. Only 10% had severe symptoms. There’s a good analysis of the study here.

JJ: Does warm weather have an impact? I’ve heard conflicting news.

LM: I’ve also heard conflicting news. But here’s the thing. Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and other countries in Southeast Asia all have been experiencing hot or even 90-plus-degree weather. Specifically, hot and humid. The case counts in those countries have not been out of control, because of their public health measures that they were able to quickly operationalize, due to an excellent and sustained investment in public health after SARS. Basically, they were more prepared for COVID-19 than us. They were able to respond instead of react, because of their experience with SARS. Coronavirus has spread in hot countries but those countries were able to get ahead of it. Do not assume that just because hot weather is coming to your city it will have any positive impact on this.

JJ: Have we learned anything specific from how other countries have handled this?

LM: Singapore didn’t disrupt their society. They were ready. They had cases early on, recognized it and aggressively contained the virus by using contact tracing. Same with South Korea. Both countries had the ability to test early and expansively when America didn’t. There was transparency with their data. Here, it has been so hard to get tested that it makes it even harder for people to trust the data. People there were tested quickly and isolated if positive, and then contact tracing made it possible for them to track who these ill folks spent time with.

JJ: Have we had previous outbreaks of coronaviruses?

LM: Yes, both SARS and MERS were new coronaviruses never before seen in humans.

JJ: The following lengthy question was sent by a friend:

The CDC website and hospitals are telling people that have tested positive for coronavirus that they can leave isolation after they have had no symptoms for three days. For many people, this means they will have only been isolated for five to six days. Also, these individuals are not getting retested to see if they are testing negative before they go grocery shopping and rejoin the public.

Is this information correct? I was under the impression that individuals who test positive need to be isolated for 14 days and then retest to make sure they test negative for at least two tests 24 hours apart. I live in Los Angeles and many people I know have tested positive. Does anyone know if people are not contagious any more after three days of no symptoms? Infected people are confused about what to do as they don’t want to infect others.

LM: If you go to the CDC to look up returning to work and when to discontinue home isolation, it really is dependent on your symptoms, because the whole point is that if you don’t have symptoms anymore that means you don’t have enough virus left in your respiratory tract to produce those coughs and sneezes that spread it. It is far more than just simply waiting for three days to pass. There are three criteria listed based on symptoms:

A total lack of fever for 3 days/72 hours without using any medication to reduce or prevent the fever. A total lack of respiratory symptoms for 3 days/72 hours. At least 7 full days have passed since the first symptoms began.

So let’s say Fred Smith begins a formal 14-day home isolation for one reason or another, and on Day Three his symptoms begin; he takes no Tylenol for fever, and by Day Six he has no respiratory symptoms and no fever. He must still wait three more days after that to Day Nine. But then he must also wait seven full days after his first symptoms had begun, which was Day Three. So, he will not be able to remove his own home isolation until Day 10. People receive pieces of data which get reported without the full context by other sources and it can distort the actual information. The best is to go to the source, which in this particular case (for discontinuing a home isolation) can be found here.

Also, if you have a confirmed positive lab test, you need to be tested to get off the isolation. If you were never tested and it was purely based on symptoms, studies and data show that most people stopped shedding the virus on Day Eight or Nine after the first day they were symptomatic. That’s what the evidence is showing. So their return to work and home of home isolation criteria is very specific. You can’t be taking medication to make your fever go away. No respiratory symptoms. Seven days after symptoms began, are you still taking Tylenol? Then you wait another three days after that. This is complicated and that’s why people need to ask their doctors to help guide them through this process.

JJ: The following is another question sent by a friend:

If the incubation period is 14 days and people can be asymptomatic, doesn’t a large family need to stay in quarantine for a lot longer than a single person? There are six people in my house. If I had it and gave it to someone else, and neither of us had symptoms, wouldn’t that extend the incubation period of our household?

LM: If everyone is asymptomatic, then nobody is producing symptoms. So therefore, you’re not coughing up droplets of the virus and neither are they, and you’re in the same household. You’re likely not taking precautions with each other because nobody in this scenario is coughing. So even if there is viral shedding, there may not be enough to cause symptoms in you or infect others. So at the end of the day, no, you don’t need to extend the isolation time. If you were exposed to someone and told to self-isolate, go to the L.A. County Department of Public Health and it describes how to do it. But if an entire family is isolating together, then it still lasts those fourteen days.

JJ: Do you believe people who get infected once can be reinfected soon after? Are you 100% immune after you’ve confirmed the disease or the antibodies that prove you had the disease?

LM: I don’t know. What the evidence says right now is that if you got it you have immunity for what the virus is now. We’ve had a few coronaviruses that have circulated over the course of several hundred years and cause what we know as the common cold. This is a brand new one. If you get this version of it, you won’t get sick with the same version of it in the future because you’ll have gained immunity. But five years from now, this could easily be like other endemic coronaviruses that cause the common cold. If you have some immunity to it due to getting this variant now, when you get another type of it in the future, the theory is that you’ll get a less severe one — but this is all speculative. You can’t get immunity forever just as you continue to get common colds forever. You would have some immunity but not complete immunity.

JJ: Is it true that once symptoms clear, a person can still shed the virus for several days?

LM: The onset and duration of the viral shedding is still being examined, so there is not enough data for me to feel comfortable interpreting what is there.

JJ: Why are people with diabetes especially vulnerable? And does that mean Type 1 or 2 or both?

LM: I can’t speak to a specific comorbidity. But any time you have a heart, lung or any serious condition, your immune system is weaker. So it makes you more likely to be severely ill in general. Your system is strained. If you get the flu and you’re diabetic, you’ll also have a harder time with that illness; it’s the same concept. But I’m not a physician and I don’t deal with chronic illnesses.

JJ: If two people or even two families have 100% been isolating for 14 days with no symptoms from anyone, can they safely be together?

LM: I feel uncomfortable saying yes because it has to come from the county and what their guidance is at that point in time. Also, the whole point of aggressive social distancing is that you’re hoping that those two families did everything perfectly. But what if one member of one household wasn’t great about handwashing or touching their face when they briefly went to the pharmacy? The whole point is that you don’t put others at risk during the period. You’re not actually staying home nonstop — you’re walking your dog, you’re taking your trash out, and so on; you don’t want to start to assume things are being done perfectly. This is the time for phone calls and social media to stay in touch and giving the physical distance that is necessary to get through this with minimal loss. We’re being social now in ways that we weren’t before because we’ve been forced into it. Connect with people you don’t normally connect with. I know I have.

JJ: If you’re already home and socially isolating but have some symptoms, is there any point in trying to get tested?

LM: Yes, call your doctor and follow his or her instructions. It’s not three weeks ago, where it was only CDC and state public health labs doing the testing. Call your doctor and tell that person you’re sick; let them assess you and follow their guidance. Don’t make the decision for yourself. People might think it’s a testing desert but it really isn’t anymore. There are more labs testing it now and the turnaround time is getting faster, so call your physician if you have symptoms and let them decide.

Final Thoughts

JJ: Thank you so much for your time. Is there any last thing you want to say?

LM: I want to make something very clear. I don’t think you need to drastically change how you live your lives. I just think you need to be doing the same common sense things you were always supposed to be doing. Like washing your hands before you eat. And washing your hands and staying away from people when you’re sick or they’re sick. Or not rubbing your eyes with dirty hands. Common sense things. But in this case, we’ve been forced to do it on a mass scale where it really matters if we don’t do it. There are many who normally “push through” things when they shouldn’t. Social distancing at its essence means staying home when you’re sick. This is why public health agencies and experts are telling people no, please stay home, don’t push through it, let your instincts for self-preservation win. You should stay home when you’re sick. You shouldn’t go to work when you’re sick. Sadly, sick people do go to work in all walks of life, including health care and food service — but that needs to end. And we’re just practicing a drastic version of what we should have always been doing. The social distancing is being added because it’s infectious and at a scale where we don’t have control over things unless we shut everything down.

So we always go grocery shopping and know that if we cough we should cough into our elbow and not onto our hands, which then touch the shopping cart, right? But now we’ve been forced to remind everyone that this is how to do it, and we have to do it right. So let us use this chance to remind ourselves what the good habits need to be and eradicate the bad ones, because right now it’s life and death to do otherwise. Wash your hands. Cough into your elbow, not your hands. And don’t be around others when sick. Those are three basic habits that even when this is all over and better, we need to remember and incorporate into our lives. Here are some great guidelines to follow now, and remember, many of the lessons can help you in future practice.

Boaz Hepner grew up in Los Angeles in Pico-Robertson and now lives there with his wife and baby girl. Thus, the neighborhood is very important to him. He helped clean up the area by adding dozens of trash cans that can still be seen from Roxbury to La Cienega. When he is not working as a registered nurse in Santa Monica, he can be found with his wife and daughter enjoying his passions: his multitude of friends, movies, poker and traveling.