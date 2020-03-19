A Moment in Time: Parenting During a Pandemic – If You Can’t do it with Joy, do it with Love

Dear all,

It’s awesome being a parent. But it’s also hard being a parent.

It’s even harder when everything around us seems to be imploding. What was certain a few weeks ago now fills our days with doubt and our souls with sighs.

I was on the phone with my mom earlier today. “I used to wake up each morning so excited to see the twins. But how do I express the joys to my children … when I am not feeling joy myself?”

Mom, in her incredible wisdom, said, “If you can’t do it with joy, do it with love.”

That really penetrated.

There will always be times that the joy isn’t there. But we still have an opportunity (and obligation) as parents to ensure that we transmit love.

It only took a moment in time for mom’s advice to translate into my interaction with my babies.

Yes, it still takes energy. Lots of energy. But our love will endure when this virus fades away.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro