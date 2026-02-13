fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Thoughts on Radiation

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson

Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson

February 13, 2026

I wake in the night—yes, the middle of night,

When the moon’s still on duty and stars are on site.

My alarm clock goes BEEP! far too early to cheer,

“Radiation time!” says the clock with a sneer.

I shuffle and wobble and mumble and yawn,

While sensible people are still fully gone.

The sun’s not awake, the birds haven’t checked in,

But off I must go for my zap-zap-zap spin.

Now first comes the pressure—oh yes, there is that:

“You must poop,” says the rulebook. Imagine that chat.

I’m barely awake, my eyes glued with sleep,

Yet my colon’s expected to perform on a beep.

Then fill up the bladder—oh fill it just right!

Not too much, not too little, just hold it real tight.

I’m a human balloon, I’m a walking water tower,

I’m a dam with emotions and sixty-four ounces of power.

I lie on the table, quite still as can be,

While machines hum around me like bees near a tree.

They buzz and they whirr and they circle and gleam—

And wouldn’t you know it? I’m starting to gleam.

I glow! Yes I glow! Like a radioactive gnome!

Like a night-light-ish hero who forgot to go home.

You might say, “Good heavens!” or “Is that a new trick?”

Nope—just science and courage and zap-zap-zap—click.

Now hormones, dear hormones, have joined in the fun,

They’ve shuffled the script and rewritten the run.

So my pronouns, you see, have expanded their realm:

Today I’m a they, and I’m owning the helm.

They who are brave.

They who persist.

They who show up even half-conscious and pissed.

(At the alarm, not the people—just clearing that up,

I’m grumpy but grateful and sipping my cup.)

And here’s the best part, the truest by far,

The reason I shine brighter than radiation ever are:

I’m wrapped up in love—oh a spectacular heap!

From family and friends who refuse to retreat.

My community cheers me, they text and they call,

They show up with meals and with jokes and with gall.

They hold me in laughter, in kindness, in care—

So much love that even my bladder says, “Fair.”

So zap me and scan me and wake me too soon,

I’ll glow like a lighthouse, a very full moon.

With poop planned ahead and a bladder on swell,

I’m held by my people—and honestly? That’s what heals.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Crisis in Jewish Education Is Not About Screens

February 12, 2026

If we want to produce Jews who carry Torah in their bones, we need institutions willing to demand that commitment, and not institutions that blame technology for their own unwillingness to insist on rigor.

A Bisl Torah — Holy Selfishness

February 12, 2026

Honoring oneself, creating sacred boundaries, and cultivating self-worth allows a human being to better engage with the world.

Does Tucker Carlson Have His Eye on The White House?

February 12, 2026

Jason Zengerle, a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine, and staff writer at the New Yorker wrote a new book about Carlson, “Hated By All The Right People: Tucker Carlson and The Unraveling of The Conservative Mind.”

Cain and Abel Today

February 11, 2026

The story of Cain and Abel constitutes a critical and fundamental lesson – we are all children of the covenant with the opportunity to serve each other and to serve God. We are, indeed, each other’s keeper.

Belonging Matters. And Mattering Matters Too.

February 11, 2026

A society that maximizes belonging while severing it from standards produces conformity, not freedom. A society that encourages mattering divorced from truth produces fanaticism, not dignity. Life and liberty depend on holding the two together.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.