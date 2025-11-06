Hagar and the Hegira: A Historical View

Linking Jews to Muslims like the pork forbidden

to both, is the strange fact that calendars of both begin

with an exodus, to be of an oppression ridden,

the rationale of starting dates connecting Abraham’s contrasting kin.

Israel’s first month recalls an exodus that was Israelite,

just as the Muslim calendar starts with the hegira,

when Muhammad escaped from the might

of Mecca, of which he first was less an admirer.

He fled to Medina; in Mecca, so we’re told, not treated right,

as Hagar was not, by her aged mistress abused.

Abuse by Sarah forced Hagar to escape

from Abram’s house in Canaan, which cannot now be excused

by lack of evidence such as a videotape.

The Torah’s language links Israel in Egypt to Hagar’s oppression,

Hagar oppressed, like Israelite slaves when Sarah oppressed her…

not only slavery Hagar’s profession,

but sexual servitude, like for King Ahasuerus in his harem… Esther.

Perhaps with some originality this poem states

that calendars of both Jews and Muslims are both based

on the release from oppression by the founders of their fates

which founders of their nations historically faced.