fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

We Went – A poem for Parsha Lech Lecha

Go forth, They said, and we did.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

October 30, 2025

Lech Lecha — Go forth (Genesis 12:1–17:27)

Go forth, They said, and we did.
We’ve been going forth for a while.
We’ve traveled so far forth we’re
back where we’ve started.

Go forth, They said, and I took it to heart.
I made sure back wasn’t a thing.
But I keep looking that way
because the nostalgia is magnetic.

Go forth, They said, and then
we realized we think differently about
what the word forth means. We ended up
using Find My to locate each other.

Go forth, They said, and some of us
got our names changed. Some at Ellis Island
and some with a holy Hey. Some made it local
so people wouldn’t lift an eye.

Go forth, They said, and we ended up
where we ended up – Not sure if it’s
where we wanted to be – Not sure if
we ever got to where we were going.

Go forth, They said,
and by God we did.
We surely did.
Here we are.
Hello.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Perfect Pumpkin Soup Recipes

October 29, 2025

These recipes, which came from plant-based chefs Marisa Baggett and Micah Siva, are as nutritious as they are delicious.

Righteous Among the Rockers

October 29, 2025

As antisemitism continues to rise, a group of musicians has stood up against the forces of hate and built bridges through their music.

The Power of a Billion Prayers

October 29, 2025

The release of the last living hostages has created a clean end point for the special prayers. Yet it is important to recognize the value of these billion prayers, even as they come to an end.

Baseball, the Bible and William Brewster

October 29, 2025

Whether or not Whitecaps alum Will Smith and the Dodgers emerge victorious once more, all Americans have reason to cheer for William Brewster – a fascinating figure whose biblically-infused impact on America continues to inspire.

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.