We Went – A poem for Parsha Lech Lecha

Lech Lecha — Go forth (Genesis 12:1–17:27)

Go forth, They said, and we did.

We’ve been going forth for a while.

We’ve traveled so far forth we’re

back where we’ve started.

Go forth, They said, and I took it to heart.

I made sure back wasn’t a thing.

But I keep looking that way

because the nostalgia is magnetic.

Go forth, They said, and then

we realized we think differently about

what the word forth means. We ended up

using Find My to locate each other.

Go forth, They said, and some of us

got our names changed. Some at Ellis Island

and some with a holy Hey. Some made it local

so people wouldn’t lift an eye.

Go forth, They said, and we ended up

where we ended up – Not sure if it’s

where we wanted to be – Not sure if

we ever got to where we were going.

Go forth, They said,

and by God we did.

We surely did.

Here we are.

Hello.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net