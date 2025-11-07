fbpx

And They Appeared- A poem for Parsha Vayera

And They appeared, like magic...
Rick Lupert

November 6, 2025

Vayera — And He appeared (Genesis 18:1 – 22:24)

And They appeared, like magic
………..in the heat of the desert.

And They appeared, asking
………..for a sandwich.

And They appeared in the evil
………..of the salty town.

And They appeared, listening to
………..our pleas for mercy.

And They appeared in the dream
………..of the captor of the matriarch.

And They appeared in your own anger
………..in your own fury.

And They appeared on the television
………..in the mindless story arcs.

And They appeared in what connects
………..the shade and the sun.

And They appeared with six sheep
………..and some flour (but on different days).

and They appeared with laughter
………..after most of us would have
………..already left the mortal plane.

And They appeared in the line breaks
………..and in the spaces between the noise.

And They appeared in the rubble
………..of the people’s house.

And They appeared on a mountain
………..at just the right moment
………..as the knife was raised.

And They appeared – They always appear
………..before it’s too late.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.