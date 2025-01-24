fbpx
David Suissa

January 24, 2025

Metal

Tree stump

Color yellow

Oversized wrench

River gushing

Kids dancing

Charcoals approaching

Picture albums beckoning

Tree stump is here

The gift that sometimes gives.

