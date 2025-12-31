Rosner’s Domain | When Something Meets Nothing

Donald Trump has managed to do something that decades of diplomatic pleading failed to achieve: he has shaken the world’s free nations out of their slumber. Ask the Japanese. Ask the Europeans. Both were forced to understand there is a change of rules for those relying on the American umbrella. Of course, understanding is one thing; action is another. Europe has spent decades constructing bureaucratic mechanisms designed specifically to make the transition from insight to action as difficult as possible. They are paralyzed by their own process. Let’s hope Israel is more agile, and quicker on its feet.

Because, yes — Trump has shaken Israel too.

Listen closely to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu these days. Pay attention to the mantra he repeats about Israel’s need to manufacture its own munitions, to be more self-reliant in the production of the machinery of war. It is easy to dismiss this as a lesson learned solely from the Joe Biden era. After all, it was the Democratic administration that used ammunition shipments as a lever to rein in Israel during the height of the war. But to think this lesson expires with the Biden presidency would be a grave mistake.

If anything, the lesson is becoming sharper, more urgent, under the shadow of the Trump administration. Trump did not need to halt a single shipment to get Israel’s attention. He didn’t need to withhold aid to force compliance. His mere presence is enough. He does not need to act; the Trump aura does the heavy lifting. And all Israel can do is behave.

In the background, the changing soundtrack of the Republican Party is becoming impossible to ignore. For decades, Jerusalem could count on the GOP as a bastion of unconditional support. Those were the days of George W. Bush, of John McCain, of Mitt Romney. Those days are of an era that is clearly fading. The voices rising now ask uncomfortable questions: Why Israel? What do we get out of this support? Is it not time to cut back?

Such sentiments have always existed on the American right, but for a long time they were fringe. Now, they get to the front row. It is particularly troubling for Jerusalem that Vice President JD Vance at times seems to resonate more with the skeptics than with the traditional pro-Israel hawks. An assumption that a Republican White House is a comfortable place for a visiting Israeli leader could quickly become a relic of the past.

This is the backdrop of the meeting between Trump and Netanyahu in Florida earlier this week. Netanyahu headed to this meeting with deep skepticism regarding Trump’s vision for Gaza, and rightfully so. He wanted to talk about Tehran. Iran is the bigger threat, the strategic priority and – crucially — the politically safe topic. Talking about the Iranian nuclear program is a consensus builder in Israel; talking about the day after in Gaza is a coalition breaker. Furthermore, every minute spent discussing the Ayatollahs is a minute not spent discussing the Palestinians.

But Trump has a plan.

The American proposal for the rehabilitation of Gaza is, to put it mildly, a romantic fantasy. It is the brainchild of businessmen who mean well but suffer from a touch of megalomania. It is impractical, unreasonable and fraught with the potential for entanglement. To the Israeli eye, the American PowerPoint presentation on Gaza looks like something dug out of Shimon Peres’ archives from the early 1990s — a “New Middle East” dream that crashed into the hard reality of the region long ago. The only reason Israeli officials aren’t laughing at it openly is their genuine fear of Trump’s wrath. And in Netanyhau’s case, it also the harsh political reality. Trump is the card with which he hopes to win an election. Give him a “no Israel without this man” quote – as Trump gracefully did – and he’ll let you toy with your Gaza fantasy.

What other choice is there? What other choice can Israel offer when Trump has a bad plan, and Netanyahu entered the meeting with no plan?

The PM harbors no illusions. He knows there is no one currently willing or able to disarm Hamas — not the Palestinian Authority, and certainly not moderate Arab states. He knows that IDF outposts in the Strip won’t solve the governance vacuum. Netanyahu’s strategy is essentially a holding pattern: a security and diplomatic status quo, accompanied by a slow, controlled reconstruction that offers Gazans something slightly better than tents, but not much more. The only practical alternative — the return of the Palestinian Authority — is politically impossible for his current government.

So, the summit in Florida was a meeting between a highly problematic plan and a nonexistent one.

History and psychology tell us how such encounters usually end. When a leader with a structured (albeit flawed) proposal meets a leader with nothing but a craving of flattery, the proposal tends to dominate the room. As the saying goes: You can’t beat something with nothing.

Something I wrote in Hebrew

Huge gaps in Israel election polls are becoming a problem:

In recent days, I’ve heard from several smart Israelis that the gap in the polls worries them. It is a gap that creates a theoretical opening to believe the election results were rigged. Imagine the average Channel 12 viewer. For a year, the polls have been telling him that the coalition is expected to win just over 50 seats. Suddenly, on election night, it wins 65 seats. What is he supposed to think? If he trusts the pollster implicitly, yet deeply distrusts the state institutions to conduct fair elections, he might assume there is a problem with the voting, the counting or the tabulation. Similarly, imagine the average Channel 14 viewer. For a year, the polls have been telling her that the coalition is expected to win 65 seats. Suddenly, on election night, it wins 53 seats. What is she supposed to think? If she trusts the pollster implicitly, yet deeply distrusts the state institutions to conduct fair elections, she might assume there is a problem with the voting, the counting or the tabulation.

A week’s numbers

These are numbers from 2025, prior to the Trump-Netanyahu meeting a few days ago.

A reader’s response

Reuven Cohen asks: “Does Israel get more Aliya because of antisemitism?” My response: Currently it gets more Yeridah (people leaving) because of social and political tensions. Ah, and war (but we all hope this soon changes, and not because of antisemitism).

Shmuel Rosner is senior political editor. For more analysis of Israeli and international politics, visit Rosner’s Domain at jewishjournal.com/rosnersdomain.