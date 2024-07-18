Print Issue: Still a Birthright | July 19, 2024
Nearly 20 years after my first Birthright Israel trip, I returned this summer to an Israel at war and a new generation of lively participants.
Campus Watch July 18, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
The Golden Calf and Where True Meaning Lies
Bowing to that bovine is something we’ve never lived down.
Table for Five: Balak
Divine Intervention
Even in Darkness, Jewish Camp Reminds Us to Pursue Joy
Camps aren’t just showing us the power of joy. They’re teaching us how to pursue it: by disconnecting from technology and the news and connecting to our creativity and one another.
Stop the Alarmism
The social media algorithm rewards alarmism, so people keep playing into it.