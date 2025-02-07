Woman Fatally Shot in Encino; Husband Allegedly Responsible

Linda Farzan, 54, was shot to death on Tuesday, Feb. 4. at 7:25pm in the 5100 block of Hesperia Avenue in Encino. Her death has been ruled a homicide, and police have arrested her husband, Shaharam Farzan, 64.

According to close friends of the wife, it was a tragedy waiting to happen.

A few minutes before the shooting, Linda was visiting the home of Rabbi Bijan Zangan and his wife, Natalie. The couple had been helping her for months. Rabbi Zangan, who leads a small Iranian-Jewish synagogue, Kol Eliezer, in the back of his house, told The Journal that Linda, who was befriended by Natalie, used to visit them every night and was afraid to go back home.

“Our house was like a shelter to her. They didn’t have a good relationship,” he said about the Farzans. “She wanted to get a divorce, but he didn’t want to divorce her. He was stalking her for a long time. He was watching her — where she goes and when she comes. Just two minutes before it happened, she was in our house. She used to be [here] for a few hours every night. When she left, I heard pew, pew, pew. I thought maybe it’s just construction, and then all of a sudden, my heart dropped. I realized that what she always said had happened.”

There was one witness to the shooting — the couple’s 13-year-old son.

“After I heard the gunshots, I went outside, looked around and saw the son running toward me screaming, ‘My father shot my mother, my father shot my mother’,” the rabbi said. “The boy ran inside the house and we locked the door. After a few seconds I went back outside and saw her lying on the street with her face down.”

Zangan said the son told him his father was hiding in his mother’s car.

Some eyewitnesses saw a man running away; he was apprehended two blocks away on Ventura Blvd.

According to Zangan, Linda had filed police reports and tried to obtain a restraining order against her husband. “But the judge said there wasn’t enough evidence to issue a restraining order. It’s been going on for a long time.”

Zangan said his wife, Natalie, was very close to Linda and had been offering her support.

“She is very devastated by what happened. Linda came to us that night with her son, who is on the spectrum. She was with the boy 24/7; she homeschooled him. Her husband had two restaurants but they weren’t doing well. He wasn’t giving support to her and the kids and had threatened her a few times,” said Zangan.

The couple, who lived in Santa Monica, have two more children who are now staying with their grandparents in Woodland Hills.

Shaharam Farzan is being held on $3 million bail.

The Chesed Fund had opened a GoFundMe to help the three children with the goal of raising $300,000.

https://thechesedfund.com/icaretocareinc/help-three-children-after-horrific-loss