Trump Pushes U.S. Control of Gaza, Faces Jordanian Opposition

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday, where he reiterated his controversial proposal for the United States to take control of Gaza and relocate its Palestinian residents to other countries in the region. King Abdullah, while maintaining diplomatic composure, pushed back against the idea, emphasizing Jordan’s firm opposition to the displacement of Palestinians.

“The Palestinians will live safely somewhere other than Gaza,” President Trump told reporters during the joint press conference, adding that he believes land could be allocated in Jordan and Egypt for their relocation. The US president insisted that his plan would bring peace to the region, describing Gaza as “a death trap” and stating, “We’re going to take it, we’re going to hold it, we’re going to cherish it.”

While Jordan and Egypt receive significant US aid, the president suggested he would not need to leverage financial assistance to push his plan forward. “I don’t have to threaten with money,” he said, but also noted that the US provides billions of dollars in aid to both countries.

King Abdullah, for his part, remained measured in his response. “We will support Trump to achieve these goals,” he said broadly while making clear that Jordan’s priority remains its own national interests. However, he later issued a statement emphasizing that Jordan maintains “a steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank” and that “rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all.”

A Proposal Facing Resistance

President Trump’s comments have sparked international criticism, particularly from Arab states, as well as legal and humanitarian concerns. Under international law, the forced transfer of a population is prohibited, and the United Nations has warned that such a move could constitute ethnic cleansing.

In Jordan, where a significant portion of the population is of Palestinian descent, the president’s plan presents a sensitive issue. The country has already absorbed multiple waves of Palestinian refugees since Israel’s establishment in 1948. In 1970, tensions erupted in a violent conflict known as “Black September” when armed Palestinian factions attempted to seize control of the country. The political and demographic balance in Jordan remains delicate, and King Abdullah has expressed concerns about the kingdom’s ability to absorb additional Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Egypt has also rejected any forced resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza. The Egyptian government has instead been working with regional partners to propose an alternative governance structure for Gaza, which would involve local Palestinian technocrats rather than direct US control. An emergency Arab League summit is scheduled in Cairo on February 28 to discuss developments related to Gaza’s future.

Trump’s Vision for Gaza

Despite opposition, the American president remains firm on his vision for Gaza, framing it as a real estate redevelopment opportunity. “Think of it as a real estate development project for the future. It will be a beautiful piece of land,” he said, adding that his administration would create “safe, beautiful communities” for the displaced Palestinians.

In an interview with Fox News, the US president stated that the displaced Palestinians would not have the right to return, insisting that they would have “much better living conditions” elsewhere. “I’m talking about building them a permanent place because it will take years before they can return. Gaza is not worth living in right now.”

While the president has yet to outline a clear legal basis for the US to take control of Gaza, when asked by reporters about the matter, he simply replied, “under US authority.”

Jordan’s Calculated Response

King Abdullah’s response reflects the balancing act Jordan must maintain as it navigates its close alliance with the US while managing domestic and regional concerns. His public remarks were carefully worded, expressing gratitude for US support while also reaffirming Jordan’s opposition to forced displacement.

In a post-meeting statement, Abdullah stressed that Jordan remains committed to a “just peace on the basis of the two-state solution,” calling it the best path to “ensure regional stability.” He added that US leadership is necessary in achieving this goal but did not endorse President Trump’s Gaza proposal.

Despite rejecting the broader plan, Abdullah did agree to accept 2,000 sick Palestinian children from Gaza for medical treatment in Jordan, emphasizing that humanitarian aid remains a priority.

Public and Political Reaction

President Trump’s proposal has faced backlash not only from Arab leaders but also from the American public. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 74% of Americans oppose the idea of the US taking control of Gaza and displacing its residents. Among Republicans, the response was divided, with 55% against and 43% in favor of the idea.

The international community, including the European Union and the United Nations, has also raised alarms. The UN reiterated that any forced transfer of civilians from an occupied territory is prohibited under international law, with some experts warning that the president’s plan could trigger further regional instability.

Uncertain Path Forward

With Jordan and Egypt rejecting his proposal and international criticism mounting, the US president’s plan to relocate Gaza’s population faces serious roadblocks. Yet, he remains confident that a deal can be reached. “I have a feeling that despite them saying no, I have a feeling that the King in Jordan and that the general in Egypt will open their hearts and will give us the kind of land that we need to get this done,” he said, referring to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Whether the president’s proposal is a genuine policy initiative or a negotiating tactic remains to be seen. US officials have suggested that it is meant to spur discussion on Gaza’s future, though President Trump himself has not softened his stance. As discussions continue, the question remains: Will Jordan and Egypt stand firm in their rejection, or will diplomatic pressure lead to a compromise?