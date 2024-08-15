A Bisl Torah – A Tisha b’Av Birthday

This year my birthday fell on Tisha b’Av. Tisha b’Av is known as the saddest day in Jewish history. The day in which both Temples in Jerusalem were destroyed and the Jews were expelled from England and Spain. Other tragedies of the Shoah also occurred on this fateful day.

The birthday messages took on a somber tone: Happy birthday, sorry it is Tisha b’Av! Hope you find a little happiness on this terribly sad day. Or: don’t forget to celebrate at the end of the fast!

My emotions were mixed. On one hand, I experienced a Tisha b’Av more connected to the holiday than ever before. I refreshed the news over and over again to hear what was happening in Israel. My heart broke hearing about the potential death and injuries of hostages being held in Gaza. I can barely breathe wondering about Iran’s potential impact. And since October 7th, I feel as if my body is split into two: a piece of my soul continuously mourns with the Jewish people.

And yet, I was gifted another year of life. Time to spend with my family, witness the smiles of my children and hear beautiful messages from friends and community members. What a blessing to wake up and be able to laugh, cry, hope, dream, build and grow. Who is able to deny such pleasures?

This birthday was a renewed connection to so many of you. We continue to experience births, bnai mitzvah, weddings and milestones while agonizing over what is happening in the Holy Land. A reminder that no matter where we are in the world, our heart is always turned eastward. Especially now.

A different birthday to say the least. But a birthday that once again solidified: am echad b’lev echad, we are one people, with one heart. A heart that sheds tears, sometimes simultaneously: tears of sorrow and tears of joy.

Shabbat shalom