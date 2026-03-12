Table for Five: Vayakhel

Yehudit Garmaise

Marriage and Family Therapist Intern

Self-sacrifice is crucial for real change.

For instance, before Har Sinai, we barely prepared ourselves. We bathed, wore clean clothing, separated from our spouses and “showed up” on Sivan 6: after oversleeping. After the sin of the Golden Calf, Hashem elevated our relationship by requiring significantly more of us. When fundraising for the Mishkan’s construction, Hashem asked us not only to contribute our belongings, but our efforts, energy and enthusiasm. By asking for donations, Hashem gave us moments to pause, to reach into ourselves and to consider what and how we wanted to give.

Consider the pride and fulfillment the women must have felt when they saw their compact mirrors beautifully crafted together to form the kiyor. The donations helped Jews forge meaningful individual connections to the Yiddishkeit they would practice in the desert. When Hashem told Moshe to say, “Let every generous-hearted person bring a contribution for God,” He was asking our most internal and highest selves to buy-in with considered willingness.

When we work hard and sacrifice meaningfully to create anything, we feel a sort of joyous pride. We breathe deeply. We smile. We feel a strange sense of security. We learn to trust ourselves and love ourselves a little more. By contributing to the Mishkan, b’nai Yisroel accessed the powerful and joyous energy of our volition, which in turn, became embroidered into the Mishkan itself. Once our personal contributions changed the nature of the Mishkan, only then could the service of Hashem truly change and refine us.