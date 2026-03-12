God: An Invitation

Much contemporary theology suffers from coercion. Too often people discuss God not to deepen understanding but to persuade others or to elevate their own tradition at the expense of another. Such efforts limit growth and obscure the complexity of religious experience. A healthier approach is not to compel belief but to share perception. Theology should be an offering, not a weapon.

No single philosophical system can contain God. To reduce the divine to a tidy ontological, experiential, or existential formula is to shrink what is inherently beyond containment. Human beings are complex, and so is their encounter with ultimate reality. Any theology that ignores this multiplicity diminishes both God and humanity.

Mickey Mouse and the Religious Question

An unexpected insight into theology comes from watching a child meet Mickey Mouse at Disneyland. A young child’s rapture in Mickey’s presence reveals something profound about human nature. Mickey is fictional, yet the joy, love, and belonging the child experiences are undeniably real. Humans create stories and characters and then respond to them with deep emotional investment. We weep over fictional tragedies and rejoice at imaginary triumphs. Why?

This human drive to imagine suggests that fantasy functions as a vehicle for truth. Fiction embodies values—love, courage, loyalty, sacrifice—that cannot appear abstractly. Love must be someone’s love. Faith must be directed toward something. Fantasy makes invisible realities visible.

The critical challenge arises here: is religion simply another such projection? Freud famously argued that religion is an illusion born from fear and insecurity. God, in this view, functions like Mickey Mouse—a comforting fabrication shielding us from harsh reality. Mature adults, Freud suggested, must outgrow such fantasies.

There is force to this critique. Religion can indeed be used to avoid responsibility or to soothe anxiety. But the dismissal overlooks something essential: the testimony of religious lives. Faith has sustained courage, compassion, and resilience across centuries. It has inspired justice movements, nurtured communities, and deepened moral consciousness. If religion were merely pathological illusion, its fruits would not so consistently enrich human life.

Still, functionality does not prove truth. A belief may comfort and yet be false. For a rabbi—or anyone devoted to sacred service—mere utility is insufficient. If God is only a helpful fiction, then religious life rests on a lie. The question remains: in what way is God real?

The Reality of Representation

Mickey Mouse does not exist as a living being. Yet what Mickey represents—joy, warmth, companionship—does exist. The character embodies these realities. Fantasy is not the opposite of truth; it is often the garment truth wears in order to be seen.

In this sense, God resembles Mickey Mouse: a representation that makes ultimate realities accessible. God-language clothes otherwise ineffable truths—holiness, justice, compassion—in narrative and ritual form. But here the analogy breaks. God is not merely the metaphor. God is also the deeper reality to which the metaphor points.

God is not an object among objects but the ground of knowing and being. Thus all speech about God is indirect. We cannot define God; we can only affirm, allude, and evoke. Like poetry about love, theology gestures toward what cannot be dissected.

Religious traditions employ different metaphors because each community speaks its own language. Revelation reflects human capacity. Each individual perceives God according to their own strength and perspective. Theology is pluralistic without being relativistic. Our descriptions are culturally conditioned, but they point beyond themselves.

God, then, is both culturally-mediated metaphor and transcendent unity. Religion succeeds when it connects us to enduring truths, shapes communities toward justice and compassion, and generates lives marked by holiness. Faith is validated not by theory alone but by covenantal living.

Morality and the Need for God

Without God, moral claims risk collapsing into preference. If morality is only subjective or socially constructed, then statements like “rape is wrong” or “genocide is evil” become expressions of opinion rather than assertions of objective truth.

To ground morality securely, its source must transcend human whim. God provides that grounding. Though humans interpret imperfectly, moral obligation originates in a transcendent source. Our conscience reflects a moral force deeper than consensus.

Human equality also depends on transcendence. Empirically, people differ widely. Equality requires a reference point beyond human comparison. Before the Holy Eternal One, all stand equal. Thus moral experience can nourish an intellectual recognition of God.

Experiential Confirmation

Belief is not neutral. One either lives as if God is real or as if God is not. Lived faith generates particular kinds of experience—moments of prayer, Shabbat light, acts of compassion—that feel like partnership with the Creator.

Such experiences are relational confirmations. Many moments in life point toward divine involvement—not merely existence but love. The capacity to perceive blessing itself becomes evidence of grace.

The Miracle of Life

Human life is composed of ordinary elements, yet from this chemistry emerge consciousness, creativity, moral judgment, and love. The transformation from living person to lifeless matter is staggering. Life’s renewal and moral capacity suggest participation in something greater. The miracle of life testifies to divine presence.

The Miracle of Jewish Survival

The Jewish people endured dispersion, persecution, statelessness, and repeated attempts at annihilation, yet Jewish identity persisted and creativity flourished. This continuity is rooted in spiritual vocation and covenantal consciousness. The survival of a people who see themselves as chosen for divine service suggests ongoing involvement of the Holy One in history.

A Composite Vision

These strands—symbolic representation, moral grounding, lived experience, and historical miracle—form a composite perception of God.

God is not a measurable object but ultimate reality. God grounds morality and human equality. God is encountered in ritual, action, blessing, and community. God is glimpsed in life’s miracle and in the survival of a covenantal people.

Theology cannot coerce. It can only invite. For the believer, these experiences compel prayer, service, and awe.

God is not Mickey Mouse.

Rabbi Dr Bradley Shavit Artson, effective July 1, 2026 will be the AJU Mordecai Kaplan Distinguished Scholar and has served as the Abner and Roslyn Goldstine Dean’s Chair of the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies since July, 2000 while also leading as Vice President of American Jewish University in Los Angeles. He is also Rabbinic Leader of the Abraham Joshua Heschel Seminary in Potsdam, Germany, ordaining Conservative rabbis for Europe. Rabbi Artson is is currently completing a new book, “The Water Wants You to Float.”