Dancing While The War Raged On – A poem for Parsha Vayakhel-Pekudei

Vayakhel-Pekudei — And he gathered / Amounts of (Exodus 35:1–40:38)

I just returned from B’nei Mitzvah in Chicago

where all the people of Israel (or so it seemed…

it was a big room…) gathered to celebrate two

more of our own, adding their strength to

our community’s continued existence.

War broke out in the middle of the festivities

as seems to happen far too frequently when

we gather to express joy and celebrate.

War has become an inevitable annoyance

in the middle of the Macarena, which isn’t

one of our dances, but it’s close enough

to the spirit of what we do when the night

comes and the Torah has been read and

it’s time for our newest adults to go up

in chairs, made possible by the strength

of those assembled. Everyone had a great

time, despite the war, which was so new

it hadn’t developed that new war smell yet.

I would gather anywhere, if invited, (The war

excluded) just to communicate to the inviters

my appreciation of the weight of the invitation.

When people so gather, I gather. When people

say give, I give. I’m not trying to show off.

I’m just following the example of the Red Sea

pedestrians at the foot of the mountain.

This is when they taught us everything – How to

gather and give, how to war and peace, how to Hora

and Macarena. This is the knowledge they inherited

in Chicago, while war danced the night away.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net