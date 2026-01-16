Showing Up in All Sorts of Places – A poem for Parsha Va’era

Va’era — and I appeared (Exodus 6:2-9:35)

And I appeared like blood in the river –

The kind of thing you’d want to

call a plumber about, or maybe

the Army Corps of Engineers.

No one liked my party trick.

And I appeared like frogs –

who seem magical enough when

you see them, but unexpected

and in such large numbers

the population hid their flies from me.

And I appeared like lice –

which almost prevented my kid

being admitted to summer camp

but they had a system and

it just took a credit card

and I was on my way.

And I appeared like wild beasts –

and I don’t really know what

the problem was as from

all the videos I’ve seen, wild beasts

just want to be our friends.

I just want to be your friend.

And I appeared like pestilence –

I didn’t want to, but I wanted

to be convincing. I had all the cards

so I knew it wouldn’t work

And I appeared like boils –

On everyone…The wait times at Kaiser

were out of control. Skin cream prices

shot up like rockets. The entire

homeopathic movement was invented.

I didn’t do it for the money.

I did it because it needed doing.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net