Table for Five: Vayeshev

Rabbi Adam Kligfeld

Senior Rabbi, Temple Beth Am

Nearly 25 years into parenthood, one lesson I keep forgetting, and then relearning, is how painful it is for a child to be accused of something s/he did not do. It is a deep wound for a parent to express suspicion, particularly so when the child is, in that situation, blameless. While falling into that blaming trap is common, as one tries to inculcate responsibility and maturity and thus feels obligated to point out wrongdoing, the dynamic degrades trust and can degrade the relationship.

I sense the medieval commentator Sforno instructing us in such a direction in his comment on our verse. He notes that the brothers seemingly use the words “that dreamer” as a pejorative, accusing Joseph of ill-will. They remember and interpret his childhood dreaming as a scheme, conjuring images of his ultimate dominion and their servitude to arouse their anger and jealousy. He was baiting them, dreaming in order to destroy. Of course, Sforno implies, perhaps Joseph was just … dreaming. And sharing those dreams with innocuous candor. Who among us controls our unconscious dreamscape?

Sforno is chastising the brothers for undue suspicion, for ascribing guilt and responsibility for that which was organic and benign. The result of their baseless accusation was catastrophe. For Joseph. For them. For the family. To paraphrase Freud, sometimes dreams are just dreams. Blameless acts and innocent people should not stand unjustly accused. Save the incriminations for the truly guilty. And thus, save oneself, one’s relationships, and perhaps one’s society.

Rabbi Bentzion Kravitz

Founder and Jerusalem Director of JewsforJudaism.org

In Sigmund Freud’s “Interpretation of Dreams” (1899), he speaks about the significance of dreams and develops a psychological technique for their analysis and interpretation. Before Freud, Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi (1745-1812) taught that meaningful dreams emanate from a very high spiritual level.

On the other hand, Rabbi Eliezer Papo (1785–1828) wrote that although dreams may be divinely inspired, most dreams are simply thoughts that are recycled from what occupies our minds during the day. Since some dreams are meaningful and others are fantasies, it is not surprising that the Torah (Deuteronomy 13:1-5) cautions us about dream interpretation and false prophets.

These verses not only warn us about the misuse of dreams, but they also warn us against relying on signs and wonders as proof that someone’s message is true. Another explanation for a “miraculous sign” could be that God is testing our faithfulness to the Torah.

Missionaries often insist that miracles prove that Jesus was the messiah. However, although dreams and miracles play an important role in Judaism; they are not definitive proof that something is true or that someone is the messiah. The proof of an individual’s qualification for messianic leadership is his faithfulness to God, and the Torah and his ultimate fulfillment of all the messianic requirements listed in Ezekiel 37:24-28. In summary: Moshiach must be Jewish, from the tribe of Judah, a descendant of King David and his son Solomon, and he must usher in universal peace and the belief in one God.

Rabbi Eliot Malomet

Host of “Parsha Talks” on YouTube

Lt. Col. Robert Stirm died recently at 92. He was the POW in the iconic Pulitzer Prize- winning photo called “Burst of Joy.” With his back to the camera, our eyes focus instead on his 15-year-old daughter Lorrie, as she exuberantly runs towards him with open arms, feet floating in the air. That is what reunion looks like. That photo radiates with exhilaration and shapes the way we remember a complicated time to this day.

Joseph’s excursion to his brothers is an inversion of reunion. They see him approaching and remorselessly plot to kill him and then cast his body into a pit. Unlike a prisoner or hostage, favored son Joseph was dispatched to bring word of his brothers’ well-being back to their mistrustful father Jacob. Well friends, that did not happen.

In “Burst of Joy,” photographer Sal Veder captured the elation of the Strim family with what he admits was a lucky click. Imagine we are photographers in the pitted fields of Dotan shooting this drama frame by frame. A color-coated apparition on the horizon! Click. An instant of fraternal recognition! Click. The stunning ignition of contempt and rage! Click! Then Joseph the distant Dream Master, object of fraternal scorn, comes into focus. CLICK! We got it! An iconic image of poisonous stares, gritted teeth, and flaring nostrils emerges in the developing tray. “Burst of Hate” haunts us still. It shapes the way we remember a catastrophic moment which changed our history and changed our lives for all time.

Rabbi Elchanan Shoff

Rabbi – Beis Knesses of Los Angeles

Not everyone is born with the same qualities. Some have great skills in athletics while others simply do not. In our amazingly egalitarian society, where more opportunities are available than ever in world history, we nevertheless can sometimes forget that there can still be advantages in certain arenas where one person can be favored over another. This is just how the world is – someone short who envies someone much taller must come to terms with the idea that we are simply not all the same. Now this does not mean, by any stretch, that one person is superior to another in some inherent way. True greatness is defined by making good and true choices in life, choosing right over wrong, nobility over wickedness. Anyone can do that, no matter where they start. No matter their race or height or weight, hair color or gender. But not everyone is identical. God really did choose a chosen people. They have a special mission and they must fulfill it. When others hear of the Jewish dreams of a perfect world, a messiah, a time when there will be no war and strife, no famine or plague, they often don’t react with glee. Instead they attempt to kill the dreamers, nullifying their dreams. But here we are, dreaming on. Joseph did have a special destiny. He was going to lead his people and the world to life and prosperity. And so will his descendants. Let us see indeed what will become of our dreams!

Rabbi Yoni Dahlen

Spiritual Leader, Congregation Shaarey Zedek Southfield MI

My favorite piece of liturgy in all Jewish tradition comes from Tehillim and introduces the blessings of Birkat HaMazon on Shabbat and other holy days.

Psalm 137 invites us to put ourselves in the place of our exiled ancestors and to imagine a day of redemption. “When God returns us to Zion,” the Psalm reads, “we will be like dreamers.” Like dreamers … it’s such an incredible line of poetry, especially when juxtaposed with the words of our verse in this week’s parasha. Because as the story of Joseph shows us, to be a dreamer is … brutal.

Despite the way we speak about dreamers and the nature of dreams, which is overwhelmingly positive and laudatory, the reality is that dreamers are hated, ridiculed, mocked, and ostracized. Because dreamers have this pesky propensity to see the world not as it is, but as it could be and as it should be.

Inconveniently, the dream of a better world requires change, and change requires sacrifice, commitment, hope and, most audacious of all … love.

And nothing terrifies the world more than love. Maybe because love opens our hearts to pain. Maybe because love carries with it the promise of loss. Or maybe because it’s just scary to look into the eyes of the people we share this world with and see within them the beautiful complexity of what it means to be. Yet, nothing could be more important. So let us dream. Even when the dream is scary. Or better, especially when it’s scary.