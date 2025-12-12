No Promises – A poem for Parsha Vayeshev

Vayeshev — And he dwelt (Genesis 37:1–40:23)

A long time ago

in a holy land far, far away

a father of many

pitched his tent.

It happened in an exact spot

and we’re still arguing about it.

By we’re I mean everybody.

Not just us, but everybody.

We’re arguing about the spot.

We’re arguing about who

gets to dwell in the spot.

We’re arguing about whether

that first guy had any right

to be there, or more exactly

his descendants whose buildings

have other people’s buildings

built on top of them.

Everyone is trying to prove something

and our agreements only last

a few minutes before

someone says nah and

the blood starts to flow again –

just outside the body. All of this

used to be orange groves

I used to say in my old neighborhood

and before that it was just a valley

which is a low place, or a Canaan

and before that the tectonic plates

pushed everything around. This whole

civilization is half a blink of an eye.

I’m the descendant of someone

who lived a second ago.

We all are.

When the eye finally closes

No one will remember our buildings or borders

We’ve been promised nothing.

