Table for Five: Chayei Sarah

Gilla Nissan

Teacher and Author of “Meditations with the Hebrew Letters – A Guide for the Modern Seeker” thehebrewletter.com

Up to the Mabul, or Flood, people in our dear Tanach, the true name of our Bible, lived even up to 969 years, the age of Methuselah; 950 years like Noach and 930 years, the age of Adam when he passed away. After the Mabul, as we were permitted to eat meat, people lived up to 120 years. Moses, whose age was 120 when God simply took him by Himself, reached the divine limit of human life. Elijah, who ascended to Heaven with the Chariot of Fire, has no recorded age.

And here is our Mother Sarah, guardian of the Jewish people, known for her great physical beauty, at 20 she was as beautiful as at seven, pure and natural, and for her clear vision to separate Isaac from his brother Ishmael, guiding each to fulfill the mission of their soul. She passed away at the age of 127.

The text mentions her age twice. The Torah repeats and divides her years to reveal that Sarah’s outer beauty, inner purity, and spiritual integrity were united through every stage of her life. Kabbalistically, her 127 years mirror the three levels of soul: Nefesh, Ruach, and Neshama — body, heart, and spirit in complete harmony. Sarah’s life reveals the balance of form and essence, the feminine power of divine presence within time itself. She lived each year as fully as if it contained all her years.

Gavriel Sanders

Spokesman, Be A Mensch Foundation

A Lite Life or A Life of Light?

Why divide Sarah’s age into three parts — 100, 20, and seven? Rashi, quoting Midrash, says each number represents a stage of spiritual wholeness: at 100 she was as free of sin as at 20, and at 20 as beautiful as at seven. But another Midrash gives us an even deeper spark: as long as Sarah lived, a lamp burned from one Sabbath to the next, blessing hovered over her dough, and a cloud of divine presence rested on her tent. When she died, those miracles ceased; when Rivka entered the tent, they returned.

Here’s the “wow”: the Torah’s arithmetic isn’t about counting years — it’s about counting light. Sarah’s life radiated blessing so tangible that its absence could be seen. The verse isn’t a eulogy; it’s an equation — years of life equal years of light.

Our goal is not merely to live long, but to live illuminated. The Midrash challenges us to ask: does my presence add warmth and clarity to the world? Do I leave a glow that lasts from one Shabbat to the next? Sarah’s tent becomes a metaphor for every home, classroom and heart that chooses kindness over cynicism and faith over fear. To live like Sarah is to let divine light linger long after we’ve moved on.

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Sinai Temple

The Kedushat Levi offers a beautiful glossing to this verse. He says, “Expressed somewhat differently, the Torah states that it was Sarah, who with her good deeds gave ‘life’ to her years.” Meaning, the extraneous phrasing following her age is confusing. Why does the Torah add these details? The Hasidic master reasons the additions elicit a daily choice: to spend our time living or spend our time dying.

Which kind of person are you? Is your day filled with opportunities or detriments? Do you look forward to the unfolding of your schedule or count down the seconds until bedtime arrives? Do you exhale sighs of relief or disdain? In other words, are you spending time living or dying?

Dr. David A. Jobes teaches a class on “The Psychology of Living.” He explains that within the first day of registration, the class was full. Topics that were once perceived as fluffy are now major conversations: how to cultivate hope and resilience, defining spirituality, the vital nature of relationships and intentionality. The professor was surprised by the engagement of the students and their desires to seek answers to the age-old question: how does one live a meaningful, purposeful life?

The Torah is not always a book of answers. The Torah is often a book of questions. Prompts to help us ask the necessary questions so that we are not merely existing. How blessed we are that our tradition inspires necessary questions that propel us to choose life, every single day.

Eilon Presman

Filmmaker | Assistant at accidentaltalmudist.org

Reading this verse made me wonder why the Torah speaks in such a strange way. Why not just say Sarah lived 127 years? Why divide her life into three parts?

After thinking about it some more, I realized that maybe no single number can capture a person’s life. Breaking it up into 100, 20, and seven reminds us that every stage matters on its own.

I think about that a lot because I never really felt like I grew up in one place. My family is from the Soviet Union, I was born in Jerusalem, moved to California at 12, and I am still figuring out where I belong. Am I Russian? Israeli? American? Just a Jew? Sometimes it feels like I have already lived a few different lives.

But maybe that is the point.

Just like Sarah’s years were all part of one life, all my versions of home, faith and identity are part of mine.

The Torah is not just counting Sarah’s years. It is honoring them. Maybe that is what it means to live fully: to let every chapter of our life count.

Rebbetzin Miriam Yerushalmi

CEO, SANE; Counselor; Author, Reaching New Heights series

During an interrogation by the Russian police, Rebbe Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn announced, “Nothing and no one can make me deviate from my principles!” One of the officers pointed his gun at the Rebbe, saying, “This toy does away with many principles, and opens many mouths.” “That toy,” the Rebbe replied, “impresses cowards who have only one world and many gods, who are afraid to lose this solitary world. But as a Jew, I have only one G-d and two worlds, and this toy does not frighten me.” Nothing can break us, nothing can shake us, because we have our One G-d and two worlds.

“Chayei Sarah“ can be read as plural, “The Lives of Sarah.“ The Parsha talks about Sarah’s death, but it is called “Sarah’s Life (Lives),“ because even in death, she was transitioning to a new life, the truest life, free of the shackles of the body, free of the worldly challenges. Sarah was the first Jew to die; with her supreme level of faith and strength she paved the way, teaching us not to fear what lies ahead. We certainly needed that faith and strength to face the bittersweet double challenge of only some of the hostages returning alive.

“Things” are not truly over just because they are over in this world. For those whose lives were cut short, we, the living, have a responsibility to live our lives meaningfully, as Sarah did, with each day accounted for — a form of resurrecting the dead (Techiyas HaMeisim).