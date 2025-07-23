Table for Five: Matot-Masei

Dini Coopersmith

Principal, Maayanot haTorah seminary

The Baal Shem Tov says that the journeys in the desert, from the time they left Egypt until entering the land of Israel, correspond to each Jewish individual’s personal journey from the time they’re born till they reach the next world, and to our destiny as a nation, until the end of days.

When we each are born, we go through trials and tribulations, like in the desert. Each set of circumstances we encounter on our journey is specifically tailor-made for us to reach our tikkun and achieve our purpose in life. The names of the encampments hint to what needed to be accomplished in that place. For instance, ”charada” = ”fear / anxiety.” Kedushat Levi says in this place they fought negative anxiety and supplanted it with true awe / reverence of God. And so they traveled, fighting the forces of evil, until they fulfilled their mission, finally ready to enter the land of Israel.

How did they know what to accomplish in each encampment? They were ”in the hands of Moses and Aaron,” who guided them on how to fulfill their mission effectively. Each of us struggling through life would do well to have a guide or mentor, who can tell us where to turn at every fork in the road. How encouraging to realize that the Jewish nation today is surely being led by God and His messengers, through these last few encampments in our glorious history, fighting the forces of darkness and evil at every turn, readying us for our final destination: Am Yisrael Chai!