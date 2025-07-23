Table for Five: Matot-Masei

One verse, five voices. Edited by Nina Litvak and Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist
These are the journeys of the children of Israel who left the land of Egypt in their legions, under the charge of Moses and Aaron.
– Num. 33:1
Dini Coopersmith
Principal, Maayanot haTorah seminary, www.reconnectiontrips.com
The Baal Shem Tov says that the journeys in the desert, from the time they left Egypt until entering the land of Israel, correspond to each Jewish individual’s personal journey from the time they’re born till they reach the next world, and to our destiny as a nation, until the end of days.
When we each are born, we go through trials and tribulations, like in the desert. Each set of circumstances we encounter on our journey is specifically tailor-made for us to reach our tikkun and achieve our purpose in life. The names of the encampments hint to what needed to be accomplished in that place. For instance, ”charada” = ”fear / anxiety.” Kedushat Levi says in this place they fought negative anxiety and supplanted it with true awe / reverence of God. And so they traveled, fighting the forces of evil, until they fulfilled their mission, finally ready to enter the land of Israel.
How did they know what to accomplish in each encampment? They were ”in the hands of Moses and Aaron,” who guided them on how to fulfill their mission effectively. Each of us struggling through life would do well to have a guide or mentor, who can tell us where to turn at every fork in the road. How encouraging to realize that the Jewish nation today is surely being led by God and His messengers, through these last few encampments in our glorious history, fighting the forces of darkness and evil at every turn, readying us for our final destination: Am Yisrael Chai!
Benjamin Elterman
Screenwriter, Essayist, Speechwriter at Mitzvahspeeches.com
From here, the Torah will list 42 locations the Israelites traveled during their time in the wilderness. Forty-two, huh? According to the space farce “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” 42 is the answer to the meaning of life, the universe, and everything. Interesting. Did you know one of the names of G-d is made up of 42 letters? Or that when Nechemia rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem, he did so in 42 parts? Even the name of this book of the Torah, Bamidbar means “42 words” (if you’re familiar with gematria). Also the v’ahavta of Shema has 42 words. Well, “Hitchhiker’s” author Douglas Adams may not have been far off. But even though the space comedy has the answer, the joke is they forgot the question and the characters are left with, what does 42 mean? The Baal Shem Tov said that these 42 stops in the wilderness parallel the 42 stages of life. We think of our lives in just a few steps; diapers, childhood, adolescence, early adulthood, parenthood, middle age, getting social security, and diapers again. According to the Baal Shem Tov, a person goes through many more intermittent steps. New jobs, relationships, dealing with hardships, finding new mentors, achieving new spiritual levels, and, of course, many setbacks. As the Torah lists each of the stops of the Israelites, it is incredibly helpful to reflect on the benchmarks of our lives to regain perspective of where we’re going and to see how much progress we’ve made.
Rabbi Elchanan Shoff
Rabbi, Beis Knesses of Los Angeles
The midrash writes “Why did each of these travels deserve to be mentioned in the Torah? Those locations welcomed the Jews, God will reward them, as Isaiah (35:1) says, ‘The desert will rejoice … and blossom like a rose.’” The Midrash continues, “Now, if a desert that welcomes the Jews will blossom, how much more so one who welcomes Torah scholars into their midst.” The Midrash concludes, “Just as deserts will blossom, civilizations will revert to deserts, as it says, (Malachi 1:3) ‘I will make [Esav’s] hills desolate and his inheritance into a snake-infested desert.’”
Wherever Jews have lived, all through their journeys, they have turned wildernesses into blossoming meadows. Monotheism — the idea of morality and Truth — was spread by the Jew. Wherever the Jew has lived, that idea has taken hold. Where they have not, it has not. The deserts that have welcomed the Israelite have become Edens. Those who reject them will eventually descend into chaos. The midrash teaches: we need to be welcoming to the Torah scholars in our midst. They should be spoken about in our homes; their ideas should be taken seriously. The society that rejects the Jew will crumble. In the great words of Malachi, last of the prophets, a time will come when large civilizations of Esav will revert to chaos. A world that rejects Am Yisrael and our message cannot last. By welcoming true Torah scholars into our lives, by faithfully committing to our destiny, we bring blessing wherever we’re welcomed.
Baruch C. Cohen, Esq.
Law Office of Baruch C. Cohen
THESE ARE THE JOURNEYS – NOT JUST WHERE WE WENT. BUT WHO WE BECAME.
The Torah lists 42 stops. Some lasted years, others just days. Some were detours, some disasters. But none are skipped. Why? Because every stop matters. Even the messy ones.
You can leave Egypt in one night. But Egypt doesn’t leave you so fast.
We all have our Egypts — wounds, fears, regrets. And though we may move forward, healing has its own landscape. God is not just the God of destinations. He is the God of detours, of breakdowns, of progress measured in quiet resilience.
“These are the journeys” isn’t just a historical record. It’s your story. Your pain. Your growth. Your wandering. And it’s all remembered — by the God who never left your side. Even when you thought you were standing still, you were traveling. Even when you wanted to give up, you kept moving.
Moses and Aaron led them. You’re not alone either. Torah walks with you. God walks with you. So when you reach your Promised Land, whatever that looks like, you’ll see the truth: Every step shaped you. Every stop refined you. And every part of the journey — especially the hardest ones — was holy.
David Brandes
Screenwriter | thequarrelmovie.com
Why does Moses feel it necessary to recount the Israelites’ long and sometimes grisly journey through the wilderness yet again? Taken in context it can be seen as a thoughtful nation-building exercise. Addressing the new generation poised to enter Canaan, Moses’ “second law” serves as both a historical review and a poignant farewell.
The recitation acts as a powerful teaching tool. The generation that rebelled at Kadesh-Barnea, transforming an 11-day journey into years of wandering, had largely perished. It’s for their descendants that Moses methodically details each stop. This isn’t just geography; it’s memorializing their shared history, underscoring the severe consequences of disobedience as well as the vital importance of faith. Moses highlights the failures of the past — the grumbling, the idolatry, the lack of trust — at each location, serving as a veiled warning. The recounting emphasizes God’s faithfulness towards his people. Despite the Israelites’ persistent rebellion, God consistently provided sustenance, protection, and guidance thereby reinforcing their shared memory as a nation. It’s a testament to divine steadfastness amidst human frailty, a crucial message for a people about to face formidable challenges in the Promised Land.
Finally, this is Moses’ last will and testament, a final address from the leader who intimately shared their journey yet was denied entry into the land. By reliving these moments, he connects with the people one last time, imparting wisdom gleaned from 40 years of shared struggle and divine intervention. This recapitulation is no less than a powerful narrative of remembrance, preparation, and enduring covenant.