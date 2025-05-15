Table for Five: Emor

Yehudit Wolffe

Founder, Bais Chana of California, & KosherSofer.com

Why are we commanded to blow shofar? How is it connected to the power of transforming a regular day into a Sabbath (Rosh Hashanaho), a holy occasion?

Shofar is narrow at the opening where we blow/wider at the end where the sound blasts. We can learn from hostages and soldiers who “blew the shofar”:

The shofar is narrow where we put our efforts. This represents difficult moments, which offer us the opportunity to make a blast, to change ordinary into holy. When we use our free choice, as hostages and soldiers did at the hardest times, to overcome difficulties, we persevere, give our inner strength to see and do good, with even a smile, (as Agam Berger did), we create the sound of the shofar which makes a day holy and brings the ultimate Redemption’s “shofar of Moshiach,” the symbol of our efforts throughout the generations of G-d hiding; we bring the true, complete Redemption which is the eternal Sabbath, where all the world will recognize G-d as the Almighty king! The Rebbe Maharash said: “The world says that if you have obstacles, go around them… I say immediately leap over them!” When we are connected to G-d’s truth, G-d’s will which is revealed in Torah, we can leap over obstacles immediately. The power to transform is within us!