Table for Five: Pekudei

Rebbetzin Miriam Yerushalmi

CEO, SANE; author, “Reaching New Heights” series

There is a Hasidic concept that “each Jew is a Kohen in his own home.” Just as Aaron wore special garments for his Temple service, so too do we don special garments in our G-dly service, our Avodas Hashem. Tanya teaches that our thoughts, speech, and actions are the ”garments” of our soul. Like garments, they can be donned or shed at will; as garments beautify and protect our bodies, so too do these protect and beautify our souls. We have the ability to control these “garments,” and thereby to elevate them infinitely, by using them to serve the will of Hashem through Torah and mitzvots. Every mitzvah we do adds infinitely more beauty, strength, and kedushah to our spiritual garments.

When we realize and appreciate the holiness of our soul — no matter what level it currently is at — we allow our natural love for our true selves to grow. This gives us that extra strength to further elevate our soul and accomplish even more. Unproductive thoughts that weigh heavy in our hearts, leading us to low self-esteem, sadness, and even to depression, G-d forbid, can be totally discarded because we now know where we stand and what to expect of ourselves. Take a moment here and make a conscious decision to set yourself free from any unhealthy spiritual guilt. Free yourself from unrealistic expectations — allow yourself the freedom to grow.

​​These concepts are explored more deeply in my new book, “The Temple Within,” published by Mosaica Press and distributed by Feldheim Publishers.