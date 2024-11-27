Table for Five: Toldot

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Co-Senior Rabbi of Sinai Temple

The Torah reminds us that jealousy is innate. Like Jacob and Esau sharing their mother’s womb, we all share the limited resources this world provides. While it may be natural to covet, Jewish tradition provides guidance as to how to resist living a life of envy.

Mishlei tells us, “Jealousy is rot to the bones.” But the Talmud opens our eyes to a different way. Yoma 38b reads, “Everyone has a portion designated for him by God, and the individual is privileged to receive what is coming to him … The principle is: No person may touch that which is prepared for another by God; everyone receives what is designated for him.” The Talmud is not suggesting that one should refrain from pouring energy into one’s pursuit of success. Climbing a ladder to grasp one’s dreams is praiseworthy. However, climbing a ladder because your neighbor’s ladder is higher than yours is what our tradition conveys as developing rot in our bones.

The Mishna even goes as far as cautioning us against having windows that open up towards a neighbor’s, lest we see something that causes envy to fester. We resist living a life of envy when we ask ourselves, “Do I want this path because it rivals my neighbor?” Or “Do I want this path because I know I walk in pursuit of something that will contribute positivity to the world?” It is the answer to that question that allows for the cultivation of a good heart, the greatest characteristic of all.