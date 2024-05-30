Table for Five: Bechukotai

Gila Muskin Block

Executive Director, Yesh Tikva

This verse is a summary of the binding covenant between us and God. And many of the commentaries focus on the technicalities of this covenant. Yet the commentaries that struck me the most were the Midrash Lekach Tov and Aderet Eliyahu who highlight Moshe’s role in this covenant. They both comment “Moshe had the privilege of being a messenger between the Jewish people and their Father in Heaven.”

As inheritors of this tradition, we are called to study and uphold these laws with diligence and reverence, and like Moshe, we are tasked to become messengers of God within this world. These laws challenge us to act with integrity and compassion, to seek justice for the oppressed, and to strive for a society founded on righteousness and peace. And in doing so, we have the opportunity to sanctify the name of God throughout the world.

My mind is constantly looking for the connection between the texts and our daily lives; and what could be more clear than this message: To act like Moshe. To be privileged to stand proud as Jewish people in the face of hate and barbarity, and meet it with dignity and compassion. To stand up for what we believe in through unity and song, instead of disturbance and destruction. To have the privilege of upholding our Jewish traditions and increased resolve in our connection to God, the land of Israel and our people.