“United for Sydney” Event, Galperin Named AJC Interim Director, Jewish Future Fellowship

“United for Sydney,” a meaningful evening of unity and support, was held at Young Israel of North Beverly Hills, bringing together community leaders and friends, including Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, the head of the Sydney Beth Din and of Chabad of Bondi. Young Israel of North Beverly Hills Senior Rabbi Pini Dunner and Australian Consul General Tanya Bennett were also in attendance in solidarity with the Sydney Jewish community.

The event shined a light on the victims of the shooting in December—the deadliest terrorist attack in Australian history—that targeted attendees of a menorah lighting in Bondi, Australia.

Young Israel of North Beverly Hills, an Orthodox congregation, is helping to raise funds to support the victims of the attack via the Chabad of Bondi Care Fund. To support the victims and the Sydney community, go to www.yinbh.org/sydney

Ron Galperin, former Los Angeles city controller, has been named interim director of American Jewish Committee Los Angeles (AJC Los Angeles).

Galperin, who has served on the AJC Los Angeles board for several years, will spearhead AJC’s work with elected officials, consulates in Los Angeles and with community, education, faith, business and nonprofit leaders to further AJC’s leadership in combating antisemitism, standing up for Israel and defending democratic values in the U.S. and around the world.

“Ron’s depth of experience, strategic vision, commitment to excellence and knowledge of the Los Angeles community make him a true asset to AJC—as we have already seen during his tenure on our L.A. board. We are so grateful to have him join us in this new role,” AJC CEO Ted Deutch said.

Galperin will oversee AJC’s work in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties as well as in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

“I am honored, excited, and grateful for the support and confidence of the local board and of national AJC leadership in asking me to serve as Regional Director.” Galperin said. “The work of AJC is more critical than ever in these times of heightened antisemitism, division, and misinformation. I look forward to building on the great work of our board, staff, volunteers, and supporters to expand AJC’s reach and impact.”

Galperin served for nearly a decade as the elected controller of the city of Los Angeles – and as the city’s chief watchdog and advocate for good government, civic engagement and community improvement. He is also an attorney, law school professor, strategic consultant and chair of the newly created budget and finance advisory committee in Los Angeles.

Galperin has been a leader in the city’s Jewish community for more than three decades. He and his husband, Rabbi Zachary Shapiro of Temple Akiba in Culver City, are the parents of kindergarten-age twins.

American Jewish University (AJU) announced the winners of its inaugural Jewish Future Video Fellowship 2025, a creative contest inviting participants to imagine and share what their perfect Jewish future looks like through short-form, 60-second videos.

Out of more than 70 submissions from across the country, three winners were selected by a judging panel for their compelling vision, creativity and impact: Dasha Rothblatt, of Miami, Florida; Dalton Ercolano, of Denver, Colorado; and Charlie Wittenberg, of Los Angeles California. They were awarded $3,600, $1,800 and $540, respectively.

“We were deeply moved by the creativity, honesty, courage and hope reflected in the videos submitted to the Jewish Future Video Fellowship 2025,” AJU President Jay Sanderson said. “Each submission offered a unique perspective on what a vibrant, thriving Jewish future can look like—and together, they reminded us just how much imagination, talent, and possibility exist within our community.”

Over the coming weeks, AJU will be highlighting many of the submitted videos—not only the winning entries—across its social media channels and digital platforms.