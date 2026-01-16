fbpx

LA Jewish Film Fest Screening, Repair the World Shabbaton, LA Federation Names Chair

Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

January 16, 2026
From left: Actor Saul Rubinek with LA Jewish Film Festival Executive Director Hilary Helstein. Courtesy of LA Jewish Film Festival

The Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival drew a full house at the Laemmle Town Center in Encino for a sold-out screening of the acclaimed Yiddish-language drama “SHTTL,” the story of a Yiddish Ukrainian village at the border of Poland, 24 hours before the Nazi invasion.

The Jan. 7 event at the Laemmle was made even more special by a rare in-person appearance from distinguished Canadian actor Saul Rubinek (“Hunters”), who plays the rabbi, and a lively post-screening Q-and-A featuring Rubinek alongside noted Holocaust historian Michael Berenbaum, a professor and scholar from American Jewish University.

The L.A. Jewish Film Festival—which aims to celebrate the Jewish experience through film—holds monthly screenings in addition to the annual week-long festival in May.

Volunteers convened by Jewish social action group Repair the World come together at a Shabbaton to support wildfire recovery. Courtesy of Repair the World

Repair the World Los Angeles partnered with Mem Global and Adamah on Campus during their recent Shabbaton, bringing together 45 young adults to support individuals recovering from the recent California wildfires. Together, volunteers packed and decorated over 100 home care kits, wrote 75 encouragement cards and reflected on our Jewish values and communal responsibilities. The care kits were donated to the Disaster Recovery for Survivors of LA Fires Program through A Sense of Home. The critical service-learning alongside local partners highlights the Jewish service movement in action, rebuilding and responding to urgent local needs.

A Repair the World organizer leads a session focused on wildfire recovery efforts. Courtesy of Repair the World

The Shabbaton was held approximately one month before the one-year anniversary of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. Since those devastating fires, Repair the World—which mobilizes Jews and their communities to take action to pursue a just world—has activated volunteers at scale to listen, serve and support rebuilding efforts.

L.A. Federation Board Chair Daniel Gryczman. Courtesy of Jewish Federation Los Angeles

Jewish Federation Los Angeles has named Daniel Gryczman chair of its board of directors.

Gryczman’s three-year term began Jan. 1. He succeeds Orna Wolens, “who leaves a legacy of transformational growth and capable crisis leadership,” according to Jewish Federation Los Angeles.

Gryczman is a lifelong Angeleno and Jewish community leader whose four grandparents were Holocaust survivors. This profoundly shaped his outlook, values and commitment to the future of the Jewish people, according to the L.A. Federation.

A former judicial law clerk at the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and a guest lecturer in real estate development and land use at UCLA Law School, Gryczman and his wife, Joelle, have three kids—two daughters and a son.

He previously played a role in developing the L.A. Federation’s strategy over many years, guiding several areas including strategic planning, distribution, community engagement and Israel. A primary focus of his term “will be uplifting other Jewish community leaders and partners whose work makes Jewish Los Angeles flourish,” the L.A. Federation said. “He is committed to spotlighting board members, community leaders, JFEDLA staff and JFEDLA partners who serve behind the scenes, ensuring that their contributions, accomplishments, and impact receive broader understanding across the community.”

L.A Federation CEO Rabbi Noah Farkas said Gryczman was a “man of great compassion and wisdom, who believes, as I do, that our community is at its best when we move forward as one. His love for Jewish life is palpable. He expresses that love through the thoughtful action he takes to help Jews in need, protect Jewish institutions and create Jewish joy. Jewish Los Angeles is fortunate to have Daniel stepping into this role.”

