AJU Names Masor School Dean, Black-Jewish Delegation Visits Israel

American Jewish University (AJU) has appointed Jay Greenlinger dean of its Masor School for Jewish Education and Leadership, effective Jan. 6. A nationally recognized educator, Greenlinger brings more than 20 years of experience advancing educational excellence across K–12 and higher education to AJU.

In his new role, Dr. Greenlinger leads AJU’s Masor School, overseeing academic programs, faculty development, curriculum innovation and strategic growth. His appointment reflects AJU’s continued investment in preparing educators and leaders to shape the future, AJU President Jay Sanderson said.

“Jay Greenlinger is an exceptional educator and leader whose career reflects a deep commitment to learning, equity and values-based education,” Sanderson said. “His experience building strong faculty cultures, designing innovative programs and leading complex educational organizations makes him the ideal dean to guide the Masor School into its next chapter.”

Greenlinger previously served as assistant superintendent of personnel and pupil services for the Sulphur Springs Union School District in Santa Clarita, where he oversaw recruitment, professional development, student services, enrollment and compliance for approximately 700 employees across nine schools. He earned his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from California State University, Northridge. He also holds master’s degrees from California State University, Northridge, and Pepperdine University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

“I am honored to join American Jewish University and to serve as dean of the Masor School,” Greenlinger said. “AJU plays a vital role in shaping educators and leaders who carry Jewish values into classrooms, institutions, and communities.”

He succeeds Bruce Powell, who has served as interim dean since 2023. During Powell’s tenure, the Masor School added three new cutting-edge degree programs and grew significantly in enrollment. As Greenlinger assumes his role as dean, Powell continues as senior advisor at the Masor School.

More than 15 Black religious and political leaders from Compton recently visited Israel on a unity and education trip to bridge divides across race, faith, and history.

This interfaith delegation–led by Pastor Michael Fisher of Greater Zion Church Family, Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback of Stephen Wise Temple and Zioness Founder and CEO Amanda Berman–met with Israeli leaders to explore what solidarity and shared liberation can look like in practice.

The trip took place from Nov. 11-20 and was strategically timed to culminate with the celebration of Sigd—a sacred Ethiopian Jewish festival held 50 days after Yom Kippur, symbolizing communal renewal and longing for Jerusalem.

From visiting October 7 sites and meeting Israeli Bedouin Arabs who saved lives, to walking the Via Dolorosa and celebrating Shabbat in Jerusalem, to engaging with Palestinian voices committed to dialogue, the journey offered a nuanced exploration of Israel’s complexity through the lens of faith, justice, and shared liberation, said those who participated.