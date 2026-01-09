fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

AJU Names Masor School Dean, Black-Jewish Delegation Visits Israel

Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

January 9, 2026
Jay Greenlinger, dean of AJU’s Masor School for Jewish Education and Leadership. Courtesy of the AJU Masor School for Jewish Education

American Jewish University (AJU) has appointed Jay Greenlinger dean of its Masor School for Jewish Education and Leadership, effective Jan. 6. A nationally recognized educator, Greenlinger brings more than 20 years of experience advancing educational excellence across K–12 and higher education to AJU.

In his new role, Dr. Greenlinger leads AJU’s Masor School, overseeing academic programs, faculty development, curriculum innovation and strategic growth. His appointment reflects AJU’s continued investment in preparing educators and leaders to shape the future, AJU President Jay Sanderson said.

“Jay Greenlinger is an exceptional educator and leader whose career reflects a deep commitment to learning, equity and values-based education,” Sanderson said. “His experience building strong faculty cultures, designing innovative programs and leading complex educational organizations makes him the ideal dean to guide the Masor School into its next chapter.”

Greenlinger previously served as assistant superintendent of personnel and pupil services for the Sulphur Springs Union School District in Santa Clarita, where he oversaw recruitment, professional development, student services, enrollment and compliance for approximately 700 employees across nine schools. He earned his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from California State University, Northridge. He also holds master’s degrees from California State University, Northridge, and Pepperdine University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

“I am honored to join American Jewish University and to serve as dean of the Masor School,” Greenlinger said. “AJU plays a vital role in shaping educators and leaders who carry Jewish values into classrooms, institutions, and communities.”

He succeeds Bruce Powell, who has served as interim dean since 2023. During Powell’s tenure, the Masor School added three new cutting-edge degree programs and grew significantly in enrollment. As Greenlinger assumes his role as dean, Powell continues as senior advisor at the Masor School.

Zioness CEO Amanda Berman (front row, second from left) participated in an interfaith delegation that recently visited Israel. Also on the trip was a delegation of 15 Black religious and political leaders from Compton, continuing a Black-Jewish initiative that began with a Freedom Seder last Passover. Courtesy of SKDK Publicity

More than 15 Black religious and political leaders from Compton recently visited Israel on a unity and education trip to bridge divides across race, faith, and history.

This interfaith delegation–led by Pastor Michael Fisher of Greater Zion Church Family, Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback of Stephen Wise Temple and Zioness Founder and CEO Amanda Berman–met with Israeli leaders to explore what solidarity and shared liberation can look like in practice.

The trip took place from Nov. 11-20 and was strategically timed to culminate with the celebration of Sigd—a sacred Ethiopian Jewish festival held 50 days after Yom Kippur, symbolizing communal renewal and longing for Jerusalem.

From visiting October 7 sites and meeting Israeli Bedouin Arabs who saved lives, to walking the Via Dolorosa and celebrating Shabbat in Jerusalem, to engaging with Palestinian voices committed to dialogue, the journey offered a nuanced exploration of Israel’s complexity through the lens of faith, justice, and shared liberation, said those who participated.

 

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Veganuary Soup Recipes

January 8, 2026

January is Veganuary, a time where people are encouraged to try out a vegan diet; perfect for those healthy eating New Years’ resolutions.

The Outrage Is Selective. The Reality Is Venezuelan.

January 8, 2026

The United States did not kidnap a poet or a dissident. It apprehended an indicted narco-state leader whose government functioned as a criminal enterprise and provided safe haven to sworn enemies of the United States and its allies.

The Hasid in a Keffiyeh

January 8, 2026

Neturei Karta replace a theology of patience with a performance of rage. They weaponize texts they do not understand. They march with people who celebrate Jewish suffering.

Faith, Film and the First Jewish Indian Chief

January 8, 2026

As moviegoers flock to watch “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” the newest exploits of the Na’vi tribe, it’s worth revisiting a long-forgotten tribal tale — the story of Solomon Bibo, the Jewish Indian chief.

Dogma People

January 8, 2026

Howls about Venezuela and silence over Iran. What led us to such a dogmatic creed at odds with humanity?

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.