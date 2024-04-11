AJRCA Gala, Noa Tishby, Sandra Caplan Beit Din Celebrates

On March 17, Academy for Jewish Religion California (AJRCA) celebrated its 24th year of existence and honored its founders, Rabbis Stan Levy, Stephen Robbins, and Mordecai Finley, during a festive gala ceremony at Loyola Marymount University.

Additionally, AJRCA recognized Rabbi Mel Gottlieb with the inaugural Founders’ Award and presented the inaugural Visionary Award to Chaplain Marlene Canter.

Approximately 350 came out to celebrate and honor these five community leaders.

AJRCA describes itself as a trans-denominational institution dedicated to the training of rabbis, cantors, chaplains and other community leaders. Its philosophy is that all denominations of Judaism are valid and, according to the AJRCA website, “provide purposeful Jewish education and spiritual experience.”

Activist, actress and author Noa Tishby has joined the board of directors of Israel’s Fallen Heroes Fund.

Co-founded in 2023 by American entrepreneurs and philanthropists Jay Schottenstein, Robert Book and their families, Israel’s Fallen Heroes Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial and moral support to families who’ve lost a loved one in service to the State of Israel since Oct. 7.

Tishby joins the Fund’s board of directors, which includes Co-Chairmen Retired Major General Israel Ziv, Former United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, among others.

“Joining the Israel’s Fallen Heroes Fund is not just an honor; it’s a call to action that resonates with my very core,” Tishby said. “These families have paid the ultimate price for freedom and security, and it’s our duty to ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten. Together, we can provide a beacon of hope and solidarity.”

On April 7, the Sandra Caplan Community Bet Din celebrated its successes and honored Chaplain Muriel Dance, who served as its executive director for the past seven years, and Arlene Chernow, who has championed engagement and resources for new Jews to help them integrate easily into the Jewish community after their mikvah.

The Sandra Caplan Community Bet Din has converted 868 new Jews since inception; 78 in 2023. It welcomes and values the diverse human beings who join our Jewish family.

The event was hosted by Temple Akiba of Culver City.