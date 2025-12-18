Cookies for Hanukkah

Hanukkah is filled with light, joy, fried foods … and cookies. As the holiday winds down, here are some cookies to keep in the celebration rotation!

Aaron Hamburger’s Hanukkah gelt chocolate sables were inspired by a trip to France. “I first tasted these cookies while on vacation at a French chateau in the Loire valley,” Hamburger, a baker, recipe developer and author of “Hotel Cuba,” among others, told The Journal. “They were so chocolatey and delicious, I begged the server to ask the chef for the recipe.

“The server came out from the kitchen with a yellow sticky note containing a list of ingredients in French, but no measurements; the chef wouldn’t divulge those!”

After looking up various chocolate sable recipes, Hamburger made several modifications and landed on the recipe below.

“The key is to use turbinado sugar in the dough as well as for decoration, which gives them a sweet earthy crunch,” Hamburger said. “Plus, they look like chocolate gelt — perfect for Hanukkah!”

Hanukkah Gelt Chocolate Sables

Adapted from Smitten Kitchen

Yield: about 40 cookies

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder, Dutch process preferred

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

2/3 cup turbinado sugar + extra to sprinkle on top

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup mini chocolate chips (semisweet or bittersweet)

In a medium bowl, sift together flour, cocoa and salt to combine. With an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar for about 3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Then add egg and vanilla to combine. Add flour-cocoa mixture to combine, followed by chocolate chips.

On a piece of parchment or wax paper, roll the dough into a log about 2 inches in diameter. (You can divide the dough into two logs for greater ease of handling.) Sprinkle the log in turbinado sugar. Then, grasping the sides of the paper, roll the log back and forth to coat the outside completely in sugar, adding more to fill in any gaps. Chill in the refrigerator until firm, at least an hour. (Note: cut open an empty cardboard paper towel roll and slide the log inside to keep its round shape while chilling.)

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment. Remove the dough log from the refrigerator and slice into ¼ to ½ inch coins, rotating the log to preserve its roundness. If the coins have gaps or fall apart, just push them together and pat into a circular shape. You can sprinkle the cookie coins with a bit of turbinado sugar for an extra gold touch.

Bake for about 10 minutes, until edges seem set and tops look slightly cracked. Let cool on baking sheets on racks for at least 5 minutes or slightly longer before removing from sheets to cool completely on racks. The cookies may fall apart if you remove them too soon. Enjoy!

One of the great things about butter cookies is you can adapt them for a particular holiday or celebration. You just need delicious cookie dough, cookie cutters and – for Hannukah – plenty of blue and white icing.

“What better and delicious way to enjoy bonding with loved ones during Hanukkah with the moist and flavorful Dreidel Butter Cookies,” Adaeze and Lenny Rosenberg, NYBD & Bakery in Santa Monica, told The Journal.

Butter Cookies

Yield: 12 cookies

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 1/2 cups butter

Pinch of table salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups pastry flour

2 whole large eggs

Optional: Icing

Combine sugar, butter, salt and vanilla in a mixing bowl.

Mix at slow speed (or by hand) for 5 minutes till the dough is all combined.

Roll dough out with a sprinkle of any flour on the table, so the dough does not stick.

Cut out your favorite shaped cookies.

Bake at 350°F for 12 minutes.

Decorate with your favorite icing.

Want something a little different? Stefani Pollack suggests Egg Kichel; her grandmother’s favorite.

“Instead of chasing something new this Hanukkah, use the time in the kitchen to connect with generations past,” Pollack, founder of Cupcake Project and The Bake Fest, told The Journal. “Egg kichel, or egg cookies (“eier kichelach” in Yiddish), are practically weightless cookies so they’re sometimes called, ‘nothings.’”

Egg kichel are a cross between croissants, flaky pie crusts and sugar cookies.

“When you look at the ingredients, they don’t sound like anything special: eggs, sugar, salt, oil – a must have for a Hanukkah dessert, flour and baking powder,” she said. “They also aren’t the prettiest things. However, when they came out of the oven, my grandmother said they were the best thing that I have ever made for her.”

Egg Kichel

3 large eggs

3 Tbsp sugar

1/8 tsp salt

1/2 cup canola oil or other vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

coarse decorating sugar

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Process the eggs and the sugar in the food processor for one minute. Add the salt and oil and process until combined.

In a small bowl, mix the flour and baking powder.

Add the flour and baking powder to the food processor in three additions, processing after each addition until fully combined. After the last addition, process until the dough is thick and very sticky.

Take balls of the super sticky dough and roll them in coarse sugar. (I used tablespoon-sized balls of dough for my cookies. This produced really large cookies. If you prefer smaller ones, use just a teaspoon of dough. The cookies rise quite a bit.) Once rolled in sugar, the dough will no longer be sticky and you can form it into a bow-tie by flattening it and giving it one twist in the middle.

Place bow-ties onto a parchment- or Silpat-lined cookie sheet. Leave a little space between cookies for them to grow.

Bake for 8 minutes.

Reduce heat to 300°F and bake for another 12 minutes.

Reduce heat to 170°F and bake for another 20 minutes.

Turn off heat and leave in the warm oven for another 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and try to not eat them all before you let anyone else try them.