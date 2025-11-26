Reinventing Thanksgiving Leftovers

You had a wonderful Thanksgiving feast. Beautiful turkey, delicious stuffing, scrumptious sides. Now what? Some might say that one of the best parts of Thanksgiving is the leftovers.

Dawn Lerman, nutritionist and the author of “My Fat Dad: A Memoir of Food, Love and Family, With Recipes” is an expert at giving leftovers new life. “Growing up, the day after Thanksgiving, my dad and I turned our kitchen into a creative lab,” Lerman told The Journal. “I transformed our classic recipes into healthy leftovers, and my forever-dieting, 450-pound ad-man dad rebranded them as ‘healthy indulgences.’”

These recipes have all the festivity and none of the guilt.

Turkey Sweet Potato Soup

Nothing says holiday season like a hearty, protein- and fiber-rich soup.

32 ounces chicken broth

2 cups leftover turkey, shredded

2 cups roasted sweet potatoes

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves

Dill

Thyme

Salt and pepper

1. Sauté onion and garlic.

2. Add to a soup pot, along with broth, turkey, sweet potatoes, dill and thyme. Add salt and pepper to taste.

3. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Blend partially or fully.

5. Enjoy!

Turkey Lettuce Wraps

These wraps make a great diet substitute for a sandwich.

Serves 2 to 3

2 cups shredded turkey

½ cup non-dairy Greek yogurt

1 – 2 Tbsp chopped mint

1 Tbsp lemon or lime juice

1 – 2 Tbsp fresh herbs (parsley, cilantro or dill)

Salt and pepper, to taste

8 – 10 large romaine lettuce leaves

1. Warm the turkey with a splash of broth (optional).

2. In a small bowl, mix the non-dairy yogurt with mint, lemon or lime juice and herbs.

3. Spoon the turkey into the romaine leaves and drizzle with the yogurt-herb mixture.

Roasted Beet Hummus

This is one of those delicious sides that looks gourmet and decadent, but is secretly healthy.

Serves 4 to 6

1½ – 2 cups leftover roasted beets, chopped

1 (15-oz) can chickpeas, drained

3 Tbsp tahini

1 – 2 cloves garlic

2 – 3 Tbsp lemon juice

2 – 3 Tbsp olive oil

½ – 1 tsp salt

1. Blend everything together using a food processor.

2. Adjust lemon juice, oil and salt to taste.

Broccoli Salad

The best salads are crunchy and sweet, just like this one.

Serves 4

3 cups chopped leftover broccoli, lightly steamed and cooled

1/3 cup dried cranberries

¼ cup nuts (almonds, pecans, or pistachios)

2 scallions, sliced (optional)

Dressing:

½ cup Greek yogurt or mayo

1½ Tbsp lemon juice

1 – 2 tsp honey

¼ – ½ tsp salt

A few pinches of pepper

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1. Combine the broccoli, cranberries, nuts and scallions in a bowl.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the yogurt or mayo, lemon juice, honey, salt, pepper, Dijon mustard and apple cider vinegar until smooth.

3. Toss the salad with the dressing and chill before serving.

Sweet Potato Pancakes

These are light, fluffy and secretly nutritious.

Serves: 2–3 (about 8 small pancakes)

2 large eggs

1 cup mashed sweet potatoes

½ cup flour or 1/3 cup almond flour

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Butter or coconut oil for the skillet

1. Whisk the eggs. Then add the mashed sweet potatoes, flour, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Mix well.

2. Heat a skillet with a little butter or coconut oil.

3. Spoon the pancake batter into the pan and cook 2–3 minutes per side.

Cranberry Yogurt Parfait

A wonderful guilt-free dessert, this parfait doubles as a light breakfast.

Serves 1

1 cup Greek yogurt

½ cup leftover cranberry sauce

¼ – 1/3 cup granola

A handful of fresh cranberries

Monk fruit sugar

1. Layer yogurt, cranberry sauce and granola in a glass or dish.

2. Optional: Warm a handful of fresh cranberries and water with a little monk fruit sugar in a pot till soft. Spoon on top.

3. Serve immediately.