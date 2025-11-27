Lenny and Adaeze Rosenberg: NYBD & Bakery, “It’s a Sweet World” and Italian Rainbow Cookies

All bakeries are international. Think about it: they bring together sweet treats from different cultures – and full of history.

New York Bagel Deli and Bakery – aka NYBD and Bakery – has taken the international part to an even greater level. Owned by husband-and-wife team Lenny Rosenberg and Adaeze Nwanonyiri Rosenberg, NYBD Bakery combines Lenny’s Jewish, baking and restaurant roots with Adaeze’s Nigerian culture and design (interior, exterior, presentation) expertise.

“It’s a really classic bakery that’s based with Jewish products, but also is multicultural,” Lenny told the Journal.

The duo, who also own Bea’s Bakery, as well as star in “It’s a Sweet World on JLTV” and have a cookbook by the same name – with recipes from their bakeries, decided it was time to bring their bakery biz to the Westside.

They acquired the location, 2216 Wilshire in Santa Monica, across the street from Whole Foods, from a friend who had a bagel shop there for 30 or 40 years.

“My job was to take a preexisting store that Lenny and I purchased and give it that pop when people come in,” Adaeze told the Journal. ”It [had] an iconic type of New York feel and energy, [the] inside was beautiful, but … I wanted to make it more exotic looking.”

Among their updates, they added booths, classic and newer photos on the walls and a bakery case, filled with beautiful international treats, representing all the colors of the rainbow.

“We wanted to merge cultures; that’s what we’re all,” Lenny said. “We realized, going through all the bakery products that I’ve made over the years, they’re all multicultural: rainbow cookies are Italian [that recipe is below], Danish are from the Danish … almost every single recipe is from another culture.”

These foods all have a story behind them, along with cultural significance. For instance, the kola nut in their red velvet cupcakes are from Adaeze’s Nigerian background, and it is as significant in their rituals as breaking bread (challah) is in the Jewish culture.

When asked to play favorites with treats, Adaeze is into the gluten-free chocolate-dipped almond horns. Lenny’s is rugelach, a bite-sized Jewish pastry he grew up with as a kid; something he used to make in his father’s bakeries.

“It brings back a lot of memories for me,” he said. “And it’s the simplest tastiest item.”

Adaeze said she discovered with baking that everything needs to be on point.

“Do you truly love doing it? Are you doing it just to do it? Does it, does it taste like it’s been rushed? Does it taste like it’s coming from the heart and soul?” she said. It makes a difference in the result.

And when you are baking, Lenny explained, always follow the recipe and be patient. Also, realize you may make a mistake, but that’s okay.

“Our book makes it very easy to follow the recipes,” Lenny said. “[But] if you make a mistake, you just back up a little bit and you try to rectify it – whether it’s with a little less flour, a little bit more sugar – and have some fun with your recipe.”

He added, “It may not come out perfect, it may not come out right, but it’ll come out.”

And in most cases, even if you mess it up, you can still eat it.

Whether you are embracing different cultures or getting ready to bake, it’s important to be open-minded, curious and always willing to learn

“Our brand is It’s a Sweet World,” Adaeze said. “Always think positive … live, laugh and eat.”

Italian Rainbow Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup granulated sugar

8 oz. almond paste

3 sticks sweet butter, softened

3 whole large eggs

¼ cup whole milk

2 tsp almond extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ tsp red food coloring

¼ tsp green food coloring

½ cup raspberry jam

1 ½ cups semisweet chocolate chips, melted

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 F, and grease three 9-by-13-inch quarter sheet pans with cooking spray, then line each with parchment.

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the sugar, almond paste and 1 stick of the butter. Mix until smooth and lump free, being sure to break down the almond paste as best you can. Add the remaining 2 sticks of butter and continue to mix until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Gradually add the egg yolks, followed by the milk and almond extract. Mix until combined. Add the flour and slowly mix until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Once the flour is combined, set aside.

In a separate bowl, whip the egg whites until they form stiff, fluffy peaks. Fold the whipped egg whites into the flour mixture to form a smooth batter, then divide equally between 3 bowls.

Stir the red food coloring into the first bowl of batter until evenly pink colored, then stir the green color into the second bowl of batter until evenly green colored, leaving the third bowl untouched. Keeping the batters separate, evenly spread them into the greased and parchment-lined quarter sheet pans, and bake, rotating halfway through, until set, 10 to 12 minutes. Then let cool completely.

Once cooled, spread half of the jam to cover the surface of the green cake and place the undyed layer, making sure the parchment is discarded, directly on top, sandwiching the jam. Repeat this step by spreading the remaining jam on top of the undyed layer and placing the pink layer directly on top of it, discarding the parchment.

Cover the cake with plastic wrap and top with another sheet pan. Weigh down the layers with heavy plates or cans, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight.

Remove the weights and plastic wrap. Spread half of the melted chocolate over the top of the cake and refrigerate until set, 30 minutes.

Once solid, flip the cake onto a cutting board, discarding the bottom layer of parchment, and spread the remaining melted chocolate in an even layer over the surface.

Return to the refrigerator and chill until set, 30 minutes.

Once set, trim the cake into a 7 ½ by 10 ½ cake form, reserving all trim for snacking or rainbow cookie ice cream (see the recipe). Cut the cake into 1½-inch squares, then serve.

Yields 40 rainbow cookies.

