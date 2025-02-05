70’s Music Star Dean Friedman Plays ‘Ariel’ and Other Hits in North Hollywood

Inside of Kulak’s Woodshed, an intimate music venue in North Hollywood that has an old school, homey vibe, Dean Friedman played his guitar, ukulele and piano for the crowd, who sat on benches, wooden chairs and a bed installed in the middle of the room.

During his Feb. 1 concert, he sang his hits “Ariel” and “Rocking Chair (It’s Gonna Be All Right),” from 1977 and 1978 respectively, along with newer songs “I’m a Lucky Guy” and “Too Much Stuff.”

Friedman, who resides on the east coast, comes out once a year – usually around Groundhog Day – to play some shows and visit his daughter Hannah, a Hollywood writer who accompanied him on a few of his numbers. They did a sweet rendition of “McDonald’s Girl,” singing, “I am in love with the McDonald’s girl/She has the smile of innocence oh so tender and warm. I am in love with the McDonald’s girl/She is an angel in a polyester uniform.”

For Groundhog Day, Friedman broke out his groundhog puppet, who went on a rant against his animal neighbor, Elon Muskrat. The foul-mouthed rodent predicted six more weeks of winter, which just means below 70 here in Southern California.

I’ve been a fan of Dean Friedman for years, ever since “Ariel” popped up on a Spotify playlist. I interviewed him for this publication back in May of 2023, but this was the first time I’d ever seen him perform live.

What’s so striking about being at a Dean Friedman show is not just his level of musical competency and talent, which comes from five decades of performing and touring, but also his great wit, sense of humor and comedic timing. His sillier songs reminded me of the works of Allan Sherman and Tom Lehrer, and one of his tunes, “Too Much Stuff,” felt like it was in the vein of one of my favorite of George Carlin’s later pieces, “A Modern Man,” which was more of a poetic soliloquy than a standup bit.

Friedman’s Jewish values really came through in some of his songs, especially “I’m a Lucky Guy.” In this song of gratitude, he sings, “I’m a lucky guy/Got a wife just as sweet as apple pie. Sometimes she can be a little tart, but I cannot lie. I’m a lucky guy.” In this country-inspired tune, he goes on to mention all the blessings in his life and how grateful he is for the little things – truly a Jewish teaching.

In “God of Abraham,” he questions God and why He made the Jews wander in the desert. On stage, he sang, “God of Abraham, God of Abraham/We’re still searching for, for the promised Land/God of Abraham, God of Abraham/Pray have pity us on lost here in the desert, in the sand.”

Friedman, now 69 years old, continues to tour extensively and has upcoming dates in Woodstock, New York, Charlottesville, Virginia and all around the U.K., Ireland and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. I’d really recommend seeing him live if you can. If you get a chance to see his concert, you take it. He’s musical, whimsical, profound, silly and slightly political, but overall, I’d describe him as unique.

Of course, if you’re a fan of his no. 1 hit “Ariel,” you won’t be disappointed. It’s the closing song, and it brings you right back to 1977 – even if you weren’t alive yet at that time, like me.

When Dean Friedman sings, “Standing by the waterfall in Paramus Park/She was working for the friends of BAI/She was collecting quarters in a paper cup/She was looking for change and so was I/She was a Jewish girl, I fell in love with her,” you truly feel like you’re there, since he’s such a talented storyteller and songwriter.

Dean Friedman puts on quite a show – though I can’t guarantee you he’ll have a puppet at every performance.