Jewish Family Service LA Launches Program to Shape Next Generation of Social Service Leaders

At a time when thousands of Angelenos struggle to afford rent, groceries and other basic needs, Jewish Family Service LA (JFSLA) is launching the Community Impact Network, a training program designed to empower a new generation of young leaders to help tackle the city’s most pressing social issues.

“For young people in search of a way to give back, the Community Impact Network will help them make an immediate, positive difference in the lives of our city’s most vulnerable community members,” said JFSLA CEO Eli Veitzer. “We’re equipping a new generation of leaders to make real, measurable and immediate change – because everyone deserves access to food, housing and the dignity that social services provide.”

Crafted in the spirit of tikkun olam, the Community Impact Network is a 10-month leadership program designed to guide young adults to create social impact, giving them the skills to enact meaningful change through hands-on experience in social services, leadership and advocacy.

Applications are open until Sept. 8 to join the inaugural cohort of the program, which consists of six in-person evening sessions and a dinner, led by nonprofit professionals, subject matter experts, JFSLA leadership and policymakers. The meetings will cover a variety of issues facing Los Angeles, offering training in human services, advocacy and social changemaking.

“The goal is for participants to grow as community leaders, while learning how to drive impact, advocate effectively and understand what it means to serve on a nonprofit board or committee,” said Davina Cohanghadosh, JFSLA’s Senior Public Policy Associate, who heads the program. “We’re creating a group of like-minded young adults who are ready to create positive change on a local level.”

Beyond educational sessions, participants will gain real-world experience through event planning and leading community-wide initiatives, including JFSLA’s Tools for School classroom supplies drive and the Young Leaders Chanukah event. The program includes participation in a two-day lobbying summit with the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California (JPAC) in Sacramento, meeting with legislators to push for policies that advance social justice.

For over 170 years, JFSLA, the city’s oldest charity, has been a cornerstone of support for Angelenos in need. Addressing challenges such as homelessness, mental health care, food insecurity, domestic violence and poverty, JFSLA offers a comprehensive network of services tailored to meet the needs of diverse communities across Los Angeles.

The Community Impact Network builds on that legacy by empowering a new generation of young professionals to lead with compassion.

“When rising housing costs, homelessness and economic pressures weigh heavily on many, it is easy to feel discouraged,” Cohanghadosh said. “The Community Impact Network offers a solution – a way for young professionals to give back and engage with their communities through advocacy and outreach. This next generation of leaders has the drive to transform Los Angeles and create real change. JFSLA is giving them the resources and mentorship to make it happen.”

The first Community Impact Network program runs from October 2025 until June 2026. Open to young adults in their 20s and 30s from all career paths and backgrounds. A fee of $500 covers the cost of materials, dinners, attendance at JFSLA’s Annual Gala and the JPAC summit lodging and registration. Full scholarships are available to ensure accessibility.

To learn more or apply, visit the JFSLA Community Impact Network page or contact Davina Cohanghadosh at CIN@jfsla.org.