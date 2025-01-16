Things We Lost: Stories of Resilience Amid Devastation

It took Jimmy Shomof three years to build his stunning home on Linda Terrace in Pacific Palisades. It took the fire just minutes to destroy it. The house, which was in escrow for $11 million, spanned 8,000 square feet and sat on an 11,579-square-foot lot. It featured seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a theater, a gorgeous backyard with a pool, and a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean.

Shomof had meticulously considered every detail during construction, striving for perfection — and he achieved it. The home was beautifully staged and quickly attracted a buyer who fell in love with it. But the purchase was never completed and no one had the chance to enjoy living in it.

One of his neighbors informed him that his house had burned down. The entire neighborhood looked like a war zone, with nothing left but rubble.

“It’s tough, but I think about what others are going through,” said the developer. “There are people who spent 20 or 30 years paying off their homes, only to lose everything in minutes. I know people who truly lost everything in this fire.”

A few weeks earlier, Shomof had received emails warning about high winds expected on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Many other residents received similar notices or texts from Edison and the Department of Water and Power (DWP). The messages urged customers to prepare for possible power outages due to the conditions.

“They told us to prepare, but the city was the one that wasn’t ready,” Shomof said. “They knew about the high winds and the risks but did nothing. If they had been properly prepared, all of this could have been avoided.”

Like many other homeowners in the Pacific Palisades area, Shomof was unable to secure adequate insurance for his property. Many insurance companies refused to cover homes in high-risk areas or those valued in the millions of dollars. Others have simply exited California altogether, seeking less risky markets in other states. Left with few options, Shomof had to settle for coverage under the California FAIR Plan.

The plan provides up to $3 million in coverage — far from sufficient for properties in upscale neighborhoods, where values often far exceed the plan’s limit.

Even if Shomof decides to rebuild, he knows exactly what the process entails. He’s been through it before. In 2018, the Woolsey Fire devastated the region, burning 96,949 acres, destroying 1,643 structures and reducing his neighbors’ home to ash. Shomof stepped in to help them rebuild, but the journey was grueling. It took two and a half years just to secure the necessary permits, as the city placed obstacle after obstacle in his way, dragging the process out unnecessarily.

“And that was better than what many others are going through,” Shomof said. “Some people are still waiting, six years later for those permits and sleep in their motorhomes.”

Like Shomof, Dotan Shoham also received an email warning him of the strong winds, a week before the fires. “They informed me that they are expecting strong winds and to expect they are going to shut off power,” said Shoham. “Everyone knew that it wasn’t raining, everything is dry and these are ideal conditions for a fire to erupt.”

The owner of the clothing company “Galactic Federation of Light” was at his business in Downtown L.A. when the fire started making its’ way from Pacific Palisades to his house in Malibu on Pacific Coast Highway. His girlfriend was able to leave the house with their daughter. “It took me a few hours to get there because all the roads were closed. I got there by evening and saw fire on the mountain and many firemen and rescue teams. Honestly I didn’t believe they will let the fire pass the mountain and get to the houses. Now we know they didn’t have the means to stop it, they didn’t have water.”

Shoham believes that negligence is not the only reason behind the third most destructive fire in California’s history.

“Suddenly, insurance companies are canceling policies and those who still insure don’t give enough coverage. While the water hydrants were empty, California spent millions on butterfly research and millions more on smelt fish. You can’t help but wonder — this isn’t a coincidence. There’s a deliberate hand at work here.”

Ayelet Kleinerman, a 32-year-old student, was in New York for a wedding when she received devastating news: Her father’s cousin’s house had burned down. Kleinerman had been living with them since moving to Los Angeles from Israel for her studies. Along with the house, her camper van — which she used for camping trips — was also destroyed. She also lost all her important documents, including her work permit, visa, passport and more. Kleinerman was left with only the suitcase she had packed for her trip.

“My cousins lived in Pacific Palisades for 30 years. They’re retirees in their 80s and lost everything,” she said. “They weren’t home when it happened, so they couldn’t save anything.”

“Luckily for them, their insurance wasn’t canceled like so many others in the neighborhood,” Kleinerman said. “Their daughter came down from Oregon to help and soon they’ll need to find a place to rent. As for me, I’ve moved in with another cousin.”

Kleinerman recently completed her computer science degree at Pomona College and is now searching for a job, preferably as a product manager. “It’s a Catch-22,” she said. “I can’t stay here without working, but I can’t take just any job. I need a position in computer science. On top of that, I’m trying to replace all my documents, which isn’t easy.”

Her friends at college, where she was known for her activism against antisemitism and for inspiring Jewish pride, stepped in to help. They started a GoFundMe campaign, raising $27,774 so far.

“I’ve been blessed by people who opened their hearts and pockets to help me. I’m full of love and gratitude,” Kleinerman said. “Some people tell me, ‘Come on, it’s fun — go shopping!’ But shopping under these circumstances isn’t fun. Plus, it’s tough to get around without a car.”

Many homeowners who lost their homes in the fires have voiced frustration and disappointment over the city’s inability to protect them. At least one homeowner, television personality Spencer Pratt, said he plans to sue the State of California. In an interview with blogger Perez Hilton, he recounted how he tried calling 911 when he saw his house catching fire, begging them to send a fire truck, but was told the fire department didn’t ”have the assets” to respond.

Pratt and his wife, singer Heidi Montag, lost their $3 million home in the fire.

When we asked Shomof if he was planning to sue the state as well, he said, “I feel that in the next few months, more information will come out. We’ll learn why the city wasn’t prepared and if it’s revealed that there was negligence, those responsible for it need to be held accountable and I’ll push for that.”