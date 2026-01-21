The World Only Notices Kurds When We Are Dying

The world has a habit of
forgetting the Kurds — until catastrophe strikes. Even the most progressive movements, governments and institutions that speak eloquently about human rights often fall silent when Kurds demand the most basic of them: dignity, safety, political recognition and the right to exist without fear. Kurds are noticed only when they are facing yet another atrocity, another mass displacement, another erasure.
Today, all three major parts of Kurdistan urgently need humane attention and international accountability.
In Northern Kurdistan, under Turkish control, a historic moment is unfolding — and stalling. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been designated a terrorist organization despite posing no threat to any Western governments, has laid down its arms after four decades of conflict with the Turkish state. This decision marked the potential beginning of a genuine peace process. In return, Turkey was expected to recognize Kurdish political and cultural rights and to end systematic assimilation policies.
Yet the talks between the Turkish government and the imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan remain opaque. No details have been shared publicly. Kurdish rights remain in limbo. Meanwhile, human rights organizations and Western governments — so vocal elsewhere — have failed to ask the most basic question: why has this historic opportunity been stalled, and at whose expense?
In Western Kurdistan (Rojava), the situation is even more dire. Rojava has represented one of the most compelling democratic experiments of our time: local governance by the people, of the people and for the people. Kurdish forces — largely civilians, alongside other Kurdish and non-Kurdish communities — took up arms with U.S. support to defeat ISIS, the most brutal terrorist organization of the 21st century. More than 15,000 lives were lost; thousands more were wounded or permanently disabled.
The victory in Kobane is commemorated worldwide every Nov. 1, yet the people who made that victory possible are now being abandoned.
Since then, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by Kurds, have continued working with the United States to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, protect religious minorities such as the Yezidis and maintain stability along Syria’s northern border. Crucially, Rojava has never demanded secession. Kurds have advocated instead for a decentralized Syrian state that guarantees dignity and safety for all communities—Kurds, Arabs, Yezidis, Druze, Turkmen and others.
That fragile stability began to collapse when the West rushed to legitimize a temporary leadership in Damascus under Ahmad al-Sharaa (formerly known as Jolani). Initially, Kurdish leaders approached the new government with cautious optimism, offering cooperation to safeguard Syria’s sovereignty and protect civilians. When SDF leadership traveled to Damascus for talks, hope briefly surfaced.
Then came betrayal.
In early 2026, Syrian government-backed militias launched brutal attacks on Kurdish, Yezidi and Druze neighborhoods in Aleppo under the pretext of “eliminating Kurdish forces” — the very forces that defeated ISIS. Civilians were killed. Women and children were displaced in the dead of winter. Videos circulated of militia members torturing Kurdish civilians, throwing people from buildings and posing for selfies.
And how did the world respond?
By calling for “restraint on both sides.”
Once again, Kurds are asked to justify why they are defending themselves. Once again, the West refuses to acknowledge its own misjudgments in empowering leaders who have neither credibility nor commitment to pluralism.
In Eastern Kurdistan (Rojhelat), under Iranian rule, the situation is no less complex or alarming. While the Iranian regime represses women, minorities and dissenters across the country, Kurds and Baluchis have been among its primary targets. Executions, mass surveillance, militarized cities and cultural repression are routine. Kurdish resistance is criminalized with particular brutality.
As discussions of regime change in Iran intensify, Kurds are once again left asking: what comes next for us? A restored monarchy that may please Western interests and loosen dress codes for women — but continue to treat Kurds as internal enemies? The West may celebrate cosmetic reforms, but Kurdish history teaches us to ask deeper questions about power, rights and exclusion.
Nothing in Kurdistan is black and white. Kurds do not ask for blind sympathy or simplistic narratives. We ask for consistency. We ask why Kurdish lives are treated as expendable bargaining chips. We ask why international law, human rights frameworks and progressive values seem optional when Kurds are the ones demanding them.
The world must stop seeing Kurds only as useful fighters against terrorism — or as tragic victims when massacres occur. Kurds are a people with political agency, cultural depth and a long history of contributing to global civilization.
We do not need to be dying to deserve attention.
Xeyal Qertal is a Kurdish civic leader in NY and executive director of Justice for Kurds.
The World Only Notices Kurds When We Are Dying
Xeyal Qertal
The world has a habit of
forgetting the Kurds — until catastrophe strikes. Even the most progressive movements, governments and institutions that speak eloquently about human rights often fall silent when Kurds demand the most basic of them: dignity, safety, political recognition and the right to exist without fear. Kurds are noticed only when they are facing yet another atrocity, another mass displacement, another erasure.
Today, all three major parts of Kurdistan urgently need humane attention and international accountability.
In Northern Kurdistan, under Turkish control, a historic moment is unfolding — and stalling. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been designated a terrorist organization despite posing no threat to any Western governments, has laid down its arms after four decades of conflict with the Turkish state. This decision marked the potential beginning of a genuine peace process. In return, Turkey was expected to recognize Kurdish political and cultural rights and to end systematic assimilation policies.
Yet the talks between the Turkish government and the imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan remain opaque. No details have been shared publicly. Kurdish rights remain in limbo. Meanwhile, human rights organizations and Western governments — so vocal elsewhere — have failed to ask the most basic question: why has this historic opportunity been stalled, and at whose expense?
In Western Kurdistan (Rojava), the situation is even more dire. Rojava has represented one of the most compelling democratic experiments of our time: local governance by the people, of the people and for the people. Kurdish forces — largely civilians, alongside other Kurdish and non-Kurdish communities — took up arms with U.S. support to defeat ISIS, the most brutal terrorist organization of the 21st century. More than 15,000 lives were lost; thousands more were wounded or permanently disabled.
The victory in Kobane is commemorated worldwide every Nov. 1, yet the people who made that victory possible are now being abandoned.
Since then, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by Kurds, have continued working with the United States to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, protect religious minorities such as the Yezidis and maintain stability along Syria’s northern border. Crucially, Rojava has never demanded secession. Kurds have advocated instead for a decentralized Syrian state that guarantees dignity and safety for all communities—Kurds, Arabs, Yezidis, Druze, Turkmen and others.
That fragile stability began to collapse when the West rushed to legitimize a temporary leadership in Damascus under Ahmad al-Sharaa (formerly known as Jolani). Initially, Kurdish leaders approached the new government with cautious optimism, offering cooperation to safeguard Syria’s sovereignty and protect civilians. When SDF leadership traveled to Damascus for talks, hope briefly surfaced.
Then came betrayal.
In early 2026, Syrian government-backed militias launched brutal attacks on Kurdish, Yezidi and Druze neighborhoods in Aleppo under the pretext of “eliminating Kurdish forces” — the very forces that defeated ISIS. Civilians were killed. Women and children were displaced in the dead of winter. Videos circulated of militia members torturing Kurdish civilians, throwing people from buildings and posing for selfies.
And how did the world respond?
By calling for “restraint on both sides.”
Once again, Kurds are asked to justify why they are defending themselves. Once again, the West refuses to acknowledge its own misjudgments in empowering leaders who have neither credibility nor commitment to pluralism.
In Eastern Kurdistan (Rojhelat), under Iranian rule, the situation is no less complex or alarming. While the Iranian regime represses women, minorities and dissenters across the country, Kurds and Baluchis have been among its primary targets. Executions, mass surveillance, militarized cities and cultural repression are routine. Kurdish resistance is criminalized with particular brutality.
As discussions of regime change in Iran intensify, Kurds are once again left asking: what comes next for us? A restored monarchy that may please Western interests and loosen dress codes for women — but continue to treat Kurds as internal enemies? The West may celebrate cosmetic reforms, but Kurdish history teaches us to ask deeper questions about power, rights and exclusion.
Nothing in Kurdistan is black and white. Kurds do not ask for blind sympathy or simplistic narratives. We ask for consistency. We ask why Kurdish lives are treated as expendable bargaining chips. We ask why international law, human rights frameworks and progressive values seem optional when Kurds are the ones demanding them.
The world must stop seeing Kurds only as useful fighters against terrorism — or as tragic victims when massacres occur. Kurds are a people with political agency, cultural depth and a long history of contributing to global civilization.
We do not need to be dying to deserve attention.
Xeyal Qertal is a Kurdish civic leader in NY and executive director of Justice for Kurds.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Rosner’s Domain | Turkey or Apocalypse
‘She’ll Be Right’ Is Not a Strategy: How Australia Sleepwalked into a Crisis of Antisemitism
The World Only Notices Kurds When We Are Dying
The Wondrous Life of Warder Cresson
Why I Became a Rabbi (and You Should, Too)
Every Pharaoh Must Go
Deborah Lipstadt Is Right About Mississippi and Intifadas
The first two intifadas were confined to Israel and the territories it administers. But the Third Intifada has gone global.
A Looming Mess in Gaza
Over the course of a 72-hour frenzy in mid-January, the Trump administration announced four different administrative bodies tasked with various responsibilities for the transition and reconstruction of post-war Gaza.
From Iran to America: What America Refuses to See
My family learned, the hard way, that when a theocratic regime consolidates power, it does not stop with one group.
King’s Dream Was an American Dream
I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than to remember how he tried to bring our country together through the shared ideals expressed at our founding.
Why Be Jewish?
The Jew is a mirror that reflects the state of the world – at times its openness, kindness and generosity of spirit, at other times its spasms of ferocious barbarism.
Remembering Black January: Reflecting on Oppression, Courage, and the Price of Freedom
Black January did not save the Soviet Union. It shattered it. Rather than crushing Azerbaijan’s will, the massacre unified it.
The Rise of MAGA Antisemitism Was Inevitable
Long-simmering antisemitism on the American Right has erupted into plain view.
America’s Amnesia About Iran
Why is Iran not on anyone’s radar? Because calling for the end of an Islamic regime is not as satisfying as demanding the annihilation of the world’s one Jewish state.
Note to Mamdani: Public Teachers Are Hijacking MLK Day With Palestinian Propaganda
Imagine the outcry if a group of Jewish public schoolteachers would announce a “Zionist teach-in” for MLK Day. Would Mayor Mamdani allow such a disruption of a national holiday?
Table for Five: Vaera
Open Miracles
In Iran, Unlimited Courage Confronts Unlimited Cruelty
The butchers of Tehran love their own freedom to be butchers. What they can’t seem to stomach is to give their people the same freedom to be human.
When Tragedy Strikes, Chai Lifeline’s Rabbi Dr. Dovid Fox Is There to Help
The rabbi’s goal is to make sure that Chai Lifeline is there to assist in any way possible.
Rabbis of LA | On Passing a Torch
Third of three parts
LA Jewish Film Fest Screening, Repair the World Shabbaton, LA Federation Names Chair
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
The Jewish Spirit in the Age of Mamdani
Mayors come and go, but the Jewish people will continue onward.
Sailing French Polynesia with Windstar Cruises: A Return to Tahiti and Life at Sea
A Bisl Torah – Vaera: When Patience Is Not a Virtue
That we are inured to the rising tide of antisemitism is dismaying—but it isn’t shocking.
Anti-Semitism Is Not Just Wrong. It’s Stupid.
It’s well-known that the hate that starts with Jews never ends with Jews. Hating Jews, in other words, is suicidal, which makes it even more stupid.
A Moment in Time: “The First Three Questions in the Torah”
Disobedient Midwives of the Hebrews
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.