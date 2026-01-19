Remembering Black January: Reflecting on Oppression, Courage, and the Price of Freedom

In Jewish tradition, memory is an obligation. Zachor is not a passive act of recall; it is a command to extract meaning, responsibility, and warning from history. To remember is to judge, to learn, and to act differently because of what is known. It is in this spirit that Black January, January 19–20, 1990, must be remembered—not only as a national tragedy for Azerbaijan, but as a defining moral moment in the late twentieth century and a harbinger of the Soviet Union’s collapse.
By late 1989, the USSR was already fracturing under the weight of its own contradictions. An empire built on coercion and enforced silence could not survive an era in which truth and national identity reasserted themselves. Across the Soviet republics, long-suppressed peoples began reclaiming language, culture, and political agency. Azerbaijan was no exception. In fact, the scale of mobilization in Baku was unprecedented. The demonstrations that filled the city in late 1989 and early 1990 were the largest mass protests anywhere in the Soviet Union, drawing hundreds of thousands into the streets.
They were peaceful. They were civic. And they terrified the Soviet leadership.
For Moscow, Baku represented a nightmare scenario: not a fringe rebellion, but a united, popular movement that cut across social classes and religious communities. The fear was not disorder—it was contagion. If Azerbaijan could mobilize so broadly and so openly, others would follow. The very visibility of the demonstrations exposed how hollow Soviet authority had become.
The Soviet response was not dialogue. It was terror.
On the night of January 19, 1990, acting on orders from Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, more than 26,000 Soviet troops entered Baku under cover of darkness. Before any formal state of emergency was announced, soldiers opened fire on civilians, drove armored vehicles through residential neighborhoods, and attacked unarmed demonstrators. By morning, hundreds were dead and thousands wounded. The victims included men and women, the elderly and the young, Muslims, Jews, and Christians alike—ordinary people whose only crime was participating in the most visible expression of popular will the Soviet system had seen.
This was not a policing action. It was a deliberate act of collective intimidation. Human Rights Watch characterized the events of Black January as collective punishment—a retaliatory assault on an entire population for daring to defy imperial control. That assessment matters, because it places Black January not only in the realm of tragedy, but in the category of grave moral and legal crime.
For Jews, the historical resonance is unmistakable. Jewish memory is shaped by the knowledge of what happens when regimes claim absolute authority and treat human life as expendable. We recognize the pattern instinctively: violence justified as “order,” murder reframed as “security,” and moral responsibility dissolved into ideology. Black January belongs to this tragic lineage of oppression, one that Jews know not as theory but as lived history.
Yet Jewish memory also teaches something else: that such moments often mark the beginning of an end.
Black January did not save the Soviet Union. It shattered it. Rather than crushing Azerbaijan’s will, the massacre unified it. In defiance of curfews and gunfire, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis poured into the streets to mourn the dead. Funerals became acts of resistance. Silence became impossible. The blood spilled in Baku exposed the moral bankruptcy of the USSR not only to Azerbaijanis, but to the world—and to the Soviet system itself.
From that point on, fear stopped working. An empire that must punish an entire city to survive has already lost. Black January was not the sole cause of the USSR’s collapse, but it was one of its irreversible ruptures—a moment when legitimacy evaporated. Within two years, the Soviet Union ceased to exist. Azerbaijan restored its independence, not as a concession from a weakening power, but as the outcome of courage, unity, and sacrifice.
The decades following Black January testify to the endurance of that choice. Since independence, Azerbaijan has rebuilt itself as a sovereign nation with a strong sense of identity and a deliberate commitment to religious coexistence. Jewish communities live openly and securely; synagogues function freely; Jewish culture is respected as part of the national fabric. In a region often scarred by sectarian conflict, this reality is neither accidental nor trivial. It is the fruit of a national ethos forged in suffering and tempered by memory.
Each year, Azerbaijan honors the victims at Martyrs’ Lane in Baku—not only to grieve, but to recommit. Public remembrance becomes a civic vow: that sovereignty has meaning, that freedom carries responsibility, and that the dead did not fall in vain.
To remember Black January is to perform a profoundly Jewish act of historical responsibility. It is to tell the truth about how people died and why. It is to recognize that freedom purchased with blood must be guarded with vigilance.
Azerbaijan’s journey—from Black January to independence and onward to resilient sovereignty—stands as enduring testimony to this truth. Memory, when honored, does not merely preserve the past. It shapes the future.
Rabbi Israel Barouk completed Smicha and Dayanas at Yeshivat Or Elchonon. Originally from Jerusalem, New York City and Paris and currently based in Los Angeles, Rabbi Barouk works with leaders and communities across the globe to study, understand and engage with how “positive multiculturalism” serves as a powerful mechanism toward peace.
